EURO Ressources reports earnings for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021

  NEWS RELEASE Paris: EUR

EURO RESSOURCES REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE
SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Paris, France, August 5, 2021: EURO Ressources S.A. (“EURO” or “the Company”) (Paris: EUR) today announced its unaudited statutory interim financial results prepared in accordance with French Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and its unaudited condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These unaudited interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 5, 2021. All financial amounts are expressed in Euros (“€” or “euros”) unless otherwise specified.

Highlights

Under French GAAP, EURO reported a net profit of €4.5 million (€0.072 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (€1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 (€0.018 per share)) compared to €8.5 million (€0.137 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (€3.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 (€0.055 per share)).

Under IFRS, EURO reported a net profit of €3.3 million (€0.054 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (€1.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 (€0.024 per share)) compared to €8.3 million (€0.132 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (€3.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 (€0.053 per share)).  

EURO recorded revenues of €5.7 million in the first six months of 2021 (€2.2 million in the second quarter of 2021) compared to revenues of €12.5 million in the first six months of 2020 (€5.2 million reported in the second quarter of 2020).

On June 10, 2021, EURO paid dividends of €15.6 million (€0.25 per share).

Liquidity and capital resources

Cash at June 30, 2021 totaled €22.4 million as compared to €31.5 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the dividends paid, partially offset by cash flow from operating activities.

Marketable securities

EURO holds marketable securities related to mining companies which are part of a volatile market. Share market price exposure risk is related to the fluctuation in the market price of marketable securities. Investments in marketable securities are recorded at fair value.

