NetApp Hosts First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast

After market close on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, NetApp will announce financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended July 30, 2021.

How to Participate

The live Webcast call can be accessed at investors.netapp.com. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the Webcast to log in. An audio replay Webcast will also be available after 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

NetApp Future Targeted Release Dates

Q2 FY 2022 results target date: November 30, 2021

Q3 FY 2022 results target date: February 23, 2022

Q4 FY 2022 results target date: June 1, 2022

Q1 FY 2023 results target date: August 24, 2022

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

