Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $9 Million Follow-On Offering of American Depositary Shares for ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $9 Million Follow-On Offering of American Depositary Shares for ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO).About ECMOHO LimitedECMOHO is an integrated solutions …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $9 Million Follow-On Offering of American Depositary Shares for ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO).

About ECMOHO Limited

ECMOHO is an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, which curates and sells global brands and quality products to Chinese health-conscious consumers. Leveraging its technology, network and expertise in marketing and distribution, ECMOHO connects families with advanced health supplements, nutrition and food items, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other wellness products. Through over ten years of operation, ECMOHO has established an ecosystem of trusted products and relationships to provide customized solutions which promote health regeneration, impart therapeutic benefits, and increase longevity to devoted consumers to sustain health.

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email InvestmentBanking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

