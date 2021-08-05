P&G Puts Athletes Who Lead with Love Center Stage at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Celebrating Their Efforts and Inspiring Positive Action in Others

As an Olympic sponsor for the past 10 years, Procter & Gamble’s (NYSE: PG) focus is on celebrating and supporting the unique journeys athletes take on the road to their Olympic dreams, including the causes they champion and the work they do to drive positive change in their communities. In the lead up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, P&G was inspired by the selfless actions of Olympic and Paralympic athletes around the world who stepped up and served others. This led P&G to create the Athletes for Good Fund in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Its purpose is to honor and fuel the work of Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls who lend their time, talent, and resources to charitable causes in the areas of Community Impact, Equality & Inclusion, and Environmental Sustainability. For Tokyo 2020, Athletes for Good Fund provided more than $500,000 in grants to help fuel the efforts of the recipients’ charities of choice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005996/en/