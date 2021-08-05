checkAd

Werner Surpasses 2,000 Drivers Who Have Accomplished One Million Accident-Free Miles

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is excited to announce it’s surpassed 2,000 professional drivers who have accomplished the elite safety milestone of driving one million accident-free miles.

“This is one of our most important accomplishments because the safety of our professional drivers and the motoring public will always be our focus,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Beginning day one at Werner’s Welcome Experience for new onboarding drivers, safety is woven into every aspect of what is discussed and is our top core value. We wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for all of our drivers’ commitment to safety.”

Werner prides itself on making sure its drivers understand that they deliver not only freight but also safety. Families travel on the same roadways as our drivers, and we want everyone to return home safely. As Leathers says, “Nothing we do is worth getting hurt or hurting others.”

As of August 2021, Werner has 291 drivers who have accomplished two million accident-free miles, 41 drivers with three million accident-free miles, nine with four million accident-free miles and one driver with five million accident-free miles.

To honor our professional drivers who reach this incredible milestone of driving one million accident-free miles, each driver receives various gifts, including a gold watch, a cash bonus and gift certificate, aluminum mud flaps and their name on the recognition wall at Werner Park and all Werner terminals.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com





