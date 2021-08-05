FOX News Channel Names Jacqui Heinrich White House Correspondent and Aishah Hasnie Congressional Correspondent

In making the announcement, Wallace stated, “We look forward to adding Jacqui to our outstanding White House team alongside Peter Doocy and are pleased to welcome Aishah and Alex to our exceptional Washington bureau.”

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Jacqui Heinrich White House correspondent, announced Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media. In this position, Heinrich will cover President Biden’s domestic and international agenda as well as issues impacting the administration. She will report alongside FNC’s Peter Doocy, who will continue in his role as White House correspondent for the network. Additionally, Aishah Hasnie has been promoted to Congressional correspondent beginning in mid-August, while Alexandria Hoff will join FNC as a Washington based general assignment reporter in early September.

Heinrich added, “Covering the White House has been a lifelong dream of mine. I am honored to have the opportunity to report on the highest levels of the United States government for our audience and look forward to working closely with our incredibly talented team.”

Hasnie commented, “I am honored to be joining FOX’s esteemed Washington team during this complex moment in our nation’s history. Capitol Hill is arguably one of the most intriguing and consequential places in the world and I’m looking forward to bringing viewers into the heart of America’s most important conversations.”

Most recently, Heinrich served as Congressional correspondent for FNC in Washington, DC. In this role, she reported from the campaign trail during the 2020 presidential cycle, providing on-the-ground coverage of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, President Joe Biden’s inauguration and his first address to a Joint Session of Congress. While based in Washington, Heinrich covered a range of historical moments surrounding the new balance of power on Capitol Hill, including infrastructure negotiations, police reform and COVID-19 relief legislation. Heinrich is also a co-host for FOX News Audio’s The FOX News Rundown podcast.

Prior to joining FNC in 2018, she served as an anchor for FOX’s Boston affiliate (WFXT-TV) covering breaking news, including the October 2017 deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas and the trench collapse in the South End of Boston. Additionally, she served as the weekend evening anchor for KTNV-TV, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas and worked for the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, where she anchored KOAA’s weekend morning programming. Heinrich is a three-time local Emmy-award winner and was named the 2017 General Assignment Reporter of the Year for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Boston/New England Chapter. She attended the George Washington University School of International Affairs.