“This was an important quarter for Enanta, and I am proud of the work we have accomplished and the significant milestones we have achieved to advance our clinical portfolio in key therapeutic areas,” stated Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Enanta Pharmaceuticals. “We are excited today to nominate EDP-235, our novel, potent, oral protease inhibitor specifically designed to target SARS-CoV-2. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact globally, we are committed to leveraging our expertise in virology to progress this program and initiate a Phase 1 clinical study in early 2022. We are also pleased to be on track to dose our first subject this month in the Phase 1 study of EDP-721, our oral HBV RNA destabilizer, which we believe will be an important component of an all-oral, functional cure for chronic HBV. This progress follows recent positive data from two Phase 1b studies of our core inhibitor EDP-514, one in chronic HBV patients already being treated with a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor and the other in viremic patients not currently on treatment. Looking toward the second half of the year, we are excited to continue our progress and advance several clinical candidates in our pipeline.”

Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue of $21.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 consisted of royalty revenue derived primarily from worldwide net sales of AbbVie’s hepatitis C virus (HCV) regimen MAVYRET/MAVIRET. This compared to total revenue of $18.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, which also consisted of royalty revenue. AbbVie has stated that net sales of MAVYRET/MAVIRET in the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased compared to 2020, although a residual impact from the pandemic continues.

Research and development expenses increased to $47.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $34.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was due to the timing of the company’s clinical trials year over year.

General and administrative expenses totaled $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was due to an increase in headcount and related compensation expense.

Enanta recorded an income tax benefit of $9.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to an income tax benefit of $7.1 million for the same period in 2020. These income tax benefits were due to the provision of the CARES Act of 2020, which enables the company through fiscal 2021 to carry back its projected current year tax loss to offset taxable income in prior years.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $24.0 million, or a loss of $1.19 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $14.3 million, or a loss of $0.71 per diluted common share, for the corresponding period in 2020.

Enanta’s cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $372.5 million at June 30, 2021. Enanta expects that its current cash, cash equivalents and short-term and long-term marketable securities, as well as its continuing royalty revenue, will continue to be sufficient to meet the anticipated cash requirements of its existing business and development programs for at least the next two years.

Pipeline Program -- Recent Events and Near-Term Milestones

Virology

HBV: Core Inhibitor EDP-514 and HBV RNA Destabilizer EDP-721 On track to dose the first subject this month in a Phase 1 clinical study of EDP-721, an oral, potent and selective HBV RNA destabilizer being developed for use in combination with other mechanisms, with the goal of developing an all-oral regimen to achieve a functional cure. Data are expected in the first half of 2022. Announced positive data from a Phase 1b study of EDP-514 in viremic chronic HBV patients, which demonstrated that the 200 mg and 400 mg doses were safe and well-tolerated through 28 days of treatment, displayed pharmacokinetics supportive of once-daily dosing, and resulted in mean HBV DNA reductions of 2.9 and 3.3 logs, respectively. Presented the discovery and preclinical characterization of EDP-721 in a poster at the International Liver Congress TM , sponsored by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL).



COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2): Protease Inhibitor EDP-235 Nominated EDP-235, the company’s lead oral protease inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of COVID-19 and is on track to initiate a Phase 1 study in early 2022.



Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV): N-Protein Inhibitor EDP-938 While RSV, like influenza, did not emerge during the usual late-fall and winter RSV season in the Northern Hemisphere in 2020-2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a health advisory to notify clinicians and caregivers about increased interseasonal RSV activity across parts of the Southern United States. As RSV re-emerges, Enanta is continuing to establish additional trial sites in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Southern Hemisphere. Given the recent re-emergence of RSV is not following any normal seasonal pattern, it is very difficult to predict how significant or sustained the new incidence of RSV will be moving forward. Enanta is hopeful that enrollment in the RSVP study will be complete during the Northern Hemisphere winter season if there are no renewed social distancing interventions. Assuming this enrollment occurs, the company would expect data in first half of 2022. For RSVTx and RSVPEDs, which were initiated more recently, Enanta is monitoring the trends and will update as appropriate.



Respiratory Virology Discovery Initiatives – Having recently nominated EDP-235 as a clinical development candidate, Enanta’s goal in the second half of 2021 is to identify one more clinical development candidate among the two discovery initiatives below: RSV L-Protein Inhibitor Continuing to optimize leads with potent nanomolar activity against both RSV-A and RSV-B. Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV) Continuing lead optimization on potent nanomolar hMPV inhibitors.

– Having recently nominated EDP-235 as a clinical development candidate, Enanta’s goal in the second half of 2021 is to identify one more clinical development candidate among the two discovery initiatives below:

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) Agonist EDP-305 ARGON-2, a Phase 2b study of EDP-305, is on track for a planned 12-week internal interim analysis on a subset of patients in the third quarter of 2021 to inform next steps.

EDP-297, a Highly Potent and Targeted FXR Agonist Data are expected from the Phase 1 study of EDP-297 in the third quarter of 2021.



Corporate

Announced the planned retirement of Nathalie Adda, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, in February 2022, with a period of consulting thereafter.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the prospects for advancement of Enanta’s research and development programs in RSV, HBV, NASH, SARS-CoV-2 and hMPV, as well as future royalty revenue from sales of AbbVie’s MAVYRET/MAVIRET regimen for HCV. Statements that are not historical facts are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about Enanta’s business and the industry in which it operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors and risks that may affect actual results include: the dependence of Enanta’s revenues in the short-term upon the continued success of AbbVie’s sales of its MAVYRET/MAVIRET HCV regimen; the impact of development, regulatory and marketing efforts of others with respect to competitive treatments for RSV, NASH, HBV, hMPV and SARS-CoV-2; treatment rates, competitive pricing, and reimbursement rate actions affecting MAVYRET/MAVIRET compared to competitive HCV products on the market; any continuing impact of COVID-19 on AbbVie’s MAVYRET/MAVIRET sales; the discovery and development risks of Enanta’s research and development programs in RSV, NASH, HBV, hMPV and SARS-CoV-2; the competitive impact of development, regulatory and marketing efforts of others in those disease areas; Enanta’s lack of clinical development experience; Enanta’s need to attract and retain senior management and key research and development personnel; Enanta’s need to obtain and maintain patent protection for its product candidates and avoid potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of others; the realizability of our deferred tax assets; and other risk factors described or referred to in “Risk Factors” in Enanta’s most recent Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed more recently with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enanta cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Enanta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 21,624 $ 18,653 $ 73,499 $ 98,842 Operating expenses Research and development 46,994 34,682 125,165 100,070 General and administrative 8,477 6,823 24,180 20,628 Total operating expenses 55,471 41,505 149,345 120,698 Loss from operations (33,847 ) (22,852 ) (75,846 ) (21,856 ) Other income, net 439 1,445 1,661 5,471 Loss before income taxes (33,408 ) (21,407 ) (74,185 ) (16,385 ) Income tax benefit 9,384 7,142 19,788 9,558 Net loss $ (24,024 ) $ (14,265 ) $ (54,397 ) $ (6,827 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (1.19 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (2.70 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (1.19 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (2.70 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 20,201 20,020 20,155 19,897 Diluted 20,201 20,020 20,155 19,897

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS UNAUDITED (in thousands) June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,601 $ 87,131 Short-term marketable securities 252,223 299,518 Accounts receivable 21,624 23,492 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,137 13,655 Income tax receivable 30,570 13,041 Total current assets 321,155 436,837 Long-term marketable securities 115,706 32,634 Property and equipment, net 6,613 8,596 Deferred tax assets 345 345 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 5,917 7,020 Restricted cash 608 608 Other long-term assets 92 92 Total assets $ 450,436 $ 486,132 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,895 $ 5,737 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,695 14,159 Operating lease liabilities 5,034 4,261 Total current liabilities 28,624 24,157 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,637 3,838 Series 1 nonconvertible preferred stock 1,479 1,479 Other long-term liabilities 846 1,078 Total liabilities 32,586 30,552 Total stockholders' equity 417,850 455,580 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 450,436 $ 486,132

