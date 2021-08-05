Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-130

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-130 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about August 12, 2021.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted Average

Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $111.359 7.39 S+13 1.15600% 1.14833% $99.9965 A-2 $873.218 9.72 S+19 1.72300% 1.38515% $102.9923 A-M $170.174 9.89 S+27 1.48200% 1.47674% $99.9912 X1 $984.577 9.22 T+80 1.14390% 1.95807% $8.9814 XAM $170.174 9.64 T+75 1.32077% 1.93713% $11.0670 X3 $60.777 9.70 T+275 3.20277% 3.94138% $25.2083

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC

Co-Managers: Barclays Capital Inc., NatAlliance Securities, LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

Rating Agencies: Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.



Related Links

The K-130 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K130 Mortgage Trust (K130 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K130 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-130 Certificates.