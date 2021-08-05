T-Mobile Enhances Partnerships With LULAC and UnidosUS to Bring Digital Literacy Resources to Hispanic Communities

Hispanic American youth may account for half of all public-school students by 2050 — and yet they are vastly underrepresented in higher education STEM programs. LULAC’s Conexiones program offers an introduction to STEM that develops the digital skills necessary for careers in today’s ever-changing technology landscape and job market, administered via after-school programs for students aged 14-18. T-Mobile's funding of the next two years of this program will help accelerate Hispanic representation in technology both academically and professionally.

Today T-Mobile announced donations to two of the country’s leading Hispanic advocacy organizations, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and UnidosUS (formerly National Council of La Raza) to fund two programs focused on providing digital literacy resources to Hispanic communities across America. LULAC’s Conexiones and UnidosUS’s Latinx in Business will offer workshops and educational resources on how to engage and thrive in the digital economy to students and entrepreneurs in Hispanic communities across America.

In the professional world, Latino business owners and workers are more likely than other demographics to encounter barriers to digital reskilling and miss out on growth opportunities. UnidosUS’ Latinx in Business program was launched during the pandemic to help business owners address this issue. Over the next three years, T-Mobile is sponsoring the initiative’s Digital Literacy and Job Readiness Toolkit, which is designed to help current and aspiring entrepreneurs apply digital solutions to run their businesses more effectively.

“T-Mobile believes that investing in the Hispanic community’s technological access and education ensures our country as a whole will succeed in today’s modern workforce,” said Clint Odom, T-Mobile Vice President of Strategic Alliances & External Affairs. “We’re proud to work with LULAC and UnidosUS as they drive critical programs to close the digital divide.”

Launching this month, the Conexiones program will run through the 2021 and 2022 academic years at select schools in Richmond, Virginia; Houston and El Paso, Texas; New York City, New York; and Bartow, Florida. Key pillars of the program include an introduction to digital privacy and security, using the internet to conduct research and to identify misinformation, combating cyberbullying, building a healthy self-image and digital reputation and cultivating positive relationships online.