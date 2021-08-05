Savaria President and CEO Marcel Bourassa Named an EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2021 Québec Winner

LAVAL, Québec, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX:SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, is proud to recognize the achievement of President and CEO Marcel Bourassa in being named one of seven EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Québec winners. Québec regional winners will move forward to compete against peers from the Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Atlantic regions at the national awards celebration in November 2021, where 10 national winners will be named and the overall winner will go on to compete globally. The award recognizes entrepreneurs that are transforming the world through unbounded innovation, growth and prosperity, and are driving positive social change.



“I am delighted by this recognition, and it is not lost on me that this accomplishment is the company’s accomplishment, and by that, I mean every employee who contributes every day to making exceptional products and fulfill our customers’ needs. I am very proud of our entire team and this award goes out to them.”