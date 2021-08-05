H1 2021: Ongoing Recovery

COLTENE with strong Half-Year Results

The recovery in global dental markets from the second half (H2) of 2020 extended into 2021, delivering strong performance for the COLTENE Group in H1. Group sales were CHF 143.5 million, significantly above both H1 2020 (CHF 103.9 million) and H1 2019 (CHF 135.4 million). This corresponds to a 43.0% organic increase in sales year-on-year in local currency terms, or a 38.1% increase in reporting currency terms. Operating profit (EBIT) for H1 2021 was CHF 26.0 million (H1 2020: CHF 2.6 million; H1 2019: CHF 12.8 million). EBIT margin was at 18.1% (H1 2020: 2.5%; H1 2019: 9.4%). Net profit was a record CHF 18.2 million (H1 2020: CHF 0.3 million; H1 2019: CHF 7.9 million).

North America Remains Strongest Market

Year-on-year and in local currency terms, sales in 2021 expanded 57.5% in Dental Preservation, 35.2% in Efficient Treatment and 34.9% in Infection Control. Top market then as now is North America, contributing 50.3% of total sales (H1 2020: 47.9%). This region, which is also the home market of the SciCan Group reported the strongest increase in sales at 49.6% in local currency terms. For EMEA, the share of sales was 35.0% (H1 2020: 33.5%). At constant exchange rates, sales were up 45.9% in this region. With the divestment of the Brazilian subsidiary Vigodent, Latin America's share of sales narrowed further, to 4.3% (H1 2020: 5.1%). The divestment allowed the COLTENE Group to eliminate the risks associated with the ongoing decline of the Brazilian currency. Sales in Asia including its main market China experienced an expansion of 4.7% at constant exchange rates. Asia's share of sales dropped to 10.4% (H1 2020: 13.5%).