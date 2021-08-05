Confluent Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform for data in motion, today announced financial results for its second quarter 2021, ended June 30, 2021.
“Data within modern businesses is in constant motion, flowing across systems, environments, and applications each time a customer clicks, types or swipes,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “Our strong second quarter shows our vision of helping every organization set their data in motion is resonating, reflected by the 104% year-over-year growth in total customers. Confluent is the central nervous system that connects all the applications, systems, and data layers for companies succeeding in today’s digital-first world.”
“The execution of our land and expand strategy drove accelerated top-line growth, including 72% year-over-year growth in remaining performance obligations and 64% year-over-year growth in total revenue,” said Steffan Tomlinson, CFO, Confluent. “Organizations are increasingly turning to Confluent Cloud to harness the power of data in motion. During the quarter, Confluent Cloud revenue growth accelerated to 200% year over year and revenue mix increased to 22% of total revenue.”
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Total Revenue
|
$88.3
|
$53.9
|
64%
|
Remaining Performance Obligations
|
$327.2
|
$190.6
|
72%
|
GAAP Operating Loss
|
$(86.0)
|
$(27.5)
|
$(58.5)
|
Non-GAAP Operating Loss
|
$(36.8)
|
$(20.4)
|
$(16.4)
|
GAAP Net Loss Per Share
|
$(0.74)
|
$(0.25)
|
$(0.49)
|
Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share
|
$(0.31)
|
$(0.19)
|
$(0.12)
|
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|
$(43.2)
|
$(21.5)
|
$(21.7)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$(45.4)
|
$(22.7)
|
$(22.7)
A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Financial Outlook
For the third quarter and fiscal year 2021, Confluent expects:
|
|
Q3 2021 Outlook
|
Fiscal 2021 Outlook
|
Total Revenue
|
$89-$91 million
|
$347-$351 million
|
Non-GAAP Operating Loss
|
$(62)-$(60) million
|
$(199)-$(195) million
|
Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share
|
$(0.24)-$(0.23)
|
$(1.07)-$(1.05)
A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort, as certain items cannot be reasonably predicted because of their high variability, complexity and low visibility. In particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense specific to our equity compensation awards and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are directly impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price, which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Conference Call Information
Confluent will host a video webcast to discuss the company’s second quarter 2021 results as well as the financial outlook for its third quarter and fiscal year 2021 today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Open to the public, investors may access the webcast, earnings press release, supplemental financial information, and investor presentation on Confluent’s investor relations website at investors.confluent.io before the commencement of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible from Confluent’s investor relations website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.
Partial Early Lock-Up Release
As previously announced, beginning at the opening of trading on Monday, August 09, 2021, Confluent’s employees (including officers), third-party contractors and consultants, directors, investors and founders are permitted, pursuant to the terms of lock-up agreements they have entered into with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters for Confluent’s recent initial public offering, to sell up to 25% of their vested shares (including shares issuable upon exercise of vested options and settlement of RSUs), in addition to any shares that were eligible for sale pursuant to the initial lock-up agreement release on the date of Confluent’s initial public offering that have not yet been sold.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding our GAAP and non-GAAP outlook for the third fiscal quarter and full fiscal 2021, increased adoption of our platform and growth in our remaining performance obligations and net retention rate, growth in Confluent Cloud revenue, our ability and position to capitalize on the shift to cloud and our market opportunity. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “looking ahead,” “look to,” “move into,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, as well as our customers, prospects, partners, and service providers, (ii) our ability to sustain and manage our rapid growth, (iii) our limited operating history, (iv) our ability to attract new customers and retain and sell additional features and services to our existing customers, (v) our ability to increase consumption of our offering, including by existing customers and through the acquisition of new customers, and successfully add new features and functionality to our offering, (vi) our ability to achieve or sustain profitability, (vii) the estimated addressable market opportunity for our offering, (viii) our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, including achieving market acceptance over competitors and open source alternatives, (ix) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our platform, our data, or our customers’ or other users’ personal data, (x) our reliance on third-party cloud-based infrastructure to host Confluent Cloud, and (xi) general market, political, economic, and business conditions. These risks are not exhaustive. Further information on these and other risks that could affect Confluent’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), dated June 23, 2021, and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Confluent assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. They should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies, including companies in our industry, may report non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Further, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. The utility of free cash flow is limited as such measure does not reflect our future contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. We define non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense; employer taxes on employee stock transactions; common stock charitable donation expense; and income tax effects associated with these adjustments. We define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and capital expenditures. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the performance of core operations and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business.
Other Business Metrics
Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) represent the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized as of the end of each period, including both deferred revenue that has been invoiced and non-cancelable committed amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods. RPO excludes pay-as-you-go arrangements. RPO may also fluctuate due to a number of factors, including the timing of renewals, average contract terms, seasonality, and dollar amount of customer contracts. RPO as a metric is not necessarily indicative of future revenue growth because it does not account for the timing of customers’ consumption or their consumption of more than their contracted capacity.
Customers with $100,000 or greater in annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) represent the number of customers that contributed $100,000 or more in ARR as of period end. ARR is the subscription revenue contractually expected to be received from customers over the following 12 months assuming no increases or reductions in subscriptions. ARR excludes services and pay-as-you-go arrangements. For purposes of determining our customer count, we treat all affiliated entities with the same parent organization as a single customer and include pay-as-you-go customers. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.
About Confluent
Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.
|
Confluent, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
860,347
|
|
$
|
36,789
|
|Marketable securities
|
|
183,526
|
|
|
251,756
|
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
|
117,176
|
|
|
105,971
|
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
20,516
|
|
|
14,403
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
32,040
|
|
|
18,775
|
|Total current assets
|
|
1,213,605
|
|
|
427,694
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
9,060
|
|
|
6,718
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
43,482
|
|
|
48,273
|
|Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current
|
|
41,848
|
|
|
33,196
|
|Other assets, non-current
|
|
9,983
|
|
|
10,238
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
1,317,978
|
|
$
|
526,119
|
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,834
|
|
$
|
1,646
|
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
49,970
|
|
|
33,711
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
10,288
|
|
|
10,492
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
172,671
|
|
|
142,901
|
|Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options
|
|
14,217
|
|
|
5,049
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
248,980
|
|
|
193,799
|
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
35,912
|
|
|
40,440
|
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
17,873
|
|
|
16,292
|
|Other liabilities, non-current
|
|
11,668
|
|
|
7,203
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
314,433
|
|
|
257,734
|
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock
|
|
-
|
|
|
574,634
|
|Stockholders’ equity (deficit):
|Preferred stock
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Common stock
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|Convertible founder stock
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Class A common stock
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Class B common stock
|
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
1,542,338
|
|
|
99,575
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
228
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(538,749
|
)
|
|
(406,053
|
)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
|
1,003,545
|
|
|
(306,249
|
)
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
$
|
1,317,978
|
|
$
|
526,119
|
|
Confluent, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Revenue:
|Subscription
|
$
|
78,516
|
|
$
|
46,973
|
|
$
|
146,508
|
|
$
|
90,916
|
|Services
|
|
9,822
|
|
|
6,879
|
|
|
18,858
|
|
|
13,840
|
|Total revenue
|
|
88,338
|
|
|
53,852
|
|
|
165,366
|
|
|
104,756
|
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription(1)(2)
|
|
20,292
|
|
|
11,734
|
|
|
36,049
|
|
|
22,748
|
|Services(1)(2)
|
|
9,717
|
|
|
5,956
|
|
|
17,798
|
|
|
12,755
|
|Total cost of revenue
|
|
30,009
|
|
|
17,690
|
|
|
53,847
|
|
|
35,503
|
|Gross profit
|
|
58,329
|
|
|
36,162
|
|
|
111,519
|
|
|
69,253
|
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development(1)(2)
|
|
33,225
|
|
|
18,875
|
|
|
57,538
|
|
|
38,617
|
|Sales and marketing(1)(2)
|
|
73,206
|
|
|
36,447
|
|
|
131,715
|
|
|
74,764
|
|General and administrative(1)(2)
|
|
37,943
|
|
|
8,334
|
|
|
53,455
|
|
|
16,749
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
144,374
|
|
|
63,656
|
|
|
242,708
|
|
|
130,130
|
|Operating loss
|
|
(86,045
|
)
|
|
(27,494
|
)
|
|
(131,189
|
)
|
|
(60,877
|
)
|Interest income
|
|
688
|
|
|
1,303
|
|
|
1,532
|
|
|
1,746
|
|Other expense, net
|
|
(643
|
)
|
|
(211
|
)
|
|
(979
|
)
|
|
(518
|
)
|Loss before income taxes
|
|
(86,000
|
)
|
|
(26,402
|
)
|
|
(130,636
|
)
|
|
(59,649
|
)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
2,170
|
|
|
(106
|
)
|
|
2,060
|
|
|
282
|
|Net loss
|
$
|
(88,170
|
)
|
$
|
(26,296
|
)
|
$
|
(132,696
|
)
|
$
|
(59,931
|
)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.74
|
)
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
$
|
(1.17
|
)
|
$
|
(0.56
|
)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
|
118,648,655
|
|
|
105,532,865
|
|
|
113,717,546
|
|
|
106,964,953
|
|(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Cost of revenue - subscription
|
$
|
2,172
|
$
|
524
|
$
|
3,147
|
$
|
986
|Cost of revenue - services
|
|
1,055
|
|
|
312
|
|
|
1,599
|
|
|
662
|
|Research and development
|
|
8,932
|
|
|
2,250
|
|
|
12,443
|
|
|
4,296
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
11,155
|
|
|
2,735
|
|
|
16,131
|
|
|
5,108
|
|General and administrative
|
|
11,202
|
|
|
1,251
|
|
|
14,549
|
|
|
2,471
|
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|
$
|
34,516
|
|
$
|
7,072
|
|
$
|
47,869
|
|
$
|
13,523
|
|(2) Includes employer taxes on employee stock transactions as follows:
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Cost of revenue - subscription
|
$
|
38
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
38
|
|
$
|
1
|
|Cost of revenue - services
|
|
288
|
|
-
|
|
288
|
|
-
|Research and development
|
|
277
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
9
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
610
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
713
|
|
|
22
|
|General and administrative
|
|
222
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
49
|
|Total employer taxes on employee stock transactions
|
$
|
1,435
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
$
|
1,698
|
|
$
|
81
|
|
Confluent, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|
$
|
(88,170
|
)
|
$
|
(26,296
|
)
|
$
|
(132,696
|
)
|
$
|
(59,931
|
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
756
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
1,543
|
|
|
699
|
|Net amortization of premiums or discounts on marketable securities
|
|
459
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
964
|
|
|
342
|
|Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
6,048
|
|
|
3,254
|
|
|
11,583
|
|
|
6,128
|
|Non-cash operating lease costs
|
|
2,748
|
|
|
2,996
|
|
|
5,604
|
|
|
6,102
|
|Common stock charitable donation expense
|
|
13,290
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13,290
|
|
|
-
|
|Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
34,516
|
|
|
7,072
|
|
|
47,869
|
|
|
13,523
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
2,297
|
|
|
(134
|
)
|
|
1,730
|
|
|
(132
|
)
|Other
|
|
209
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
648
|
|
|
269
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|
|
(17,587
|
)
|
|
(16,259
|
)
|
|
(11,853
|
)
|
|
(25,337
|
)
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
(15,482
|
)
|
|
(8,419
|
)
|
|
(26,348
|
)
|
|
(13,927
|
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(12,368
|
)
|
|
(917
|
)
|
|
(14,723
|
)
|
|
(148
|
)
|Accounts payable
|
|
(468
|
)
|
|
63
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
(1,635
|
)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
11,460
|
|
|
5,541
|
|
|
12,893
|
|
|
2,284
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(2,661
|
)
|
|
(2,823
|
)
|
|
(5,382
|
)
|
|
(5,767
|
)
|Deferred revenue
|
|
21,787
|
|
|
13,600
|
|
|
31,352
|
|
|
25,043
|
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(43,166
|
)
|
|
(21,456
|
)
|
|
(63,155
|
)
|
|
(52,487
|
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Capitalization of internal-use software costs
|
|
(1,215
|
)
|
|
(1,105
|
)
|
|
(1,811
|
)
|
|
(2,097
|
)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
(14,283
|
)
|
|
(191,977
|
)
|
|
(55,971
|
)
|
|
(230,690
|
)
|Sales of marketable securities
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,988
|
|Maturities of marketable securities
|
|
66,211
|
|
|
16,743
|
|
|
122,974
|
|
|
36,760
|
|Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(1,030
|
)
|
|
(138
|
)
|
|
(1,673
|
)
|
|
(484
|
)
|Other
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
-
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
49,683
|
|
|
(176,477
|
)
|
|
63,528
|
|
|
(191,523
|
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions
|
|
786,600
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
786,600
|
|
|
-
|
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of vested options
|
|
12,490
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
18,705
|
|
|
2,587
|
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon early exercise of unvested options, net of repurchases
|
|
11,145
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
18,543
|
|
|
838
|
|Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
24,865
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
249,865
|
|Payments of deferred offering costs
|
|
(767
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(920
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
809,468
|
|
|
26,265
|
|
|
822,928
|
|
|
253,290
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
14
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(33
|
)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
815,983
|
|
|
(171,654
|
)
|
|
823,291
|
|
|
9,247
|
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
45,114
|
|
|
200,872
|
|
|
37,806
|
|
|
19,971
|
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
861,097
|
|
$
|
29,218
|
|
$
|
861,097
|
|
$
|
29,218
|
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown above:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
860,347
|
|
$
|
28,201
|
|
$
|
860,347
|
|
$
|
28,201
|
|
Restricted cash included in other assets, non-current
|
|
750
|
|
|
1,017
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
1,017
|
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
$
|
861,097
|
|
$
|
29,218
|
|
$
|
861,097
|
|
$
|
29,218
|
|
Confluent, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
|
(in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|Reconciliation of GAAP total gross profit to non-GAAP total gross profit:
|Total gross profit on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
58,329
|
|
$
|
36,162
|
|
$
|
111,519
|
|
$
|
69,253
|
|Total gross margin on a GAAP basis
|
|
66.0
|
%
|
|
67.2
|
%
|
|
67.4
|
%
|
|
66.1
|
%
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
3,227
|
|
|
836
|
|
|
4,746
|
|
|
1,648
|
|Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
326
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
1
|
|Non-GAAP total gross profit
|
$
|
61,882
|
|
$
|
36,998
|
|
$
|
116,591
|
|
$
|
70,902
|
|Non-GAAP total gross margin
|
|
70.1
|
%
|
|
68.7
|
%
|
|
70.5
|
%
|
|
67.7
|
%
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:
|Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
33,225
|
|
$
|
18,875
|
|
$
|
57,538
|
|
$
|
38,617
|
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
8,932
|
|
|
2,250
|
|
|
12,443
|
|
|
4,296
|
|Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
277
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
9
|
|Non-GAAP research and development operating expense
|
$
|
24,016
|
|
$
|
16,625
|
|
$
|
44,697
|
|
$
|
34,312
|
|Non-GAAP research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue
|
|
27.2
|
%
|
|
30.9
|
%
|
|
27.0
|
%
|
|
32.8
|
%
|Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
73,206
|
|
$
|
36,447
|
|
$
|
131,715
|
|
$
|
74,764
|
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
11,155
|
|
|
2,735
|
|
|
16,131
|
|
|
5,108
|
|Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
610
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
713
|
|
|
22
|
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense
|
$
|
61,441
|
|
$
|
33,712
|
|
$
|
114,871
|
|
$
|
69,634
|
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue
|
|
69.6
|
%
|
|
62.6
|
%
|
|
69.5
|
%
|
|
66.5
|
%
|General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
37,943
|
|
$
|
8,334
|
|
$
|
53,455
|
|
$
|
16,749
|
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
11,202
|
|
|
1,251
|
|
|
14,549
|
|
|
2,471
|
|Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
222
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
49
|
|Less: Common stock charitable donation expense
|
|
13,290
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13,290
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense
|
$
|
13,229
|
|
$
|
7,078
|
|
$
|
25,355
|
|
$
|
14,229
|
|Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
|
13.1
|
%
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
13.6
|
%
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss:
|Operating loss on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
(86,045
|
)
|
$
|
(27,494
|
)
|
$
|
(131,189
|
)
|
$
|
(60,877
|
)
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
34,516
|
|
|
7,072
|
|
|
47,869
|
|
|
13,523
|
|Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
1,435
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
1,698
|
|
|
81
|
|Add: Common stock charitable donation expense
|
|
13,290
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13,290
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(36,804
|
)
|
$
|
(20,417
|
)
|
$
|
(68,332
|
)
|
$
|
(47,273
|
)
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
(41.7
|
%)
|
|
(37.9
|
%)
|
|
(41.3
|
%)
|
|
(45.1
|
%)
|Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:
|Net loss on a GAAP basis
|
$
|
(88,170
|
)
|
$
|
(26,296
|
)
|
$
|
(132,696
|
)
|
$
|
(59,931
|
)
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
34,516
|
|
|
7,072
|
|
|
47,869
|
|
|
13,523
|
|Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
|
|
1,435
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
1,698
|
|
|
81
|
|Add: Common stock charitable donation expense
|
|
13,290
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13,290
|
|
|
-
|
|Add: Income tax effects and adjustments
|
|
1,716
|
|
|
(438
|
)
|
|
1,045
|
|
|
(427
|
)
|Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(37,213
|
)
|
$
|
(19,657
|
)
|
$
|
(68,794
|
)
|
$
|
(46,754
|
)
|Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.31
|
)
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
|
118,648,655
|
|
|
105,532,865
|
|
|
113,717,546
|
|
|
106,964,953
|
The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
(43,166
|
)
|
$
|
(21,456
|
)
|
$
|
(63,155
|
)
|
$
|
(52,487
|
)
|Capitalized internal-use software costs
|
|
(1,215
|
)
|
|
(1,105
|
)
|
|
(1,811
|
)
|
|
(2,097
|
)
|Capital expenditures
|
|
(1,030
|
)
|
|
(138
|
)
|
|
(1,673
|
)
|
|
(484
|
)
|Free cash flow
|
$
|
(45,411
|
)
|
$
|
(22,699
|
)
|
$
|
(66,639
|
)
|
$
|
(55,068
|
)
|Free cash flow margin
|
|
(51.4
|
%)
|
|
(42.2
|
%)
|
|
(40.3
|
%)
|
|
(52.6
|
%)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
$
|
49,683
|
|
$
|
(176,477
|
)
|
$
|
63,528
|
|
$
|
(191,523
|
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
$
|
809,468
|
|
$
|
26,265
|
|
$
|
822,928
|
|
$
|
253,290
|
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare