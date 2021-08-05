Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-130
MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-130 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about August 12, 2021.
K-130 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted Average
Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$111.359
|7.39
|S+13
|1.15600%
|1.14833%
|$99.9965
|A-2
|$873.218
|9.72
|S+19
|1.72300%
|1.38515%
|$102.9923
|A-M
|$170.174
|9.89
|S+27
|1.48200%
|1.47674%
|$99.9912
|X1
|$984.577
|9.22
|T+80
|1.14390%
|1.95807%
|$8.9814
|XAM
|$170.174
|9.64
|T+75
|1.32077%
|1.93713%
|$11.0670
|X3
|$60.777
|9.70
|T+275
|3.20277%
|3.94138%
|$25.2083
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC
- Co-Managers: Barclays Capital Inc., NatAlliance Securities, LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.
- Rating Agencies: Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.
The K-130 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K130 Mortgage Trust (K130 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K130 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-130 Certificates.
