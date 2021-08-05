Axonics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“This quarter’s record revenue result reflects the growing demand for our best-in-class incontinence solutions,” said Raymond W. Cohen, chief executive officer of Axonics. “Clinical outcomes and satisfaction with our rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system remain high, with over 12,000 patients having been implanted since our U.S. commercial launch in late 2019. Given the strong commercial momentum for both SNM and Bulkamid, we have increased our fiscal year 2021 revenue guidance to be in the range of $186 million to $188 million.”

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Cohen continued, “During the second quarter, we trained our entire U.S. field team on Bulkamid and are now executing a broad rollout to physicians across the United States. Physician enthusiasm to incorporate this next-generation bulking agent into their practices to treat female stress urinary incontinence is significant as evidenced by our second quarter results and the six fully booked regional seminars we are hosting this summer to provide Bulkamid wet-lab training. In late June, we filed a PMA supplement with the FDA for our new long-lived, non-rechargeable implantable neurostimulator. We anticipate the 10-year life and fully recharge-free system will be a very attractive proposition for patients and physicians. The progress on these key initiatives and the continued expansion of our U.S. commercial team gives us confidence in achieving our ambitious long-term growth objectives.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue was $45.9 million in the second quarter 2021, an increase of 202% compared to $15.2 million in the prior year period. Sacral neuromodulation revenue was $40.2 million, of which $39.2 million was generated in the U.S. and the remainder in select international markets. Bulkamid revenue was $5.7 million, of which $2.4 million was generated in the U.S. and the remainder in international markets.

Gross margin was 62.6% in the second quarter 2021 compared to 44.4% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses were $44.7 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $26.2 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was $25.1 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to a net loss of $19.8 million in the prior year period.

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $231.1 million. In mid-June, Axonics prepaid and terminated its $75 million term loan with Silicon Valley Bank.

Second Quarter 2021 Corporate Highlights

On May 14, 2021, Axonics completed a public stock offering of 4,025,000 shares at $50 per share, generating gross proceeds of $201.3 million.

On May 18, 2021, Axonics announced CE Mark approval for its second generation rechargeable INS and wireless patient remote control with SmartMRI technology.

technology. On May 20, 2021, Axonics announced FDA approval allowing the use of detachable extremity coils for patients undergoing 1.5T and 3.0T MRI scans.

On June 24, 2021, Axonics announced the filing of a PMA supplement with the FDA for its non-rechargeable INS.

Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Guidance

Axonics is increasing its fiscal year 2021 revenue guidance as follows:

Total net revenue to be in the range of $186 million to $188 million, representing growth of approximately 67% to 69% over fiscal year 2020 net revenue of $111.5 million. This compares to the prior net revenue outlook of $176 million to $180 million.

Sacral neuromodulation (SNM) net revenue to be in the range of $166 million to $168 million.

Bulkamid net revenue of $20 million.

About Axonics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company’s rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system provides patients suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, Axonics’ best-in-class urethral bulking agent, Bulkamid, provides women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) with safe and durable symptom relief.

Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics’ clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

Axonics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sacral neuromodulation net revenue $ 40,194 $ 15,213 $ 73,097 $ 41,509 Bulkamid net revenue 5,675 — 7,145 — Total net revenue 45,869 15,213 80,242 41,509 Cost of goods sold 17,135 8,463 31,109 18,358 Gross profit 28,734 6,750 49,133 23,151 Operating Expenses Research and development 9,098 6,370 18,467 13,225 General and administrative 8,035 5,537 14,661 13,190 Sales and marketing 25,411 14,220 46,339 30,789 Amortization of intangible assets 2,200 28 2,878 57 Acquisition-related costs — — 4,414 — Total operating expenses 44,744 26,155 86,759 57,261 Loss from operations (16,010 ) (19,405 ) (37,626 ) (34,110 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest income 7 65 15 707 Interest and other expense (5,849 ) (443 ) (7,299 ) (995 ) Other expense, net (5,842 ) (378 ) (7,284 ) (288 ) Loss before income tax expense (21,852 ) (19,783 ) (44,910 ) (34,398 ) Income tax expense 3,296 — 2,741 1 Net loss (25,148 ) (19,783 ) (47,651 ) (34,399 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 859 (108 ) (1,343 ) (285 ) Comprehensive loss $ (24,289 ) $ (19,891 ) $ (48,994 ) $ (34,684 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.59 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (0.98 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 42,788,678 36,440,846 41,210,091 35,040,180

Axonics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,140 $ 241,181 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $385 and $465 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 25,646 18,270 Inventory, net 70,391 63,060 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,006 5,435 Total current assets 332,183 327,946 Property and equipment, net 5,958 6,328 Intangible assets, net 113,416 196 Other assets 7,324 7,736 Goodwill 106,631 — Total assets $ 565,512 $ 342,206 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,447 $ 10,660 Accrued liabilities 6,305 6,684 Accrued compensation and benefits 7,198 5,948 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,407 1,280 Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, current portion 30 21,110 Total current liabilities 24,387 45,682 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 8,481 9,154 Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, net of current portion 89 — Deferred tax liabilities, net 20,626 — Other long-term liabilities 7,664 — Total liabilities 61,247 54,836 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, par value $0.0001, 50,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 46,090,964 and 39,931,030 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 788,184 522,296 Accumulated deficit (282,150 ) (234,499 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,774 ) (431 ) Total stockholders’ equity 504,265 287,370 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 565,512 $ 342,206

