EMCOR Group, Inc. Acquires Quebe Holdings, Inc.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME), a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Quebe Holdings, Inc., (“Quebe”) headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

“Quebe brings a wealth of industry experience, technical expertise, and a longstanding commitment to customers that aligns perfectly with EMCOR’s business philosophy,” said Daniel Fitzgibbons, President and CEO of EMCOR Electrical Construction Services. “Not only does the Quebe acquisition further strengthen EMCOR’s position in electrical construction, it also expands our capabilities across the state of Ohio.”

Quebe is comprised of five Ohio-based business units consisting of Chapel Electric Co., LLC; Romanoff Electric Co., LLC; Chapel-Romanoff Technologies, LLC; Kastle Electric Company; and Kastle Technologies Co., LLC.

According to Quebe’s Chairman and CEO, Dennis F. Quebe, both EMCOR and Quebe share the same commitment to customer loyalty and safety. “Just as we always have, we will continue to meet the high service level expectations our customers demand of us.”

Gregory “Buck” Ross, Quebe’s Chief Operating Officer, added that the alignment of cultures will most certainly result in a positive experience for Quebe’s employees and clients alike. “We look forward to delivering on our promise to our customers in the same way we always have, while also cultivating sustainable growth as part of EMCOR’s dynamic organization.”

About EMCOR Group, Inc.

A Fortune 500 company with estimated 2021 revenues of approximately $9.5B, EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. A provider of critical infrastructure systems, EMCOR gives life to new structures and sustains life in existing ones by its planning, installing, operating, maintaining, and protecting the sophisticated and dynamic systems that create facility environments---such as electrical, mechanical, lighting, air conditioning, heating, security, fire protection, and power generation systems---in virtually every sector of the economy and for a diverse range of businesses, organizations and government. Additional information on EMCOR can be found at www.EMCORGroup.com.

