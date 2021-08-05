checkAd

Staffing 360 Solutions Announces $3.65 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-marked under Nasdaq rules, of 1,383,162 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.6425 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $3.65 million. The Company has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 691,581 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about August 9, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the registered direct offering to redeem a portion of its outstanding note due September 30, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price equal to $2.58 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or the common shares underlying the warrants) are being offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230503), including a base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which was declared effective on April 11, 2019. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered in the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

