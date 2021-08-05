checkAd

Dicerna Reports Positive Top-Line Results From PHYOX2 Pivotal Clinical Trial of Nedosiran for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced positive top-line results from the Company’s PHYOX2 pivotal clinical trial of nedosiran, which is in development as a once-monthly treatment for primary hyperoxaluria (PH), a family of ultra-rare, life-threatening genetic disorders that initially manifest with complications in the kidneys. Nedosiran is Dicerna’s lead GalXC RNAi therapeutic candidate and is designed to inhibit the hepatic lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) enzyme – an enzyme that catalyzes the final step in the glyoxylate metabolism pathway that can lead to oxalate overproduction in patients with PH. The PHYOX2 clinical trial included participants with PH subtypes 1 and 2 (PH1 and PH2).

Nedosiran achieved the primary endpoint in the PHYOX2 trial, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction from baseline in urinary oxalate (Uox) excretion compared to placebo (p<0.0001). The study also achieved the key secondary endpoint, with a significantly higher proportion of patients given nedosiran achieving and sustaining normal or near-normal Uox at two or more consecutive visits after Day 90 compared to placebo (p=0.0025). Uox reductions were significant in participants with PH1 while participants with PH2 (5 nedosiran and 1 placebo) showed inconsistent results in this trial. Nedosiran was generally well tolerated in the study with an overall adverse event (AE) profile consistent with previously reported data from PHYOX trials.

“We believe the reduction in Uox excretion seen in patients with PH1 showed that nedosiran knocks down LDHA in the liver and reconfirms the ability of Dicerna’s GalXC RNAi technology to silence disease-driving genes, de-risking our growing pipeline of GalXC product candidates,” said Shreeram Aradhye, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Dicerna. “The heterogeneity of Uox response seen in participants with PH2, despite LDHA inhibition in the liver and in contrast to prior clinical experience, suggests more complexity in the PH2 disease biology than has been previously understood and will require further evaluation.

