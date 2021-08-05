Confluent Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Data within modern businesses is in constant motion, flowing across systems, environments, and applications each time a customer clicks, types or swipes,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “Our strong second quarter shows our vision of helping every organization set their data in motion is resonating, reflected by the 104% year-over-year growth in total customers. Confluent is the central nervous system that connects all the applications, systems, and data layers for companies succeeding in today’s digital-first world.”

“The execution of our land and expand strategy drove accelerated top-line growth, including 72% year-over-year growth in remaining performance obligations and 64% year-over-year growth in total revenue,” said Steffan Tomlinson, CFO, Confluent. “Organizations are increasingly turning to Confluent Cloud to harness the power of data in motion. During the quarter, Confluent Cloud revenue growth accelerated to 200% year over year and revenue mix increased to 22% of total revenue.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Y/Y Change Total Revenue $88.3 $53.9 64% Remaining Performance Obligations $327.2 $190.6 72% GAAP Operating Loss $(86.0) $(27.5) $(58.5) Non-GAAP Operating Loss $(36.8) $(20.4) $(16.4) GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.74) $(0.25) $(0.49) Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.31) $(0.19) $(0.12) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $(43.2) $(21.5) $(21.7) Free Cash Flow $(45.4) $(22.7) $(22.7)

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter and fiscal year 2021, Confluent expects:

Q3 2021 Outlook Fiscal 2021 Outlook Total Revenue $89-$91 million $347-$351 million Non-GAAP Operating Loss $(62)-$(60) million $(199)-$(195) million Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.24)-$(0.23) $(1.07)-$(1.05)

A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort, as certain items cannot be reasonably predicted because of their high variability, complexity and low visibility. In particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense specific to our equity compensation awards and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are directly impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price, which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

Confluent will host a video webcast to discuss the company’s second quarter 2021 results as well as the financial outlook for its third quarter and fiscal year 2021 today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Open to the public, investors may access the webcast, earnings press release, supplemental financial information, and investor presentation on Confluent’s investor relations website at investors.confluent.io before the commencement of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible from Confluent’s investor relations website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Partial Early Lock-Up Release

As previously announced, beginning at the opening of trading on Monday, August 09, 2021, Confluent’s employees (including officers), third-party contractors and consultants, directors, investors and founders are permitted, pursuant to the terms of lock-up agreements they have entered into with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters for Confluent’s recent initial public offering, to sell up to 25% of their vested shares (including shares issuable upon exercise of vested options and settlement of RSUs), in addition to any shares that were eligible for sale pursuant to the initial lock-up agreement release on the date of Confluent’s initial public offering that have not yet been sold.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding our GAAP and non-GAAP outlook for the third fiscal quarter and full fiscal 2021, increased adoption of our platform and growth in our remaining performance obligations and net retention rate, growth in Confluent Cloud revenue, our ability and position to capitalize on the shift to cloud and our market opportunity. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “looking ahead,” “look to,” “move into,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, as well as our customers, prospects, partners, and service providers, (ii) our ability to sustain and manage our rapid growth, (iii) our limited operating history, (iv) our ability to attract new customers and retain and sell additional features and services to our existing customers, (v) our ability to increase consumption of our offering, including by existing customers and through the acquisition of new customers, and successfully add new features and functionality to our offering, (vi) our ability to achieve or sustain profitability, (vii) the estimated addressable market opportunity for our offering, (viii) our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, including achieving market acceptance over competitors and open source alternatives, (ix) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our platform, our data, or our customers’ or other users’ personal data, (x) our reliance on third-party cloud-based infrastructure to host Confluent Cloud, and (xi) general market, political, economic, and business conditions. These risks are not exhaustive. Further information on these and other risks that could affect Confluent’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), dated June 23, 2021, and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Confluent assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. They should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies, including companies in our industry, may report non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Further, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. The utility of free cash flow is limited as such measure does not reflect our future contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. We define non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense; employer taxes on employee stock transactions; common stock charitable donation expense; and income tax effects associated with these adjustments. We define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and capital expenditures. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the performance of core operations and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business.

Other Business Metrics

Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) represent the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized as of the end of each period, including both deferred revenue that has been invoiced and non-cancelable committed amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods. RPO excludes pay-as-you-go arrangements. RPO may also fluctuate due to a number of factors, including the timing of renewals, average contract terms, seasonality, and dollar amount of customer contracts. RPO as a metric is not necessarily indicative of future revenue growth because it does not account for the timing of customers’ consumption or their consumption of more than their contracted capacity.

Customers with $100,000 or greater in annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) represent the number of customers that contributed $100,000 or more in ARR as of period end. ARR is the subscription revenue contractually expected to be received from customers over the following 12 months assuming no increases or reductions in subscriptions. ARR excludes services and pay-as-you-go arrangements. For purposes of determining our customer count, we treat all affiliated entities with the same parent organization as a single customer and include pay-as-you-go customers. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.

About Confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

Confluent, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 860,347 $ 36,789 Marketable securities 183,526 251,756 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 117,176 105,971 Deferred contract acquisition costs 20,516 14,403 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,040 18,775 Total current assets 1,213,605 427,694 Property and equipment, net 9,060 6,718 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,482 48,273 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 41,848 33,196 Other assets, non-current 9,983 10,238 Total assets $ 1,317,978 $ 526,119 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,834 $ 1,646 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 49,970 33,711 Operating lease liabilities 10,288 10,492 Deferred revenue 172,671 142,901 Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options 14,217 5,049 Total current liabilities 248,980 193,799 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 35,912 40,440 Deferred revenue, non-current 17,873 16,292 Other liabilities, non-current 11,668 7,203 Total liabilities 314,433 257,734 Redeemable convertible preferred stock - 574,634 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock - - Common stock - 1 Convertible founder stock - - Class A common stock - - Class B common stock 2 - Additional paid-in capital 1,542,338 99,575 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (46 ) 228 Accumulated deficit (538,749 ) (406,053 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 1,003,545 (306,249 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,317,978 $ 526,119

Confluent, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 78,516 $ 46,973 $ 146,508 $ 90,916 Services 9,822 6,879 18,858 13,840 Total revenue 88,338 53,852 165,366 104,756 Cost of revenue: Subscription(1)(2) 20,292 11,734 36,049 22,748 Services(1)(2) 9,717 5,956 17,798 12,755 Total cost of revenue 30,009 17,690 53,847 35,503 Gross profit 58,329 36,162 111,519 69,253 Operating expenses: Research and development(1)(2) 33,225 18,875 57,538 38,617 Sales and marketing(1)(2) 73,206 36,447 131,715 74,764 General and administrative(1)(2) 37,943 8,334 53,455 16,749 Total operating expenses 144,374 63,656 242,708 130,130 Operating loss (86,045 ) (27,494 ) (131,189 ) (60,877 ) Interest income 688 1,303 1,532 1,746 Other expense, net (643 ) (211 ) (979 ) (518 ) Loss before income taxes (86,000 ) (26,402 ) (130,636 ) (59,649 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,170 (106 ) 2,060 282 Net loss $ (88,170 ) $ (26,296 ) $ (132,696 ) $ (59,931 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.74 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 118,648,655 105,532,865 113,717,546 106,964,953

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue - subscription $ 2,172 $ 524 $ 3,147 $ 986 Cost of revenue - services 1,055 312 1,599 662 Research and development 8,932 2,250 12,443 4,296 Sales and marketing 11,155 2,735 16,131 5,108 General and administrative 11,202 1,251 14,549 2,471 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 34,516 $ 7,072 $ 47,869 $ 13,523

(2) Includes employer taxes on employee stock transactions as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue - subscription $ 38 $ - $ 38 $ 1 Cost of revenue - services 288 - 288 - Research and development 277 - 398 9 Sales and marketing 610 - 713 22 General and administrative 222 5 261 49 Total employer taxes on employee stock transactions $ 1,435 $ 5 $ 1,698 $ 81

Confluent, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (88,170 ) $ (26,296 ) $ (132,696 ) $ (59,931 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 756 434 1,543 699 Net amortization of premiums or discounts on marketable securities 459 365 964 342 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 6,048 3,254 11,583 6,128 Non-cash operating lease costs 2,748 2,996 5,604 6,102 Common stock charitable donation expense 13,290 - 13,290 - Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 34,516 7,072 47,869 13,523 Deferred income taxes 2,297 (134 ) 1,730 (132 ) Other 209 67 648 269 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,587 ) (16,259 ) (11,853 ) (25,337 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (15,482 ) (8,419 ) (26,348 ) (13,927 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,368 ) (917 ) (14,723 ) (148 ) Accounts payable (468 ) 63 371 (1,635 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,460 5,541 12,893 2,284 Operating lease liabilities (2,661 ) (2,823 ) (5,382 ) (5,767 ) Deferred revenue 21,787 13,600 31,352 25,043 Net cash used in operating activities (43,166 ) (21,456 ) (63,155 ) (52,487 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capitalization of internal-use software costs (1,215 ) (1,105 ) (1,811 ) (2,097 ) Purchases of marketable securities (14,283 ) (191,977 ) (55,971 ) (230,690 ) Sales of marketable securities - - - 4,988 Maturities of marketable securities 66,211 16,743 122,974 36,760 Purchases of property and equipment (1,030 ) (138 ) (1,673 ) (484 ) Other - - 9 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 49,683 (176,477 ) 63,528 (191,523 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 786,600 - 786,600 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of vested options 12,490 931 18,705 2,587 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon early exercise of unvested options, net of repurchases 11,145 469 18,543 838 Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs - 24,865 - 249,865 Payments of deferred offering costs (767 ) - (920 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 809,468 26,265 822,928 253,290 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2 ) 14 (10 ) (33 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 815,983 (171,654 ) 823,291 9,247 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 45,114 200,872 37,806 19,971 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 861,097 $ 29,218 $ 861,097 $ 29,218 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 860,347 $ 28,201 $ 860,347 $ 28,201 Restricted cash included in other assets, non-current 750 1,017 750 1,017 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 861,097 $ 29,218 $ 861,097 $ 29,218

Confluent, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP total gross profit to non-GAAP total gross profit: Total gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 58,329 $ 36,162 $ 111,519 $ 69,253 Total gross margin on a GAAP basis 66.0 % 67.2 % 67.4 % 66.1 % Add: Stock-based compensation expense 3,227 836 4,746 1,648 Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions 326 - 326 1 Non-GAAP total gross profit $ 61,882 $ 36,998 $ 116,591 $ 70,902 Non-GAAP total gross margin 70.1 % 68.7 % 70.5 % 67.7 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 33,225 $ 18,875 $ 57,538 $ 38,617 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 8,932 2,250 12,443 4,296 Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions 277 - 398 9 Non-GAAP research and development operating expense $ 24,016 $ 16,625 $ 44,697 $ 34,312 Non-GAAP research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue 27.2 % 30.9 % 27.0 % 32.8 % Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 73,206 $ 36,447 $ 131,715 $ 74,764 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 11,155 2,735 16,131 5,108 Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions 610 - 713 22 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense $ 61,441 $ 33,712 $ 114,871 $ 69,634 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue 69.6 % 62.6 % 69.5 % 66.5 % General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 37,943 $ 8,334 $ 53,455 $ 16,749 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 11,202 1,251 14,549 2,471 Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions 222 5 261 49 Less: Common stock charitable donation expense 13,290 - 13,290 - Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense $ 13,229 $ 7,078 $ 25,355 $ 14,229 Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue 15.0 % 13.1 % 15.3 % 13.6 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (86,045 ) $ (27,494 ) $ (131,189 ) $ (60,877 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 34,516 7,072 47,869 13,523 Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions 1,435 5 1,698 81 Add: Common stock charitable donation expense 13,290 - 13,290 - Non-GAAP operating loss $ (36,804 ) $ (20,417 ) $ (68,332 ) $ (47,273 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (41.7 %) (37.9 %) (41.3 %) (45.1 %) Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (88,170 ) $ (26,296 ) $ (132,696 ) $ (59,931 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 34,516 7,072 47,869 13,523 Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions 1,435 5 1,698 81 Add: Common stock charitable donation expense 13,290 - 13,290 - Add: Income tax effects and adjustments 1,716 (438 ) 1,045 (427 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (37,213 ) $ (19,657 ) $ (68,794 ) $ (46,754 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 118,648,655 105,532,865 113,717,546 106,964,953

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash used in operating activities $ (43,166 ) $ (21,456 ) $ (63,155 ) $ (52,487 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (1,215 ) (1,105 ) (1,811 ) (2,097 ) Capital expenditures (1,030 ) (138 ) (1,673 ) (484 ) Free cash flow $ (45,411 ) $ (22,699 ) $ (66,639 ) $ (55,068 ) Free cash flow margin (51.4 %) (42.2 %) (40.3 %) (52.6 %) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 49,683 $ (176,477 ) $ 63,528 $ (191,523 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 809,468 $ 26,265 $ 822,928 $ 253,290

