checkAd

Axonics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 22:01  |  15   |   |   

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“This quarter’s record revenue result reflects the growing demand for our best-in-class incontinence solutions,” said Raymond W. Cohen, chief executive officer of Axonics. “Clinical outcomes and satisfaction with our rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system remain high, with over 12,000 patients having been implanted since our U.S. commercial launch in late 2019. Given the strong commercial momentum for both SNM and Bulkamid, we have increased our fiscal year 2021 revenue guidance to be in the range of $186 million to $188 million.”

Cohen continued, “During the second quarter, we trained our entire U.S. field team on Bulkamid and are now executing a broad rollout to physicians across the United States. Physician enthusiasm to incorporate this next-generation bulking agent into their practices to treat female stress urinary incontinence is significant as evidenced by our second quarter results and the six fully booked regional seminars we are hosting this summer to provide Bulkamid wet-lab training. In late June, we filed a PMA supplement with the FDA for our new long-lived, non-rechargeable implantable neurostimulator. We anticipate the 10-year life and fully recharge-free system will be a very attractive proposition for patients and physicians. The progress on these key initiatives and the continued expansion of our U.S. commercial team gives us confidence in achieving our ambitious long-term growth objectives.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Net revenue was $45.9 million in the second quarter 2021, an increase of 202% compared to $15.2 million in the prior year period.
    • Sacral neuromodulation revenue was $40.2 million, of which $39.2 million was generated in the U.S. and the remainder in select international markets.
    • Bulkamid revenue was $5.7 million, of which $2.4 million was generated in the U.S. and the remainder in international markets.
  • Gross margin was 62.6% in the second quarter 2021 compared to 44.4% in the prior year period.
  • Operating expenses were $44.7 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $26.2 million in the prior year period.
  • Net loss was $25.1 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to a net loss of $19.8 million in the prior year period.
  • As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $231.1 million. In mid-June, Axonics prepaid and terminated its $75 million term loan with Silicon Valley Bank.

Second Quarter 2021 Corporate Highlights

  • On May 14, 2021, Axonics completed a public stock offering of 4,025,000 shares at $50 per share, generating gross proceeds of $201.3 million.
  • On May 18, 2021, Axonics announced CE Mark approval for its second generation rechargeable INS and wireless patient remote control with SmartMRI technology.
  • On May 20, 2021, Axonics announced FDA approval allowing the use of detachable extremity coils for patients undergoing 1.5T and 3.0T MRI scans.
  • On June 24, 2021, Axonics announced the filing of a PMA supplement with the FDA for its non-rechargeable INS.

Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Guidance

Axonics is increasing its fiscal year 2021 revenue guidance as follows:

  • Total net revenue to be in the range of $186 million to $188 million, representing growth of approximately 67% to 69% over fiscal year 2020 net revenue of $111.5 million. This compares to the prior net revenue outlook of $176 million to $180 million.
  • Sacral neuromodulation (SNM) net revenue to be in the range of $166 million to $168 million.
  • Bulkamid net revenue of $20 million.

Webcast and Conference Call

Axonics will host a conference call today, August 5, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss financial results and recent business developments. The live teleconference may be accessed by dialing 866-687-5771 (U.S.) or 409-217-8725 (international) and using passcode 3072186.

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the Axonics investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Axonics website.

About Axonics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company’s rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system provides patients suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, Axonics’ best-in-class urethral bulking agent, Bulkamid, provides women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) with safe and durable symptom relief.

Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics’ clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “planned,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in Axonics filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Axonics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

 

Axonics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Sacral neuromodulation net revenue

$

40,194

 

 

 

$

15,213

 

 

 

$

73,097

 

 

 

$

41,509

 

 

Bulkamid net revenue

5,675

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,145

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenue

45,869

 

 

 

15,213

 

 

 

80,242

 

 

 

41,509

 

 

Cost of goods sold

17,135

 

 

 

8,463

 

 

 

31,109

 

 

 

18,358

 

 

Gross profit

28,734

 

 

 

6,750

 

 

 

49,133

 

 

 

23,151

 

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

9,098

 

 

 

6,370

 

 

 

18,467

 

 

 

13,225

 

 

General and administrative

8,035

 

 

 

5,537

 

 

 

14,661

 

 

 

13,190

 

 

Sales and marketing

25,411

 

 

 

14,220

 

 

 

46,339

 

 

 

30,789

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

2,200

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

2,878

 

 

 

57

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,414

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

44,744

 

 

 

26,155

 

 

 

86,759

 

 

 

57,261

 

 

Loss from operations

(16,010

)

 

 

(19,405

)

 

 

(37,626

)

 

 

(34,110

)

 

Other Income (Expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

7

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

707

 

 

Interest and other expense

(5,849

)

 

 

(443

)

 

 

(7,299

)

 

 

(995

)

 

Other expense, net

(5,842

)

 

 

(378

)

 

 

(7,284

)

 

 

(288

)

 

Loss before income tax expense

(21,852

)

 

 

(19,783

)

 

 

(44,910

)

 

 

(34,398

)

 

Income tax expense

3,296

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,741

 

 

 

1

 

 

Net loss

(25,148

)

 

 

(19,783

)

 

 

(47,651

)

 

 

(34,399

)

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

859

 

 

 

(108

)

 

 

(1,343

)

 

 

(285

)

 

Comprehensive loss

$

(24,289

)

 

 

$

(19,891

)

 

 

$

(48,994

)

 

 

$

(34,684

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.59

)

 

 

$

(0.54

)

 

 

$

(1.16

)

 

 

$

(0.98

)

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share

42,788,678

 

 

 

36,440,846

 

 

 

41,210,091

 

 

 

35,040,180

 

 

 

Axonics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

231,140

 

 

 

$

241,181

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $385 and $465 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

25,646

 

 

 

18,270

 

 

Inventory, net

70,391

 

 

 

63,060

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,006

 

 

 

5,435

 

 

Total current assets

332,183

 

 

 

327,946

 

 

Property and equipment, net

5,958

 

 

 

6,328

 

 

Intangible assets, net

113,416

 

 

 

196

 

 

Other assets

7,324

 

 

 

7,736

 

 

Goodwill

106,631

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

565,512

 

 

 

$

342,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

9,447

 

 

 

$

10,660

 

 

Accrued liabilities

6,305

 

 

 

6,684

 

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

7,198

 

 

 

5,948

 

 

Operating lease liability, current portion

1,407

 

 

 

1,280

 

 

Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, current portion

30

 

 

 

21,110

 

 

Total current liabilities

24,387

 

 

 

45,682

 

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

8,481

 

 

 

9,154

 

 

Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, net of current portion

89

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

20,626

 

 

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

7,664

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

61,247

 

 

 

54,836

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.0001, 50,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 46,090,964 and 39,931,030 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

5

 

 

 

4

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

788,184

 

 

 

522,296

 

 

Accumulated deficit

(282,150

)

 

 

(234,499

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,774

)

 

 

(431

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

504,265

 

 

 

287,370

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

565,512

 

 

 

$

342,206

 

 

 

Axonics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axonics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of PayPal Stockholders ...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven Property for $3.7 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Axonics Announces Appointment of Dr. Esteban López to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Axonics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten