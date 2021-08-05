NRC Health Names Honorees of 2021 Excellence Awards

Annual Awards Celebrate 12 Hospitals and Health Systems from Across the U.S. for Commitment to Delivering High Quality Patient Care

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today announced the winners of its 2021 Excellence Awards at the 27th Annual NRC Health Symposium in Nashville, Tennessee. Recognized for their commitment to patient care, this year’s 12 hospital and health system honorees are all making huge strides to better the patient experience and improve health outcomes.



“Today’s winning organizations have faced an unimaginable crisis over the last year. Yet, through it all, enhancing the patient experience has remained their North Star,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “We celebrate their unwavering dedication to patients and we applaud their ability to embody Human Understanding in every aspect of the care experience.”