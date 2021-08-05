checkAd

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Generac Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Generac recalled several models of generators on July 29, 2021 due to reports of finger injuries according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the CPSC, “Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.” Based on this news, shares of Generac fell by 7% over the next several trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

