BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.10 per Share

“We generated strong momentum in the second quarter, growing our investment portfolio by $91 million, improving NII by 15.6% and delivering a 7.5% increase in NAV,” said James E. Keenan, Chairman and Interim CEO of the Company. “We have nearly completed our strategic rotation out of non-core, legacy assets, while building the portfolio for stable, long-term strength. We deployed nearly $89 million in the quarter, including investments in 16 new portfolio companies, setting the stage for continued improvement in our results for our stockholders.”

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) (“BCIC” or the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.10 per share, payable on October 6, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

“We continue to draw upon the power of the BlackRock platform to identify compelling new opportunities with solid risk-adjusted returns, focusing on senior secured debt - and first lien loans in particular,” Keenan said. “The second quarter of 2021 represented our strongest level of gross deployments in two years. Of the new investment dollars in the quarter, 77% was in first lien term loans. Approximately 64% of the portfolio now consists of first lien investments, up from 34% at the end of 2019.”

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 $ in Millions % Deployments First Lien Debt 69 77% Second Lien Debt 20 23% Repayments/Exits Non-Core & Junior Capital 19 73% Other Core Assets 6 27%

“We also remain intently focused on diversifying the portfolio to capitalize on a broader range of sectors and opportunities, and also to safeguard against potential challenges in any given industry,” Keenan added. “We closed the second quarter with 74 portfolio companies, up from 60 in the prior quarter and 47 at the end of 2019. This represents remarkable progress – and we fully anticipate making more headway in the back half of 2021.”

Pro Forma3 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Portfolio Composition First Lien Debt 66% 64% 50% 34% Second Lien Debt 22% 21% 27% 23% Junior Capital1 12% 15% 23% 43% Portfolio Company Count 74 74 55 47 Non-Core Assets Portfolio Company Count2 5 5 6 9 Fair Market Value ("FMV", in Millions) 26 46 42 120 % of investments, at FMV 5% 8% 9% 16%

1 Includes unsecured/subordinated debt and equity investments. 2 Excludes portfolio companies with zero FMV. 3 Represents portfolio information on a pro forma basis following the successful monetization of the SVP equity subsequent to June 30, 2021. The pro forma amounts are calculated by excluding SVP FMV from the portfolio at June 30, 2021 and including newly issued equity associated with the SVP sale.

“As we steadily boosted deployments, we increased net leverage to 0.56x for the second quarter from 0.38x for the first quarter. We have more leverage runway to utilize as we pursue further growth. As the portfolio continues to grow in coming quarters, we expect it will be accretive to NII and provide increased dividend coverage for our stockholders,” Keenan concluded.

Financial Highlights

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 ($'s in millions, except per share data) Total Amount Per Share Total Amount Per Share Total Amount Per Share Net Investment Income/(loss) $4.8 $0.07 $4.2 $0.06 $8.8 $0.13 Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) $27.2 $0.36 $12.0 $0.16 $(36.2) $(0.53) Basic earnings/(losses) $32.0 $0.43 $16.2 $0.22 $(27.4) $(0.40) Distributions declared $7.4 $0.10 $7.4 $0.10 $6.8 $0.10 Net Investment Income/(loss), as adjusted1 $4.8 $0.07 $4.2 $0.06 $8.8 $0.13 Basic earnings/(losses), as adjusted1 $32.0 $0.43 $16.2 $0.22 $(27.4) $(0.40)

($'s in millions, except per share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Total assets $571.7 $483.5 $511.7 $663.8 Investment portfolio, at fair market value $549.3 $458.3 $479.0 $644.3 Debt outstanding $193.9 $141.5 $179.8 $319.3 Total net assets $347.2 $322.9 $315.0 $329.7 Net asset value per share $4.68 $4.35 $4.23 $4.84 Net leverage ratio2 0.56x 0.38x 0.51x 0.95x

______________________________________ 1 Non-GAAP basis financial measure. See Supplemental Information. 2 Calculated as the ratio between (A) debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs, less available cash and receivable for investments sold, plus payables for investments purchased, and (B) NAV.

Business Updates

Reduced Exposure in Non-core Legacy Portfolio : As previously disclosed, the Company fully exited its debt and equity positions in Red Apple Stores Inc., resulting in proceeds of $14.9 million (including $0.1 million of interest). Refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on May 3, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, non-core legacy assets comprised approximately $45.9 million, or 8% of our total portfolio at FMV (five portfolio companies, excluding portfolio companies with zero FMV), as compared to 8% at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and 16% at the end of 2019. The equity investment in SVP, a non-core asset, had a fair value of $25.9 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $23.2 million compared to prior quarter, driven by an expected sale of the portfolio company which closed subsequent to June 30, 2021. The successful exit of our existing equity investment in SVP resulted in cash proceeds of $19.6 million and newly issued equity with a cost basis of approximately $6 million. Based on the mechanics of the sale, the Company may receive additional proceeds in the future from an escrow and earn out payment linked to the performance of SVP. As a result of the SVP sale, non-core assets would decline to approximately $25.9 million, or 5% of the portfolio at FMV on a pro forma basis, which would be comprised of $17.6 million of income producing investments across two portfolio companies and $8.3 million in non-income producing assets.

: Reduced Exposure in Other Junior Capital: Other junior capital (unsecured debt and equity) exposure, excluding non-core assets, in the portfolio stood at 10% by FMV, down from 13% at March 31, 2021 and 40% at December 31, 2019. During the second quarter, BCIC Senior Loan Partners (“SLP”) returned an incremental $3.8 million of capital to BCIC with proceeds from exiting one of its investments. At June 30, 2021, SLP held first lien loans in three portfolio companies, with an aggregate FMV of $29.6 million. BCIC owns 85% of the equity in SLP.

Revolving Credit Facility Amendment: As previously disclosed, on April 23, 2021, the Company entered into a Sixth Amendment to the Credit Facility which among other items, extended the maturity date on loans made under the Credit Facility from June 5, 2023 to April 23, 2025, and reduced the aggregate commitment under the Credit Facility from $300 million to $265 million. For more information on the Amendment, refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on April 29, 2021.

As previously disclosed, on April 23, 2021, the Company entered into a Sixth Amendment to the Credit Facility which among other items, extended the maturity date on loans made under the Credit Facility from June 5, 2023 to April 23, 2025, and reduced the aggregate commitment under the Credit Facility from $300 million to $265 million. For more information on the Amendment, refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on April 29, 2021. Share Repurchase Program : On November 3, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the Company to purchase up to a total of 7,500,000 shares, effective until the earlier of November 2, 2021 or such time that all the authorized shares have been repurchased. During the quarter, 80,944 shares were repurchased for $301,703 at an average price of $3.73 per share, including brokerage commissions. As of June 30, 2021, 7,162,994 shares remained authorized for repurchase. Cumulative repurchases since BlackRock entered into the investment management agreement with the Company in early 2015 totaled approximately 8.6 million shares at an average price of $6.42 per share, including brokerage commissions, for a total of $55.2 million. Since the inception of our share repurchase program through June 30, 2021, we have purchased approximately 10.3 million shares at an average price of $6.52 per share, including brokerage commissions, for a total of $67.5 million.

Second Quarter Financial Updates

NII was $4.8 million, or approximately $0.07 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Relative to distributions declared of $0.10 per share, our NII distribution coverage was 65% for the quarter, up from 56% from the first quarter. As we continue to re-deploy into assets consistent with our core strategy, post successfully reducing our exposure in junior capital and non-core investments during 2020 and the first half of 2021, we expect our earnings power to be accretive in the coming quarters.

NAV increased to $347.2 million, up 7.5% from $322.9 million at March 31, 2021. NAV per share increased 7.6% or $0.33 per share to $4.68 per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis, primarily due to net realized and unrealized gains of $27.2 million during the quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we incurred base management fees of $1.8 million, and zero incentive management fees based on income. Since March 2017, the adviser has waived $29.7 million of incentive management fees on a cumulative basis. There was no accrual or payment of incentive management fees based on gains as of June 30, 2021.

Portfolio and Investment Activity*

Three Months Ended ($’s in millions) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Investment deployments $88.9 $54.9 $21.5 Investment exits $25.4 $88.0 $22.6 Number of portfolio company investments at the end of period 74 60 52 Weighted average yield of debt and income producing equity securities, at FMV 8.6% 8.5% 9.9% % of Portfolio invested in Secured debt, at FMV 85% 86% 59% % of Portfolio invested in Unsecured debt, at FMV 5% 6% 27% % of Portfolio invested in Equity, at FMV 10% 8% 14% Average investment by portfolio company, at amortized cost $8.4 $9.4 $21.8 *Balance sheet amounts and yield information above are as of period end

We deployed $88.9 million during the quarter while exits and repayments totaled $25.4 million, resulting in a $63.5 million net increase in portfolio, consistent with our strategy of redeploying capital into our core strategy. Deployments primarily consisted of sixteen new portfolio companies and four investments into existing portfolio companies, which are outlined as follows:



New Portfolio Companies $10.9 million L + 8.00% first lien term loan and $0.9 million unfunded revolver to Pluralsight, Inc., an enterprise technology learning platform; $9.6 million L + 7.25% first lien term loan to Keep Truckin, Inc., a provider of safety and fleet management solutions for transportation and logistics companies; $7.0 million L + 8.25% second lien term loan to McAfee, LLC, a device-to-cloud focus cybersecurity company; $6.5 million L + 7.00% first lien term loan and $0.8 million unfunded revolver to ESO Solutions, Inc., a provider of electronic health records, patient care reporting and other mission critical enterprise software solutions; $5.0 million L + 7.50% second lien term loan to GI Consilio Parent, LLC, a provider of electronic discovery, document review and consulting services; $5.0 million L + 8.00% second lien term loan to Ensono, Inc., a hybrid IT services provider; $4.9 million L + 7.50% first lien term loan and $0.7 million unfunded revolver to Backoffice Associates Holdings, LLC, a provider of data migration, transformation and governance software and services; $4.7 million funded L + 9.00% first lien delayed draw term loan (with an additional $7.0 million unfunded commitment) to Razor Group GmbH, a Germany based consolidator of small to medium sized brands that sell through Amazon’s third-party platform; $4.7 million L + 7.62% first lien term loan to Whele LLC, a consolidator of small to medium sized brands that sell through Amazon’s third-party platform; $3.1 million L + 7.00% first lien term loan, $0.4 million unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.3 million unfunded revolver to Aras Corporation, Inc., a provider of product lifecycle management software for manufacturing companies; $2.9 million L + 7.25% first lien term loan and $0.2 million unfunded revolver to Appriss Health, LLC, a cloud based software and analytics platform that connects healthcare professionals; $2.7 million L + 6.00% first lien term loan to INH Buyer, Inc., a primary care physician group; $2.4 million L + 6.50% first lien term loan and $1.2 million unfunded delayed draw term loan to Colony Display, LLC, a designer, manufacturer, and installer of in-store fixtures and displays for retailers; $2.2 million L + 6.00% first lien term loan and $0.9 million unfunded delayed draw term loan to Porcelain Acquisition Corporation, a developer, importer, and distributor of porcelain and luxury tile and other hard surface floor coverings; $2.0 million L + 8.00% second lien term loan to Gainwell Acquisition Corporation, a provider of technology solutions to health and human services programs; and $1.4 million L + 7.00% second lien term loan and $2.9 million unfunded delayed draw term loan to MetroNet Systems Holdings, LLC, a provider of high-speed broadband, video and voice services with residential and commercial customers across the Midwest.



Incremental Investments $6.3 million of incremental L + 7.75% first lien term loan to Barri Financial Group, LLC; $2.9 million of incremental L + 8.75% first lien delayed draw term loan to JobandTalent USA, Inc.; $1.6 million L + 6.25% first lien delayed draw term loan funding to Peter C. Foy & Associates Insurance Services, LLC; and $1.3 million L + 6.75% first lien delayed draw term loan funding to Sonny’s Enterprises, LLC. Sales, exits, and repayments were primarily concentrated in two complete exits in portfolio company investments, one partial return of capital and one partial sale: $14.9 million of proceeds (including $0.1 million of interest) from debt and equity positions in Red Apple Stores Inc., a non-core legacy asset; $3.8 million partial return of capital from equity investment in SLP; $3.6 million full repayment of second lien term loan in Aretec Group, Inc; and $1.3 million of proceeds from partial sale of first lien term loan in ESO Solutions, Inc.

As of June 30, 2021, there were three non-accrual investment positions, representing approximately 4.4% and 14.5% of total debt and preferred stock investments, at fair value and cost, respectively, as compared to four non-accrual investment positions of approximately 5.5% and 16.5% of total debt and preferred stock investments at fair value and cost, respectively, at March 31, 2021. The weighted average internal investment rating of the portfolio at FMV at June 30, 2021 improved to 1.37 as compared to 1.72 at March 31, 2021.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net realized and unrealized gains were $27.2 million, primarily attributable to valuation appreciation on SVP, and overall market recovery.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2021, we had $17.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $213.0 million of availability under our credit facility, subject to leverage restrictions, resulting in approximately $230.0 million of availability for portfolio company investments. Committed but unfunded portfolio obligations at June 30, 2021 were $41.0 million (excluding the $4.2 million LP commitment to SLP, which is completely discretionary). We believe there is sufficient liquidity to meet all of the Company’s obligations and deploy new capital consistent with our strategy.

Net leverage, adjusted for available cash, receivables for investments sold, payables for investments purchased and unamortized debt issuance costs, was 0.56x at quarter-end, and our 276% asset coverage ratio provided the Company with additional debt capacity of $213.0 million under its asset coverage requirements, subject to borrowing base restrictions. Further, as of June 30, 2021, approximately 89% of our assets were invested in qualifying assets, exceeding the 70% regulatory requirement of a business development company.

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company declared an all cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on October 6, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets (Unaudited) Investments at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost of $469,917,118 and $369,079,320) $493,129,011 $354,957,936 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost of $5,121,773 and $20,927,907) 4,281,369 13,099,313 Controlled investments (cost of $143,128,356 and $216,768,227) 51,869,839 110,968,227 Total investments at fair value (cost of $618,167,247 and $606,775,454) 549,280,219 479,025,476 Cash and cash equivalents 17,030,583 23,332,831 Interest, dividends and fees receivable 2,484,493 2,138,304 Receivable for investments sold 25,156 5,439,507 Deferred debt issuance costs 1,741,443 1,374,115 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,153,459 409,357 Total assets $571,715,353 $511,719,590 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred issuance costs of $896,656 and $1,360,356) $193,926,217 $179,798,037 Distributions payable 7,413,594 - Payable for investments purchased 16,845,569 9,193,917 Management fees payable 1,775,684 2,313,447 Incentive fees payable 1,849,597 1,849,597 Interest and debt related payables 620,493 502,682 Accrued administrative expenses 314,886 389,064 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,758,928 2,662,569 Total liabilities 224,504,968 196,709,313 Net assets Common stock, par value $.001 per share, 200,000,000 common shares authorized, 84,478,251 and 84,478,251 issued and 74,129,659 and 74,466,665 outstanding 84,478 84,478 Paid-in capital in excess of par 858,079,713 858,079,713 Distributable earnings (losses) (443,485,518) (476,857,055) Treasury stock at cost, 10,348,592 and 10,011,586 shares held (67,468,288) (66,296,859) Total net assets 347,210,385 315,010,277 Total liabilities and net assets $571,715,353 $511,719,590 Net assets per share $4.68 $4.23

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Investment income Interest income (excluding PIK): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $9,210,827 $7,600,731 $17,260,077 $15,722,654 Non-controlled, affiliated investments — 118,000 11,867 243,474 Controlled investments 135,371 5,486,595 718,571 10,902,430 PIK income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 815,710 1,358,694 1,596,389 2,454,125 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 117,985 112,958 237,014 221,789 Controlled investments — 180,156 — 1,053,664 Dividend income: Non-controlled, affiliated investments — — 71,500 — Controlled investments 536,908 2,566,148 1,047,975 5,473,651 Other income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 40,958 17,087 186,990 63,254 Non-controlled, affiliated investments — 1,436 — 2,871 Controlled investments — 61,153 — 64,340 Total investment income 10,857,759 17,502,958 21,130,383 36,202,252 Operating expenses Interest and other debt expenses 2,969,177 4,359,441 5,722,273 8,571,715 Management fees 1,775,684 2,708,862 3,575,450 6,004,549 Incentive fees — 1,608,740 — 3,533,138 Professional fees 254,834 544,845 666,993 1,069,857 Administrative expenses 314,886 375,704 637,001 689,265 Insurance expense 201,597 123,223 400,961 242,843 Director fees 153,125 152,500 306,250 337,250 Investment advisor expenses 87,500 87,500 175,000 175,000 Other operating expenses 258,232 384,693 613,514 723,596 Total expenses, before incentive fee waiver 6,015,035 10,345,508 12,097,442 21,347,213 Incentive fee waiver — (1,608,740) — (3,533,138) Expenses, net of incentive fee waiver 6,015,035 8,736,768 12,097,442 17,814,075 Net investment income 4,842,724 8,766,190 9,032,941 18,388,177 Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss): Net realized gain (loss): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 6,773 (12,316,751) (639,501) (12,311,266) Non-controlled, affiliated investments — (42,238,921) (7,989,591) (43,774,013) Controlled investments (8,749,931) — (11,040,074) — Net realized gain (loss) (8,743,158) (54,555,672) (19,669,166) (56,085,279) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 27,464,721 11,084,426 37,333,277 (15,942,530) Non-controlled, affiliated investments 153,217 42,458,272 6,988,190 34,178,158 Controlled investments 8,689,595 (35,387,880) 14,826,843 (66,790,209) Foreign currency translation (381,379) 239,587 (285,360) (337,060) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) 35,926,154 18,394,405 58,862,950 (48,891,641) Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) 27,182,996 (36,161,267) 39,193,784 (104,976,920) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $32,025,720 $(27,395,077) $48,226,725 $(86,588,743) Net Investment Income Per Share—basic $0.07 $0.13 $0.12 $0.27 Earnings (Loss) Per Share—basic $0.43 $(0.40) $0.65 $(1.27) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding—basic 74,150,425 68,117,628 74,292,637 68,365,792 Net Investment Income Per Share—diluted $0.07 $0.13 $0.12 $0.27 Earnings (Loss) Per Share—diluted $0.38 $(0.40) $0.58 $(1.27) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding—diluted 91,144,162 85,111,365 91,286,374 85,359,529

Supplemental Information

The Company reports its financial results on a generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis; however, management believes that evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP basis financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and, for the reasons described below, considers them to be effective indicators, for both management and investors, of the Company’s financial performance over time. The Company’s management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Incentive management fees based on income have been calculated for each calendar quarter and are paid on a quarterly basis if certain thresholds are met. The Company records its liability for incentive management fees based on capital gains by performing a hypothetical liquidation at the end of each reporting period. The accrual of this hypothetical capital gains incentive management fee is required by GAAP, but it should be noted that a fee so calculated and accrued is not due and payable until the end of the measurement period, or every June 30. The incremental incentive management fees disclosed for a given period are not necessarily indicative of actual full year results. Changes in the economic environment, financial markets and other parameters used in determining such estimates could cause actual results to differ and such differences could be material. For the period July 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020, BCIA had voluntarily and partially waived incentive fees. For a more detailed description of the Company’s incentive management fee, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Computations for the periods below are derived from the Company's financial statements as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP Basis: Net Investment Income $4,842,724 $8,766,190 $9,032,941 $18,388,177 Net Investment Income per share 0.07 0.13 0.12 0.27 Addback: GAAP incentive fee expense based on Gains — — — — Addback: GAAP incentive fee expense based on Income net of incentive fee waiver — — — — Pre-Incentive Fee1: Net Investment Income $4,842,724 $8,766,190 $9,032,941 $18,388,177 Net Investment Income per share 0.07 0.13 0.12 0.27 Less: Incremental incentive fee expense based on Income net of incentive fee waiver — — — — As Adjusted2: Net Investment Income $4,842,724 $8,766,190 $9,032,941 $18,388,177 Net Investment Income per share 0.07 0.13 0.12 0.27

Note: The NII amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are net of incentive fees based on income and an incentive fee waiver in the amount of $1,608,740 and $3,533,138. There was no waiver for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 as a result of incentive fees based on income of zero for the period. For the periods shown, there is no difference between the GAAP and as adjusted figures; however, there may be a difference in future periods. 1 Pre-Incentive Fee: Amounts are adjusted to remove all incentive fees. Such fees are calculated but not necessarily due and payable at this time. 2 As Adjusted: Amounts are adjusted to remove the incentive fee expense based on gains, as required by GAAP, and to include only the incremental incentive fee expense based on Income. Incentive fee expense based on income has been calculated for each calendar quarter and may be paid on a quarterly basis if certain thresholds are met. Amounts reflect the Company's ongoing operating results and reflect the Company's financial performance over time.

