checkAd

P&G Puts Athletes Who Lead with Love Center Stage at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Celebrating Their Efforts and Inspiring Positive Action in Others

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 20:49  |  34   |   |   

As an Olympic sponsor for the past 10 years, Procter & Gamble’s (NYSE: PG) focus is on celebrating and supporting the unique journeys athletes take on the road to their Olympic dreams, including the causes they champion and the work they do to drive positive change in their communities. In the lead up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, P&G was inspired by the selfless actions of Olympic and Paralympic athletes around the world who stepped up and served others. This led P&G to create the Athletes for Good Fund in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Its purpose is to honor and fuel the work of Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls who lend their time, talent, and resources to charitable causes in the areas of Community Impact, Equality & Inclusion, and Environmental Sustainability. For Tokyo 2020, Athletes for Good Fund provided more than $500,000 in grants to help fuel the efforts of the recipients’ charities of choice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005996/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Procter & Gamble!
Long
Basispreis 133,19€
Hebel 13,56
Ask 0,78
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 153,31€
Hebel 13,55
Ask 0,96
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Athletes Mariah Duran, Alice Dearing, Brian Afanador and Erica Sullivan share their personal experiences that inspired them to serve their communities during a panel discussion hosted by P&G. (Photo: Business Wire)

Athletes Mariah Duran, Alice Dearing, Brian Afanador and Erica Sullivan share their personal experiences that inspired them to serve their communities during a panel discussion hosted by P&G. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, during a virtual panel discussion dubbed “Champions and the Causes They Champion,” co-hosts Olympic Gold Medalist Nastia Liukin (USA, Gymnastics Legend) and Olympic Silver Medalist Gus Kenworthy (Great Britain, Freestyle Skiing) were joined by four athletes who are not only incredible competitors, but also display compassion, humanity, and goodness on and off the field of play. Through their inspiring stories, we learned how each panelist found motivation based on their personal experiences, along with their passion to get involved to create positive change within their communities. Panelists included:

  • Mariah Duran*, USA, Skateboarding: Having experienced firsthand the intimidation of competing in a male-dominated sport with few female mentors, Mariah serves as a role model, mentor, and advocate for young girls in skate. Through her work with Skate Like A Girl, she encourages the next generation of girls to continue pursuing their passion.
  • Alice Dearing*, Great Britain, Swimming: As the first Black woman to swim for Team Great Britain at any Olympic Games, Alice has experienced the barriers within the sport of swimming that are faced among people of color. Taking matters into her own hands, Alice is a lead ambassador for the Black Swimming Association (BSA), focusing on increasing participation and changing attitudes to attract more Black people to understand the importance of learning to swim.
  • Brian Afanador*, Puerto Rico, Table Tennis: After Hurricane Maria left a devastating effect on Puerto Rico, Brian used his platform as an Olympic athlete to expand awareness to help his community. In collaboration with #Yonomequito Foundation, he has helped to rebuild homes and provide necessities, like food, fresh water, and emergency services to local families in need.
  • Erica Sullivan, USA, Swimming: As an openly gay, Asian American swimmer, Erica has stepped up to advocate for intersectional equality in sport. During Tokyo 2020, she used her press conference as an opportunity to bring awareness to minority groups, including the LGBTQ+ community.

“The spirit of the Olympic Games has the power to lift us up and unite us, and these incredible athletes have all taken that spirit beyond the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, and into their communities with a goal of creating positive change,” said host Nastia Liukin. “It’s inspiring to see organizations, like P&G, continuing to celebrate athletes both on and off the field, supporting their efforts to fuel good in communities so others will be inspired to do the same.”

Seite 1 von 2
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

P&G Puts Athletes Who Lead with Love Center Stage at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Celebrating Their Efforts and Inspiring Positive Action in Others As an Olympic sponsor for the past 10 years, Procter & Gamble’s (NYSE: PG) focus is on celebrating and supporting the unique journeys athletes take on the road to their Olympic dreams, including the causes they champion and the work they do to drive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Molekulare Recycling-Technologien von Eastman bringen Verpackungsziele von Procter & Gamble voran
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
01.08.21Dividendenkönig Procter & Gamble: Solide Q2-Zahlen, jetzt ein Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen Kasse vor dem Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21Aktien New York: Anleger machen Kasse vor dem Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow knapp behauptet - Amazon-Verlust belastet Nasdaq
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Moderate Verluste - Amazon enttäuscht mit Zahlen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21Procter & Gamble übertrifft Prognose - Hohe Kosten bremsen Gewinnplus 2021/22
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21P&G Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Jon R. Moeller Elected P&G President and Chief Executive Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten