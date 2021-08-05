BBX Capital, Inc. to Issue Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021 on August 10th

BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“the Company”) announced today that the Company plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, in a press release to be issued after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

About BBX Capital, Inc.: BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) is a Florida-based, diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, which includes IT’SUGAR, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

