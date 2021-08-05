checkAd

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 22:02  |  22   |   |   

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

“We are pleased with the progress we have made in the last quarter as we prepare for the potential FDA approval of maralixibat and advance our late-stage clinical development pipeline,” said Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer at Mirum. “Alagille syndrome is a terrible disease, and we know patients and physicians are waiting for treatment options. We are launch ready in the United States and have amplified our reach to patients globally with our expanded access program and recent partnerships to accelerate potential approvals in a number of markets.”

Recent Key Operational Highlights

  • Entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with GC Pharma to develop and commercialize maralixibat for rare liver diseases in South Korea.
  • Presented maralixibat transplant-free survival data for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 2 (PFIC2) and long-term safety analyses for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) at the 6th World Congress of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (WCPGHAN) Annual Meeting 2021.
  • Appointed Carol L. Brosgart, M.D. as an independent director to the Board of Directors.
  • Presented an integrated safety analysis of maralixibat in patients with ALGS and unveiled a multi-national survey of patient reported outcomes from pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) at the EASL International Liver Congress 2021.

Financial Results

  • Licensing revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $11.0 million, which was associated with our license and collaboration agreement with CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Inc., compared to none for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Total operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $48.4 million, compared to $23.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.
    • Research and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $35.0 million, compared to $18.6 million for the comparable prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by an upfront payment and funding associated with the Vivet gene therapy programs and costs associated with the initiation of volixibat clinical studies.
    • General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $13.4 million, compared to $5.0 million for the comparable prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased commercialization and headcount costs.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Mirum reported a net loss of $43.9 million, or $1.45 per share, compared with a net loss of $23.3 million, or $0.93 per share for the same period in 2020.
  • As of June 30, 2021, Mirum had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $238.8 million.

Upcoming Anticipated Milestones

  • Commercial and Regulatory
    • The FDA has issued a PDUFA date of September 29, 2021, and, if approved, Mirum will launch maralixibat in the U.S. representing a commercial opportunity estimated at more than $500 million.
    • Marketing authorization application (MAA) for PFIC2 decision expected in early 2022.
    • Mirum plans to submit an MAA for ALGS in Europe based on results from the ICONIC study and six-year event-free survival analyses.
  • Pipeline and New Data
    • Maralixibat
      • Topline data from the Phase 3 MARCH PFIC study is expected in the second quarter of 2022.
      • Enrollment in the Phase 2b EMBARK study of maralixibat in biliary atresia is ongoing; data expected in 2023.
    • Volixibat
      • Enrollment ongoing in the potentially registrational Phase 2b OHANA study for ICP; interim analysis expected in 2022.
      • Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 2b VISTAS study for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); interim analysis expected in 2022.
      • A Phase 2b study in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) is planned for the second half of 2021.

Business Update Conference Call

Mirum will host a conference call today, August 5, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET, to provide a review of the second quarter activities and to discuss business updates. Join the call using the following details:

Conference Call Details:

U.S. toll-free:

844.200.6205

International:

646.904.5544

Passcode:

097025

You may also access the call via webcast by visiting the Investors section on Mirum’s corporate website. A replay of this webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Maralixibat

Maralixibat is a novel, minimally absorbed, orally administered investigational drug being evaluated in several rare cholestatic liver diseases. Maralixibat inhibits the apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT), resulting in more bile acids being excreted in the feces, leading to lower levels of bile acids systemically, thereby potentially reducing bile acid mediated liver damage and related effects and complications. More than 1,600 individuals have received maralixibat, including more than 120 children who have received maralixibat as an investigational treatment for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). In the ICONIC Phase 2b ALGS clinical trial, patients taking maralixibat had significant reductions in bile acids and pruritus compared to placebo, as well as reduction in xanthomas and accelerated growth long-term. In a Phase 2 PFIC study, a genetically defined subset of BSEP deficient (PFIC2), patients responded to maralixibat with an increase in transplant-free survival. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted maralixibat Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of pruritus associated with ALGS in patients one year of age and older and for PFIC2. Maralixibat was generally well-tolerated throughout the studies. The most frequent treatment-related adverse events were diarrhea and abdominal pain. Maralixibat has been studied extensively and its safety database represents the largest database for an ASBT inhibitor.

Until maralixibat is approved and available for prescribing, the medication is available to patients with ALGS through Mirum’s expanded access program. For more information, please visit ALGSEAP.com. For further information about maralixibat’s ongoing studies in pediatric liver disease, please visit the study websites: Phase 3 MARCH study for PFIC and Phase 2b EMBARK study for biliary atresia.

About Volixibat

Volixibat is an oral, minimally absorbed agent designed to selectively inhibit the apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT). Volixibat may offer a novel approach in the treatment of adult cholestatic diseases by blocking the recycling of bile acids, through inhibition of ASBT, thereby reducing bile acids systemically and in the liver. Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies of volixibat demonstrated on-target fecal bile acid excretion, a pharmacodynamic marker of ASBT inhibition, in addition to decreases in LDL cholesterol and increases in 7αC4 which are markers of bile acid synthesis. Volixibat has been evaluated in more than 400 individuals across multiple clinical trials. The most common adverse events reported were mild to moderate gastrointestinal events observed in the volixibat groups.

Volixibat is currently being evaluated in Phase 2b studies for primary sclerosing cholangitis (VISTAS study) and intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (OHANA study). Mirum plans to initiate a Phase 2b study for primary biliary cholangitis later this year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. The NDA has been accepted for priority review by the FDA with a PDUFA action date of September 29, 2021. Additionally, Mirum’s marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency. Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis, intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and primary biliary cholangitis. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

To augment its pipeline in cholestatic liver disease, Mirum has acquired the exclusive option to develop and commercialize two gene therapy programs, VTX-803 and VTX-802 for PFIC3 and PFIC2, respectively, from Vivet Therapeutics, following preclinical evaluation and IND-enabling studies.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential regulatory approval of maralixibat as well as the benefits and expected market opportunity for maralixibat. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” “could,” “would,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mirum’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Mirum’s business in general, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described in Mirum’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Mirum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 
License revenue

$

11,000

 

$

-

 

$

11,000

 

$

-

 

 
Operating expenses:
Research and development

 

35,048

 

 

18,555

 

 

73,182

 

 

35,895

 

General and administrative

 

13,353

 

 

5,042

 

 

22,832

 

 

9,734

 

Total operating expenses (1)

 

48,401

 

 

23,597

 

 

96,014

 

 

45,629

 

 
Loss from operations

 

(37,401

)

 

(23,597

)

 

(85,014

)

 

(45,629

)

Interest income

 

80

 

 

405

 

 

229

 

 

1,154

 

Interest expense

 

(4,776

)

 

-

 

 

(8,157

)

Change in fair value of derivative liability

 

(1,272

)

 

-

 

 

(938

)

Other expense, net

 

(514

)

 

(56

)

 

(530

)

 

(79

)

 
Net loss before provision for income taxes

 

(43,883

)

 

(23,248

)

 

(94,410

)

 

(44,554

)

Provision for income taxes

 

11

 

 

3

 

 

16

 

 

7

 

Net loss

$

(43,894

)

$

(23,251

)

$

(94,426

)

$

(44,561

)

 
Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(1.45

)

$

(0.93

)

$

(3.13

)

$

(1.79

)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted

 

30,274,749

 

 

25,056,123

 

 

30,190,352

 

 

24,880,387

 

 
 

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 
Research and development

$

2,015

 

$

1,260

 

$

4,758

 

$

2,301

 

General and administrative

 

2,808

 

 

1,714

 

 

5,350

 

 

3,246

 

Total stock-based compensation

$

4,823

 

$

2,974

 

$

10,108

 

$

5,547

 

 
 
 

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

 
 

June 30,

December 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

(Unaudited)

 
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$

238,841

 

$

231,820

 

Working capital

 

199,338

 

 

217,888

 

Total assets

 

247,668

 

 

240,864

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(267,597

)

 

(173,171

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

95,737

 

 

172,095

 

 
 
 

 

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update. “We are pleased with the progress we have made in the last quarter as we prepare for the potential FDA …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of PayPal Stockholders ...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven Property for $3.7 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Mirum Pharmaceuticals and GC Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Maralixibat for Rare Liver Diseases in South Korea
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten