Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) today announced results1 for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Additionally, in a separate release, Cornerstone announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, “Clearlake”). Under the terms of the agreement, Clearlake will acquire the outstanding shares of Cornerstone common stock for $57.50 per share in cash. The transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion.
Second Quarter 2021 Results2:
- Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $214.3 million. This represents a 16.3% increase compared to the same period of the prior year.
- Subscription revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $206.8 million. This represents a 16.7% increase compared to the same period of the prior year.
- Income (loss) from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $20.9 million, yielding a margin of 9.8%, compared to income (loss) from operations of $(22.4) million and a margin of (12.1)% in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $68.6 million, yielding a non-GAAP operating margin of 32.0%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $39.9 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 21.6% in the same period of the prior year.
- Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $(0.4) million, or $(0.01) diluted net loss per share, compared to net loss of $(12.0) million, or $(0.19) diluted net loss per share, in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $51.9 million, or $0.73 non-GAAP diluted net income per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $27.2 million, or $0.40 non-GAAP diluted net income per share, in the same period of the prior year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2021 was $45.3 million, yielding a margin of 21.1%, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $22.8 million and a margin of 12.4% in the same period of the prior year.
- Unlevered free cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 was $44.3 million, yielding a margin of 20.7%, compared to unlevered free cash flow of $15.4 million and a margin of 8.4% in the same period of the prior year. Unlevered free cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 includes approximately $4.2 million of restructuring and acquisition-related cash outflows.
Recent Highlights:
- IDC MarketScape named Cornerstone as a leader in its Worldwide Integrated Talent Management Vendor Assessment reports for learning management, talent management, performance management, and compensation management.
- Cornerstone hosted the Learning Content Summit: Reunite, Rebuild, Recharge, a free, virtual opportunity for organizations and their people to get valuable, timely insights and information to help drive much-needed skill development and agility at work.
- Cornerstone was selected as one of the 2021 Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies by Training Industry. Selection of this year’s list was based on breadth and quality of courses and content; quality of features and capabilities; industry visibility, innovation, and impact; strength of clients and geographic reach; and company size and growth potential.
|
1 Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion in the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics” and the reconciliations at the end of this press release.
2 On April 22, 2020, Cornerstone acquired Saba Software, Inc. (“Saba”); the discussion herein includes Saba’s results for the post-acquisition period.
Quarterly Conference Call
In light of the announced transaction with Clearlake, Cornerstone will not hold its earnings conference call previously scheduled for today, August 5, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET.
Cornerstone powers the future ready workforce, with HR software and solutions designed to unite people, teams, technology and business, and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered and skills-forward system designed for the contemporary workforce, we help organizations modernize the learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility, and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across the business. Cornerstone serves over 6,000 customers and 75M users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the Company has provided in this press release and the quarterly conference call held on the date hereof certain non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics. These non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics include:
|
(i)
|
non-GAAP cost of revenue, which is defined as cost of revenue less stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets;
|
(ii)
|
annual recurring revenue, which is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period;
|
(iii)
|
net annual dollar retention rate, which is defined as the percentage of annual recurring revenue from all customers on the first day of a fiscal year that is retained from those same customers on the last day of that same fiscal year. This percentage excludes all annual recurring revenue from new customers added during the fiscal year. Incremental sales during the fiscal year to customers are included in the calculation solely for customers that existed as of the first day of the fiscal year. Therefore, it is possible for our net annual dollar retention rate to exceed 100% in a given fiscal year if incremental sales to existing customers exceed the churn in annual recurring revenue from those same customers during that year.
|
|
Prior to 2020, incremental sales were only included to the extent those sales offset any decrease in annual recurring revenue from the original amount on the first day of the fiscal year and therefore, the historical net annual dollar retention rate could never exceed 100%. Beginning in 2020, this ratio includes all customers. Previously, Cornerstone for Salesforce, Cornerstone PiiQ, Grovo, and Workpop customers were excluded from the calculation. We believe that our net annual dollar retention rate is an important metric to measure the long-term value of customer agreements and our ability to retain and incrementally sell to our customers;
|
(iv)
|
unlevered free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and capitalized software costs plus cash paid for interest;
|
(v)
|
unlevered free cash flow margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as unlevered free cash flow divided by revenue;
|
(vi)
|
non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, which exclude, for the periods in which they are presented, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring expenses, accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs, discrete tax items, fair value adjustments on strategic investments, and excludes the impacts of unamortized stock-based compensation expense in applying the treasury method for determining the non-GAAP weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding;
|
(vii)
|
non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, which exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets reflected in cost of revenue;
|
(viii)
|
non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income margin, which are defined as income or loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related and integration expenses, and restructuring expenses;
|
(ix)
|
non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related and integration expenses, and restructuring expenses; and
|
(x)
|
non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense, each of which excludes stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets attributable to the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP measures, in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. In addition, the Company believes that the following non-GAAP adjustments are useful to management and investors for the following reasons:
- Stock-based compensation. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature, and management believes that its exclusion provides additional insight into the Company’s operational performance and also provides a useful comparison of the Company’s operating results to prior periods and its peer companies. Additionally, determining the fair value of certain stock-based awards involves a high degree of judgment and estimation. The expense recorded may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of such awards.
- Amortization of intangible assets. The Company excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets because the expense is a non-cash item and management believes that its exclusion provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and allows for a useful comparison of its operating results to prior periods and its peer companies.
- Acquisition-related and integration. The Company excludes expenses related to acquisitions and integration because the expenses are discrete to specific acquisitions and are not necessarily indicative of its continuing operations. The Company believes that the exclusion of these expenses provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operational performance.
- Restructuring. The Company excludes expenses related to restructuring because the expense is not indicative of its continuing operations. The Company believes that the exclusion of these expenses provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operational performance.
- Accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs. The Company recognizes effective interest expense on its debt. The difference between the effective interest expense and the contractual interest expense, which is composed of accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs, is excluded from management’s assessment of the Company’s operating performance because management believes that these non-cash expenses are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of these items provides a useful comparison of the Company’s operating results to prior periods and its peer companies.
- Discrete tax items. The Company excludes discrete income tax charges or benefits that are not expected to recur because the items are not indicative of continuing operations. The Company believes that the exclusion of these items provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operational performance.
- Fair value adjustments on strategic investments. The Company views the increase or decrease in the fair value of its strategic investments as not indicative of operational performance during any particular period and believes that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operational performance.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. For the periods presented, reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided in the tables included as part of this press release.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company will be filing documents with the SEC, including preliminary and definitive proxy statements relating to the proposed transaction. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to Company stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PRELIMINARY AND DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENTS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENT WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents (when they are available) and other related documents filed with the SEC at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov, on the Company’s website at www.cornerstoneondemand.com or by contacting Company Investor Relations at (310) 526-2531.
Participants in the Solicitation
This communication does not constitute a solicitation of proxy, an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. Cornerstone and Clearlake and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Cornerstone stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Cornerstone’s directors and executive officers in the proposed transaction will be included in the proxy statement described above. Additional information regarding these individuals is set forth in Cornerstone’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2020, the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for Cornerstone’s most recent Annual Meeting of Stockholders held in June 2021, and Cornerstone’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021. To the extent Cornerstone’s directors and executive officers or their holdings of Cornerstone securities have changed from the amounts disclosed in those filings, to Cornerstone’s knowledge, such changes have been or will be reflected on initial statements of beneficial ownership on Form 3 or statements of change in ownership on Form 4 on file with the SEC. These documents are (or, when filed, will be) available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at Cornerstone’s website at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed merger. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Cornerstone’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed merger, satisfaction of closing conditions precedent to the consummation of the proposed merger, potential delays in consummating the merger, the ability of Cornerstone to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the merger and the impact of health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on the parties’ respective businesses and the actions the parties may take in response thereto. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Cornerstone’s most recent filings with the SEC, including Cornerstone’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov.
The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. Cornerstone assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
147,025
|
|
|
$
|
153,151
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
140,751
|
|
|
221,461
|
|
Deferred commissions, current portion
|
48,291
|
|
|
45,786
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
34,194
|
|
|
30,615
|
|
Total current assets
|
370,261
|
|
|
451,013
|
|
Capitalized software development costs, net
|
55,060
|
|
|
50,812
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
25,520
|
|
|
32,271
|
|
Operating right-of-use assets
|
65,256
|
|
|
74,419
|
|
Deferred commissions, net of current portion
|
88,956
|
|
|
89,698
|
|
Long-term investments
|
1,867
|
|
|
8,565
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
388,185
|
|
|
436,290
|
|
Goodwill
|
962,280
|
|
|
961,322
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
19,877
|
|
|
19,169
|
|
Other assets
|
11,770
|
|
|
11,010
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,989,032
|
|
|
$
|
2,134,569
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities
|
$
|
118,425
|
|
|
$
|
129,908
|
|
Deferred revenue, current portion
|
404,350
|
|
|
446,886
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
14,417
|
|
|
10,830
|
|
Debt, current portion
|
8,297
|
|
|
10,047
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
545,489
|
|
|
597,671
|
|
Debt, net of current portion
|
1,063,048
|
|
|
1,176,239
|
|
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|
2,066
|
|
|
5,184
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
57,081
|
|
|
65,911
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
7,378
|
|
|
11,936
|
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
5,403
|
|
|
8,754
|
|
Total liabilities
|
1,680,465
|
|
|
1,865,695
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value
|
7
|
|
|
6
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
887,692
|
|
|
835,069
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(577,485
|
)
|
|
(564,662
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,647
|
)
|
|
(1,539
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
308,567
|
|
|
268,874
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
1,989,032
|
|
|
$
|
2,134,569
|
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
$
|
214,343
|
|
|
$
|
184,358
|
|
|
$
|
423,616
|
|
|
$
|
334,494
|
|
Cost of revenue 1,2
|
60,775
|
|
|
58,000
|
|
|
121,311
|
|
|
99,924
|
|
Gross profit
|
153,568
|
|
|
126,358
|
|
|
302,305
|
|
|
234,570
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing 1,2
|
67,782
|
|
|
64,942
|
|
|
137,517
|
|
|
120,272
|
|
Research and development 1
|
27,227
|
|
|
28,338
|
|
|
57,997
|
|
|
52,423
|
|
General and administrative 1,2
|
31,536
|
|
|
25,620
|
|
|
63,098
|
|
|
50,345
|
|
Acquisition-related and integration
|
1,341
|
|
|
20,093
|
|
|
2,871
|
|
|
26,904
|
|
Restructuring1
|
4,764
|
|
|
9,733
|
|
|
10,853
|
|
|
9,733
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
132,650
|
|
|
148,726
|
|
|
272,336
|
|
|
259,677
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
20,918
|
|
|
(22,368
|
)
|
|
29,969
|
|
|
(25,107
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(16,302
|
)
|
|
(18,219
|
)
|
|
(35,072
|
)
|
|
(23,720
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt and related expenses
|
(3,108
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,108
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Other, net
|
388
|
|
|
(514
|
)
|
|
(4,516
|
)
|
|
(5,878
|
)
|
Other expense, net
|
(19,022
|
)
|
|
(18,733
|
)
|
|
(42,696
|
)
|
|
(29,598
|
)
|
Income (loss) before income tax (provision) benefit
|
1,896
|
|
|
(41,101
|
)
|
|
(12,727
|
)
|
|
(54,705
|
)
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(2,267
|
)
|
|
29,114
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
28,943
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(371
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,987
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,823
|
)
|
|
$
|
(25,762
|
)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.41
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|
66,330
|
|
|
63,593
|
|
|
65,866
|
|
|
62,612
|
|
1 Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
2,261
|
|
|
$
|
2,122
|
|
|
$
|
4,317
|
|
|
$
|
4,823
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
5,393
|
|
|
5,628
|
|
|
11,690
|
|
|
14,212
|
|
Research and development
|
3,357
|
|
|
2,724
|
|
|
7,412
|
|
|
7,524
|
|
General and administrative
|
6,212
|
|
|
3,421
|
|
|
12,085
|
|
|
10,506
|
|
Restructuring
|
1,303
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
2,504
|
|
|
208
|
|
Total
|
$
|
18,526
|
|
|
$
|
14,103
|
|
|
$
|
38,008
|
|
|
$
|
37,273
|
|
2 Includes amortization of intangible assets as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
9,518
|
|
|
$
|
7,396
|
|
|
$
|
19,008
|
|
|
$
|
9,059
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
14,191
|
|
|
10,679
|
|
|
28,373
|
|
|
10,762
|
|
General and administrative
|
603
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
1,206
|
|
|
453
|
|
Total
|
$
|
24,312
|
|
|
$
|
18,528
|
|
|
$
|
48,587
|
|
|
$
|
20,274
|
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(371
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,987
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,823
|
)
|
|
$
|
(25,762
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
34,309
|
|
|
31,195
|
|
|
71,109
|
|
|
43,159
|
|
Accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs
|
3,966
|
|
|
3,597
|
|
|
8,150
|
|
|
4,687
|
|
Net foreign currency and other loss
|
(767
|
)
|
|
1,604
|
|
|
4,161
|
|
|
6,783
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
18,526
|
|
|
14,103
|
|
|
38,008
|
|
|
37,273
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(1,801
|
)
|
|
(30,636
|
)
|
|
(6,004
|
)
|
|
(30,636
|
)
|
Bad debt (recoveries) expense
|
(280
|
)
|
|
801
|
|
|
(586
|
)
|
|
1,248
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
1,999
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,999
|
|
|
—
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(2,666
|
)
|
|
(14,182
|
)
|
|
78,728
|
|
|
21,334
|
|
Deferred commissions
|
(3,366
|
)
|
|
(3,786
|
)
|
|
(1,118
|
)
|
|
(3,204
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
1,774
|
|
|
15,870
|
|
|
(4,714
|
)
|
|
9,320
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities
|
16,710
|
|
|
27,632
|
|
|
(11,628
|
)
|
|
9,497
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
(23,971
|
)
|
|
(7,354
|
)
|
|
(45,486
|
)
|
|
(42,911
|
)
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
1,254
|
|
|
(4,083
|
)
|
|
3,631
|
|
|
(2,026
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
45,316
|
|
|
22,774
|
|
|
123,427
|
|
|
28,762
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable investments
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(20,419
|
)
|
Maturities and sales of investments
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
272,173
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(1,694
|
)
|
|
(1,304
|
)
|
|
(2,637
|
)
|
|
(2,275
|
)
|
Capitalized software costs
|
(7,440
|
)
|
|
(6,135
|
)
|
|
(15,161
|
)
|
|
(13,524
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
|
|
(1,279,533
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,298,172
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(9,134
|
)
|
|
(1,286,972
|
)
|
|
(17,798
|
)
|
|
(1,062,217
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of debt
|
(22,074
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(124,586
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from term loan debt, net of discount
|
—
|
|
|
979,582
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
979,582
|
|
Payments of debt issuance and modification costs
|
(146
|
)
|
|
(30,268
|
)
|
|
(146
|
)
|
|
(30,268
|
)
|
Proceeds from employee stock plans
|
4,596
|
|
|
2,497
|
|
|
12,107
|
|
|
12,627
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(17,624
|
)
|
|
951,811
|
|
|
(112,625
|
)
|
|
961,941
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(226
|
)
|
|
(2,162
|
)
|
|
961
|
|
|
(2,788
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
18,332
|
|
|
(314,549
|
)
|
|
(6,035
|
)
|
|
(74,302
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
131,487
|
|
|
456,154
|
|
|
155,854
|
|
|
215,907
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period1
|
$
|
149,819
|
|
|
$
|
141,605
|
|
|
$
|
149,819
|
|
|
$
|
141,605
|
|
Supplemental cash flow data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
8,101
|
|
|
$
|
59
|
|
|
$
|
27,077
|
|
|
$
|
8,684
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
1,214
|
|
|
1,588
|
|
|
3,888
|
|
|
2,543
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalized assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
318
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
275
|
|
Capitalized stock-based compensation
|
1,146
|
|
|
1,925
|
|
|
2,424
|
|
|
4,115
|
|
Issuance of common stock for partial consideration for acquisition
|
—
|
|
|
32,889
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
32,889
|
|
Increase in debt discount as a result of modification of Convertible Notes
|
—
|
|
|
18,598
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
18,598
|
|
1 Below is a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
147,025
|
|
|
$
|
136,492
|
|
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
396
|
|
|
3,837
|
|
Restricted cash included in other assets
|
2,398
|
|
|
1,276
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
$
|
149,819
|
|
|
$
|
141,605
|
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF COST OF REVENUE TO NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE, GROSS PROFIT, AND GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN, INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME, AND OPERATING MARGIN TO NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Reconciliation of cost of revenue, gross profit, and gross margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
214,343
|
|
|
$
|
184,358
|
|
|
$
|
423,616
|
|
|
$
|
334,494
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
60,775
|
|
|
58,000
|
|
|
121,311
|
|
|
99,924
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
153,568
|
|
|
$
|
126,358
|
|
|
$
|
302,305
|
|
|
$
|
234,570
|
|
Gross margin
|
71.6
|
%
|
|
68.5
|
%
|
|
71.4
|
%
|
|
70.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
60,775
|
|
|
$
|
58,000
|
|
|
$
|
121,311
|
|
|
$
|
99,924
|
|
Adjustments to cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation1
|
(2,261
|
)
|
|
(2,122
|
)
|
|
(4,317
|
)
|
|
(4,260
|
)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
(9,518
|
)
|
|
(7,396
|
)
|
|
(19,008
|
)
|
|
(9,059
|
)
|
Total adjustments to cost of revenue
|
(11,779
|
)
|
|
(9,518
|
)
|
|
(23,325
|
)
|
|
(13,319
|
)
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|
48,996
|
|
|
48,482
|
|
|
97,986
|
|
|
86,605
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
165,347
|
|
|
$
|
135,876
|
|
|
$
|
325,630
|
|
|
$
|
247,889
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
77.1
|
%
|
|
73.7
|
%
|
|
76.9
|
%
|
|
74.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
20,918
|
|
|
$
|
(22,368
|
)
|
|
$
|
29,969
|
|
|
$
|
(25,107
|
)
|
Operating margin
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
(12.1
|
)%
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
(7.5
|
)%
|
Adjustments to income (loss) from operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation1, 3
|
17,223
|
|
|
13,895
|
|
|
35,504
|
|
|
33,004
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
24,312
|
|
|
18,528
|
|
|
48,587
|
|
|
20,274
|
|
Acquisition-related and integration2
|
1,341
|
|
|
20,093
|
|
|
2,871
|
|
|
26,904
|
|
Restructuring3
|
4,764
|
|
|
9,733
|
|
|
10,853
|
|
|
9,733
|
|
Total adjustments to income (loss) from operations
|
47,640
|
|
|
62,249
|
|
|
97,815
|
|
|
89,915
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
68,558
|
|
|
$
|
39,881
|
|
|
$
|
127,784
|
|
|
$
|
64,808
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
32.0
|
%
|
|
21.6
|
%
|
|
30.2
|
%
|
|
19.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 The difference between stock-based compensation presented above and stock-based compensation as reported in the consolidated statement of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents an amount accrued for cash bonuses as of December 31, 2019, which was settled in equity during the first quarter of 2020.
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
4,260
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
13,302
|
|
Research and development
|
|
6,110
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
9,332
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
33,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Expenses related to the acquisitions of Saba Software, Inc. and Clustree SAS primarily consisting of external professional services directly associated with the acquisitions, such as advisory fees, accounting and legal costs, filing fees, due diligence, and integration costs.
|
3 Stock-based compensation related to restructuring is presented in the restructuring line item.
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(371
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,987
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,823
|
)
|
|
$
|
(25,762
|
)
|
Adjustments to net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation1, 3
|
17,223
|
|
|
13,895
|
|
|
35,504
|
|
|
33,004
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
24,312
|
|
|
18,528
|
|
|
48,587
|
|
|
20,274
|
|
Acquisition-related and integration2
|
1,341
|
|
|
20,093
|
|
|
2,871
|
|
|
26,904
|
|
Restructuring3
|
4,764
|
|
|
9,733
|
|
|
10,853
|
|
|
9,733
|
|
Accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs4
|
3,966
|
|
|
3,597
|
|
|
8,150
|
|
|
4,687
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
795
|
|
|
(26,659
|
)
|
|
430
|
|
|
(26,659
|
)
|
Fair value adjustment on strategic investments5
|
(117
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,745
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total adjustments to net loss
|
52,284
|
|
|
39,187
|
|
|
113,140
|
|
|
67,943
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
51,913
|
|
|
$
|
27,200
|
|
|
$
|
100,317
|
|
|
$
|
42,181
|
|
Non-GAAP basic net income per share
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
1.52
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
1.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
|
66,330
|
|
|
63,593
|
|
|
65,866
|
|
|
62,612
|
|
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
70,856
|
|
|
68,314
|
|
|
70,243
|
|
|
67,841
|
|
1 The difference between stock-based compensation presented above and stock-based compensation as reported in the consolidated statement of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents an amount accrued for cash bonuses as of December 31, 2019, which was settled in equity during the first quarter of 2020.
|
2 Expenses related to the acquisitions of Saba Software, Inc. and Clustree SAS primarily consisting of external professional services directly associated with the acquisitions, such as advisory fees, accounting and legal costs, filing fees, due diligence, and integration costs.
|
3 Stock-based compensation related to restructuring is presented in the restructuring line item.
|
4 Debt discount accretion and debt issuance cost amortization have been recorded in connection with our issuance of (i) $1.0047 billion of term loan debt on April 22, 2020 as well as the modification of this debt on April 23, 2021 to effectuate a repricing; and (ii) $300.0 million in convertible notes on December 8, 2017 as well as the modification of these convertible notes on April 20, 2020 to extend the maturity date from July 1, 2021 to March 17, 2023. These expenses represent non-cash charges that have been recorded in accordance with the authoritative accounting literature for such transactions.
|
5 A write-up of approximately $0.1 million was recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021 related to a strategic investment.
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW MARGIN
|
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Reconciliation of unlevered free cash flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
45,316
|
|
|
$
|
22,774
|
|
|
$
|
123,427
|
|
|
$
|
28,762
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(1,694
|
)
|
|
(1,304
|
)
|
|
(2,637
|
)
|
|
(2,275
|
)
|
Capitalized software costs
|
(7,440
|
)
|
|
(6,135
|
)
|
|
(15,161
|
)
|
|
(13,524
|
)
|
Cash paid for interest
|
8,101
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
27,077
|
|
|
8,684
|
|
Unlevered free cash flow
|
$
|
44,283
|
|
|
$
|
15,394
|
|
|
$
|
132,706
|
|
|
$
|
21,647
|
|
Unlevered free cash flow margin
|
20.7
|
%
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
31.3
|
%
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
|
TRENDED OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(unaudited)
|
The following metrics are intended as a supplement to the financial statements found in this press release and other information furnished to or filed with the SEC. In the event of discrepancies between amounts in these tables and the Company’s historical disclosures or financial statements, readers should rely on the Company’s filings with the SEC and financial statements in the Company’s most recent earnings press release.
|
The Company intends to periodically review and refine the definition, methodology, and appropriateness of each of these supplemental metrics. As a result, metrics are subject to removal and/or change, and such changes could be material.
|
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2021
|
|
|
|
Q1'20
|
Q2'20
|
Q3'20
|
Q4'20
|
Q1’21
|
Q2’21
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
SELECTED METRICS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of customers1
|
3,522
|
|
6,308
|
|
6,229
|
|
6,157
|
|
6,084
|
|
6,035
|
|
3,333
|
|
3,508
|
|
6,157
|
|
% y/y
|
4.6
|
%
|
84.3
|
%
|
80.8
|
%
|
75.5
|
%
|
72.7
|
%
|
(4.3
|
)%
|
2.6
|
%
|
5.3
|
%
|
75.5
|
%
|
% q/q
|
0.4
|
%
|
79.1
|
%
|
(1.3
|
)%
|
(1.2
|
)%
|
(1.2
|
)
|
(0.8
|
)
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
Number of employees
|
1,975
|
|
3,184
|
|
3,027
|
|
2,919
|
|
2,818
|
|
2,714
|
|
1,953
|
|
1,993
|
|
2,919
|
|
% y/y
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
56.5
|
%
|
52.4
|
%
|
46.5
|
%
|
42.7
|
%
|
(14.8
|
)%
|
3.3
|
%
|
2.0
|
%
|
46.5
|
%
|
% q/q
|
(0.9
|
)%
|
61.2
|
%
|
(4.9
|
)%
|
(3.6
|
)%
|
(3.5
|
)
|
(3.7
|
)
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
Net annual dollar retention rate2
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
105.7
|
%
|
104.6
|
%
|
95.1
|
%
|
Annual recurring revenue (in thousands)
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|
510,000
|
|
575,000
|
|
840,000
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities (in thousands)
|
5,988
|
|
22,774
|
|
33,147
|
|
35,025
|
|
78,111
|
|
45,316
|
|
90,253
|
|
115,549
|
|
96,934
|
|
Unlevered free cash flow (in thousands)
|
6,253
|
|
15,394
|
|
55,929
|
|
36,356
|
|
88,423
|
|
44,283
|
|
63,471
|
|
90,203
|
|
113,932
|
|
Unlevered free cash flow margin
|
4.2
|
%
|
8.4
|
%
|
28.0
|
%
|
17.6
|
%
|
42.3
|
%
|
20.7
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
15.6
|
%
|
15.4
|
%
|
FINANCIAL DATA (in thousands, except percentages):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
150,136
|
|
184,358
|
|
199,498
|
|
206,924
|
|
209,273
|
|
214,343
|
|
537.891
|
|
576,523
|
|
740,916
|
|
Subscription revenue
|
144,421
|
|
177,217
|
|
185,643
|
|
197,878
|
|
200,584
|
|
206,821
|
|
473.052
|
|
542,968
|
|
705,159
|
|
% y/y growth
|
10.0
|
%
|
33.7
|
%
|
35.1
|
%
|
39.6
|
%
|
38.9
|
%
|
16.7
|
%
|
n/a
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
29.9
|
%
|
Subscription revenue % of total revenue
|
96.2
|
%
|
96.1
|
%
|
93.1
|
%
|
95.6
|
%
|
95.8
|
%
|
96.5
|
%
|
87.9
|
%
|
94.2
|
%
|
95.2
|
%
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
(2,739
|
)
|
(22,368
|
)
|
(1,618
|
)
|
(4,826
|
)
|
9,051
|
|
20,918
|
|
(7.769
|
)
|
11,933
|
|
(31,551
|
)
|
MARGIN DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
72.1
|
%
|
68.5
|
%
|
67.7
|
%
|
69.8
|
%
|
71.1
|
%
|
71.6
|
%
|
73.2
|
%
|
74.1
|
%
|
69.4
|
%
|
Sales and marketing % of revenue
|
36.9
|
%
|
35.2
|
%
|
36.0
|
%
|
35.5
|
%
|
33.3
|
%
|
31.6
|
%
|
41.8
|
%
|
39.5
|
%
|
35.8
|
%
|
Research and development % of revenue
|
16.0
|
%
|
15.4
|
%
|
14.9
|
%
|
14.9
|
%
|
14.7
|
%
|
12.7
|
%
|
14.3
|
%
|
17.5
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|
General and administrative % of revenue
|
16.5
|
%
|
13.8
|
%
|
14.5
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|
15.1
|
%
|
14.7
|
%
|
16.7
|
%
|
15.0
|
%
|
14.9
|
%
|
Acquisition-related and integration % of revenue
|
4.5
|
%
|
10.9
|
%
|
2.4
|
%
|
2.7
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
—
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
Restructuring % of revenue
|
—
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
3.9
|
%
|
2.9
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
—
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
Operating margin
|
(1.8
|
)%
|
(12.1
|
)%
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
(2.3
|
)%
|
4.3
|
%
|
9.8
|
%
|
(1.4
|
)%
|
2.1
|
%
|
(4.3
|
)%
|
NON-GAAP MARGIN DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
74.6
|
%
|
73.7
|
%
|
73.5
|
%
|
75.2
|
%
|
76.6
|
%
|
77.1
|
%
|
74.1
|
%
|
76.0
|
%
|
74.2
|
%
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing % of revenue
|
31.7
|
%
|
26.4
|
%
|
25.3
|
%
|
25.4
|
%
|
23.5
|
%
|
22.5
|
%
|
37.2
|
%
|
34.7
|
%
|
26.9
|
%
|
Non-GAAP research and development % of revenue
|
13.8
|
%
|
13.9
|
%
|
12.7
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|
12.8
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
12.1
|
%
|
14.8
|
%
|
13.1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative % of revenue
|
12.5
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
12.1
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|
11.5
|
%
|
13.2
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
12.2
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
16.6
|
%
|
21.6
|
%
|
23.4
|
%
|
25.2
|
%
|
28.3
|
%
|
32.0
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
15.4
|
%
|
22.1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP research and development plus capitalized software % of revenue
|
18.7
|
%
|
17.2
|
%
|
16.1
|
%
|
15.6
|
%
|
16.5
|
%
|
14.6
|
%
|
16.8
|
%
|
19.1
|
%
|
16.8
|
%
|
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GBP to USD average period rate
|
1.28
|
|
1.26
|
|
1.29
|
|
1.32
|
|
1.38
|
|
1.40
|
|
1.34
|
|
1.28
|
|
1.29
|
|
GBP to USD end of period spot rate
|
1.23
|
|
1.23
|
|
1.28
|
|
1.37
|
|
1.38
|
|
1.38
|
|
1.27
|
|
1.32
|
|
1.37
|
|
EUR to USD average period rate
|
1.10
|
|
1.11
|
|
1.17
|
|
1.19
|
|
1.21
|
|
1.20
|
|
1.18
|
|
1.12
|
|
1.14
|
|
EUR to USD end of period spot rate
|
1.10
|
|
1.12
|
|
1.17
|
|
1.23
|
|
1.17
|
|
1.19
|
|
1.14
|
|
1.12
|
|
1.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 During the second quarter of 2020, we adjusted our method of determining customer count to exclude customers that are sold through resellers that share one tenant or instance of our product. The numbers included here reflect this change. We continue to exclude customers from our Cornerstone for Salesforce, PiiQ, Grovo, Workpop, and Clustree products from our customer count metrics.
|
2 During 2020, we adjusted our method of determining our net annual dollar retention rate. Prior to 2020, incremental sales were only included to the extent those sales offset any decrease in annual recurring revenue from the original amount on the first day of the fiscal year and therefore, the historical net annual dollar retention rate could never exceed 100%. Beginning in 2020, this ratio includes all customers. Previously, Cornerstone for Salesforce, Cornerstone PiiQ, Grovo, and Workpop customers were excluded from the calculation. The percentages included here reflect these changes.
|
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Q1'20
|
Q2'20
|
Q3'20
|
Q4'20
|
Q1’21
|
Q2’21
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS FOR SELECTED METRICS
(in thousands, except percentages):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
5,988
|
|
22,774
|
|
33,147
|
|
35,025
|
|
78,111
|
|
45,316
|
|
90,253
|
|
115,549
|
|
96,934
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(971
|
)
|
(1,304
|
)
|
(635
|
)
|
(2,875
|
)
|
(943
|
)
|
(1,694
|
)
|
(14,895
|
)
|
(18,034
|
)
|
(5,785
|
)
|
Capitalized software costs
|
(7,389
|
)
|
(6,135
|
)
|
(6,772
|
)
|
(6,779
|
)
|
(7,721
|
)
|
(7,440
|
)
|
(25,515
|
)
|
(24,668
|
)
|
(27,075
|
)
|
Cash paid for interest
|
8,625
|
|
59
|
|
30,189
|
|
10,985
|
|
18,976
|
|
8,101
|
|
13,628
|
|
17,356
|
|
49,858
|
|
Unlevered free cash flow
|
6,253
|
|
15,394
|
|
55,929
|
|
36,356
|
|
88,423
|
|
44,283
|
|
63,471
|
|
90,203
|
|
113,932
|
|
Unlevered free cash flow margin
|
4.2
|
%
|
8.4
|
%
|
28.0
|
%
|
17.6
|
%
|
42.3
|
%
|
20.7
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
15.6
|
%
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
72.1
|
%
|
68.5
|
%
|
67.7
|
%
|
69.8
|
%
|
71.1
|
%
|
71.6
|
%
|
73.2
|
%
|
74.1
|
%
|
69.4
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1.4
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
0.9
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1.1
|
%
|
4.0
|
%
|
4.7
|
%
|
4.5
|
%
|
4.5
|
%
|
4.4
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.8
|
%
|
3.8
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
74.6
|
%
|
73.7
|
%
|
73.5
|
%
|
75.2
|
%
|
76.6
|
%
|
77.1
|
%
|
74.1
|
%
|
76.0
|
%
|
74.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing % of revenue
|
36.9
|
%
|
35.2
|
%
|
36.0
|
%
|
35.5
|
%
|
33.3
|
%
|
31.6
|
%
|
41.8
|
%
|
39.5
|
%
|
35.8
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(5.1
|
)%
|
(3.0
|
)%
|
(3.5
|
)%
|
(3.3
|
)%
|
(3.1
|
)%
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
(4.6
|
)%
|
(4.8
|
)%
|
(3.6
|
)%
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
(5.8
|
)%
|
(7.2
|
)%
|
(6.8
|
)%
|
(6.7
|
)%
|
(6.6
|
)%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(5.3
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing % of revenue
|
31.7
|
%
|
26.4
|
%
|
25.3
|
%
|
25.4
|
%
|
23.5
|
%
|
22.5
|
%
|
37.2
|
%
|
34.7
|
%
|
26.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development % of revenue
|
16.0
|
%
|
15.4
|
%
|
14.9
|
%
|
14.9
|
%
|
14.7
|
%
|
12.7
|
%
|
14.3
|
%
|
17.5
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(2.2
|
)%
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
(2.2
|
)%
|
(2.6
|
)%
|
(1.9
|
)%
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
(2.2
|
)%
|
(2.7
|
)%
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP research and development % of revenue
|
13.8
|
%
|
13.9
|
%
|
12.7
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|
12.8
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
12.1
|
%
|
14.8
|
%
|
13.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative % of revenue
|
16.5
|
%
|
13.8
|
%
|
14.5
|
%
|
15.2
|
%
|
15.1
|
%
|
14.7
|
%
|
16.7
|
%
|
15.0
|
%
|
14.9
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(4.0
|
)%
|
(1.8
|
)%
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
(2.6
|
)%
|
(2.8
|
)%
|
(2.9
|
)%
|
(3.5
|
)%
|
(3.9
|
)%
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
—
|
%
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative % of revenue
|
12.5
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
12.1
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|
11.5
|
%
|
13.2
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
12.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
(1.8
|
)%
|
(12.1
|
)%
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
(2.3
|
)%
|
4.3
|
%
|
9.8
|
%
|
(1.4
|
)%
|
2.1
|
%
|
(4.3
|
)%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
12.7
|
%
|
7.4
|
%
|
8.9
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
8.1
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
12.5
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1.2
|
%
|
10.1
|
%
|
12.2
|
%
|
11.6
|
%
|
11.6
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.8
|
%
|
9.3
|
%
|
Acquisition-related and integration
|
4.5
|
%
|
10.9
|
%
|
2.4
|
%
|
2.7
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
5.0
|
%
|
Restructuring
|
—
|
%
|
5.3
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
3.9
|
%
|
2.9
|
%
|
2.2
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
2.6
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
16.6
|
%
|
21.6
|
%
|
23.4
|
%
|
25.2
|
%
|
28.3
|
%
|
32.0
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
15.4
|
%
|
22.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development plus capitalized software % of revenue
|
20.9
|
%
|
18.7
|
%
|
18.3
|
%
|
18.2
|
%
|
18.4
|
%
|
16.2
|
%
|
19.0
|
%
|
21.8
|
%
|
18.9
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(2.2
|
)%
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
(2.2
|
)%
|
(2.6
|
)%
|
(1.9
|
)%
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
(2.2
|
)%
|
(2.7
|
)%
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP research and development plus capitalized software % of revenue
|
18.7
|
%
|
17.2
|
%
|
16.1
|
%
|
15.6
|
%
|
16.5
|
%
|
14.6
|
%
|
16.8
|
%
|
19.1
|
%
|
16.8
|
%
