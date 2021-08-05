checkAd

ABIONYX Pharma Gross Cash Position and Business Update for the First Half Of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 19:26  |  22   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a next-generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies, announces today its gross cash position for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2021 and reviews the highlights of the period.

Cash position

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €4.8 million at June 30, 2021, compared with €7.3 million at March 31, 2021. This change is explained, on the one hand, by the Covid-19 crisis that affected the company's activity, requiring it to make an up-front purchase of raw materials necessary for the production of its CER-001 bio product and, on the other hand, by expenses related to the restarting of R&D activities, notably in ophthalmology, incurred in the first half of 2021.

Recording of the company's first sales figures

ABIONYX Pharma also recorded its first sales of €26,650 excluding VAT for the period, corresponding to the supply of CER-001 for the treatment of a patient for one month in the context of a new ATUn, following positive results obtained in March 2021 in the treatment of LCAT deficiency, an ultra-rare renal disease, in a patient in France.

Highlights of the period and outlook

Launch of the Phase 2a clinical trial, RACERS, evaluating CER-001 in the prevention of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU patients with septicemia

RACERS is a randomized Phase 2a, open-label, placebo-controlled, parallel group study evaluating the safety and efficacy of intravenously administered CER-001 in ICU patients with sepsis at high risk for AKI based on their Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA score). A total of 20 patients will be randomized to receive 8 doses of CER-001 or placebo over 6 days. The primary endpoint of the study will be the onset and severity of AKI according to KDIGO criteria as well as safety and tolerability of the dosage regimens in order to select the optimal dose of CER-001.The clinical study is partnered with the University of Bari and the Consorzio per Valutazioni Biologiche e Farmacologiche (CBVF) and is already fully funded.

Outlook

During the second half of 2021, ABIONYX Pharma intends to pursue the clinical and operational development of CER-001, whose entire value chain is now under the Company's full control thanks to its strategic production agreement. CER-001 is one of the most advanced biomedicines in France and ABIONYX Pharma is considering a marketing application for LCAT deficiency as soon as possible, following receipt of a positive opinion from EMA within the framework of the Orphan Drug Designation process for CER-001 for the rare disease LCAT Deficiency.

Next financial communication: 2021 Half-year results, Thursday September 9, 2021

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

Abionyx Pharma Share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABIONYX Pharma Gross Cash Position and Business Update for the First Half Of 2021 Regulatory News: ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a next-generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies, announces today its gross cash position for the first half of the year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21ABIONYX Pharma: Monthly Statement of Total Voting Rights and Shares Forming the Company’s Share Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21ABIONYX Pharma Receives Positive Opinion From EMA Within the Framework of the Orphan Drug Designation Process for CER-001 for the Rare Disease LCAT Deficiency
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten