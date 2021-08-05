FireEye Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

“The Mandiant Solutions business continued to deliver strong growth in revenue and annualized recurring revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021,” said Kevin Mandia, FireEye Chief Executive Officer.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“With the elevated threat environment, organizations are increasingly turning to Mandiant to proactively assess whether they are prepared and protected before a breach occurs,” added Mandia. "The Mandiant Advantage platform enables customers to continuously improve their cybersecurity effectiveness through ongoing validation and security automation.”

On June 2, 2021, the company announced the sale of the FireEye Products business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (“STG”) in exchange for a total cash consideration of $1.2 billion and assumption of certain liabilities. The transaction is currently expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. As a result, financial results for the FireEye Products business were classified as discontinued operations in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and excluded from continuing operations. Results of discontinued operations include all revenue and expenses directly attributable to the FireEye Products business, and exclude expenses for shared resources and general corporate overhead.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights for Continuing Operations

Revenue of $114 million, an increase of 17 percent from the second quarter of 2020

Annualized recurring revenue of $244 million, an increase of 19 percent from the end of the second quarter of 2020 1

Deferred revenue of $297 million, an increase of 22 percent from the end of the second quarter of 2020

GAAP operating margin of negative 74 percent, compared to GAAP operating margin of negative 79 percent in the second quarter of 2020

Non-GAAP operating margin of negative 26 percent, compared to non-GAAP operating margin of negative 28 percent in the second quarter of 2020 2

GAAP net loss per basic share attributable to common stockholders of 44 cents, compared to GAAP net loss per basic share attributable to common stockholders of 41 cents in the second quarter of 2020

Non-GAAP net loss per basic share attributable to common stockholders of 14 cents, compared to non-GAAP net loss per basic share attributable to common stockholders of 13 cents in the second quarter of 2020 2

GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin and net loss per basic share included approximately $15 million in costs from shared resources to support the FireEye Products business and an estimated $3 million in corporate overhead and shared program expenses that would have been allocated to the FireEye Products business under separate reporting for the combined company3

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights for Combined Continuing and Discontinued Operations

Revenue of $248 million, an increase of 8 percent from the second quarter of 2020

GAAP operating margin of negative 20 percent, compared to GAAP operating margin of negative 17 percent in the second quarter of 2020

Non-GAAP operating margin of 10 percent, compared to non-GAAP operating margin of 10 percent in the second quarter of 2020 2

GAAP net loss per basic share attributable to common stockholders of 29 cents, compared to GAAP net loss per basic share attributable to common stockholders of 24 cents in the second quarter of 2020

Non-GAAP net income per basic share attributable to common stockholders of $0.09, compared to non-GAAP net income per basic share attributable to common stockholders of $0.09 in the second quarter of 2020 2

Net cash flow provided by operating activities of $23 million, an increase of 60 percent from the second quarter of 2020

1 Annualized recurring revenue is defined as the annualized run-rate of active term licenses, subscriptions, and support contracts at the end of a reporting period.

2 A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

3 Costs for shared resources incurred prior to the completion of the divestiture of the FireEye Products business are included in the GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses of continuing operations. We anticipate the majority of operating costs to support the FireEye Products business that are incurred after the divestiture is completed will be reimbursed under a Transition Services Agreement with STG. After the divestiture, these costs, net of reimbursement, if any, will be included in other income and expense.

Third Quarter Outlook for Continuing Operations

The company provides the guidance below for continuing operations based on current market conditions and expectations. The company emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the sale of the FireEye Products business announced on June 2, 2021.

Q3 2021 Outlook Revenue $118 - $122 million Non-GAAP gross margin 58% - 59% Non-GAAP operating margin (27)% - (29)% Net interest expense ~ $2.5 million Provision for non-GAAP income taxes ~ $1 million Weighted average basic shares outstanding ~ 240 million Non-GAAP net loss per share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(0.16) - $(0.14) Non-GAAP net income per share from discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $0.19 - $0.21 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $0.05 - $0.07

The outlook for third quarter non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share from continuing operations includes an estimated $14 million to $16 million in costs to support the FireEye Products business and an estimated $3 million in corporate overhead and shared program expenses that would have been allocated to the FireEye Products business under separate accounting for the combined company.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense related to the company’s convertible senior notes, discrete tax provision (benefit), dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock, accretion of Series A convertible preferred stock, transformation and transition expense, other special non-recurring items, and shares issuable upon conversion of the company's convertible senior notes and Series A convertible preferred shares that are anti-dilutive. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and non-recurring expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the company’s future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the company’s common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. The actual amount of stock-based compensation expense in the third quarter of 2021 will have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP operating margin and net loss per share attributable to common stockholders. Further, amortization of intangible assets, as well as other non-recurring expenses, if any, will also impact results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to future financial results for the third quarter, including revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, net interest expense, provision for non-GAAP income taxes, weighted average basic shares outstanding, non-GAAP net loss per share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders, non-GAAP net income per share from discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the section entitled “Third Quarter Outlook for Continuing Operations” above, as well as statements regarding plans and opportunities, including the announced sale of the FireEye Products business.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause FireEye’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause FireEye’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction with STG; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Asset Purchase Agreement with STG; the effect of the sale of the FireEye assets on the company’s retained businesses and products; retention of existing executive leadership team members; difficulties in improving go forward execution and product development during transitions; the ability of FireEye to successfully execute strategic plans; the ability to maintain customer and partner relationships; the ability of FireEye to achieve its cost and operating efficiency goals; the anticipated growth of certain market segments; FireEye’s sales pipeline and business strategy; the timing and market acceptance of new product releases and upgrades; and the successful development of new products and the degree to which these products gain market acceptance; whether and when FireEye further executes on its stock repurchase program; customer demand and adoption of FireEye’s products, solutions and services; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in FireEye's products, solutions or services; any delay in the release of FireEye's new products, solutions or services; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on FireEye's business, results of operations, liquidity and capital resources; FireEye's ability to react to trends and challenges in its business and the markets in which it operates; FireEye's ability to anticipate market needs or develop new or enhanced products, solutions and services to meet those needs; FireEye’s ability to hire and retain key executives and employees; FireEye’s ability to attract new and retain existing customers and train its sales force; the budgeting cycles, seasonal buying patterns and length of FireEye’s sales cycle; risks associated with new offerings; sales and marketing execution risks; the failure to achieve expected synergies and efficiencies of operations between FireEye and its acquired companies; the ability of FireEye and its acquired companies to successfully integrate their respective market opportunities, technologies, products, personnel and operations; the ability of FireEye and its partners to execute their strategies, plans, objectives and expected investments with respect to FireEye’s partnerships; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in FireEye’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2021, which should be read in conjunction with these financial results and is available on the Investor Relations section of FireEye’s website at investors.fireeye.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof, and FireEye does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law. Any future product, service, feature, or related specification that may be referenced in this release is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment to deliver any offering, technology or enhancement. FireEye reserves the right to modify future product or service plans at any time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this release FireEye has provided financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the company's financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Non-GAAP gross margin. FireEye defines non-GAAP gross margin as total gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, and, as applicable, other special or non-recurring items, divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) from continuing operations and non-GAAP operating margin from continuing operations. FireEye defines non-GAAP operating income (loss) from continuing operations as operating income (loss) from continuing operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, transformation and transition expense, restructuring charges, and other special or non-recurring items. FireEye defines non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) from combined continuing and discontinued operations and non-GAAP operating margin from combined continuing and discontinued operations. FireEye defines non-GAAP operating income (loss) from combined continuing and discontinued operations as operating income (loss) from continuing operations plus operating income from discontinued operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring charges, transformation and transition expense, and other special or non-recurring items. FireEye defines non-GAAP operating margin from combined continuing and discontinued operations as non-GAAP operating income (loss) from continuing operations plus non-GAAP operating income from discontinued operations, divided by revenue from continuing operations plus revenue from discontinued operations.

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders. FireEye defines non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders as net loss from continuing operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring charges, transformation and transition expense, and other special or non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders. FireEye defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders as net income (loss) from continuing operations plus net income (loss) from discontinued operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring charges, transformation and transition expense, non-cash interest expense related to the company’s convertible senior notes, discrete tax provision (benefit), dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock, accretion of Series A convertible preferred stock, and other special or non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders. FireEye defines non-GAAP net loss per basic share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders as non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders divided by weighted average basic shares outstanding, which excludes stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, and shares issuable upon conversion of the company's convertible senior notes and Series A convertible preferred shares that are anti-dilutive.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share attributable to common stockholders. FireEye defines non-GAAP net income per basic share attributable to common stockholders as non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders plus non-GAAP net income from discontinued operations, divided by weighted average basic shares outstanding. Weighted average basic shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per basic share attributable to common stockholders excludes stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, shares issuable upon conversion of the company's convertible senior notes and Series A convertible preferred shares that are anti-dilutive.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income per basic share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of 2021 excluded stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, transformation and transition expense, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes issued in June 2015 and the second quarter of 2018, and dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock. Weighted average basic shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per basic share attributable to common stockholders excluded stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, and shares issuable upon conversion of the company's convertible senior notes and Series A convertible preferred shares that were anti-dilutive.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income per basic share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of 2020 excluded stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, and non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes issued in June 2015 and the second quarter of 2018. Weighted average basic shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per basic share attributable to common stockholders excluded stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, and shares issuable upon conversion of the company's convertible senior notes that were anti-dilutive.

FireEye considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, restructuring charges, transformation and transition expense, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes issued in June 2015 and the second quarter of 2018, dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock, and other non-recurring and discrete items so that management and investors can compare the company's core business operating results over multiple periods.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. First, these non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense. Stock-based compensation is an important part of FireEye employees' overall compensation and has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the company's business. Second, the components of the costs that FireEye excludes in its calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures, including not only stock-based compensation, but also amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, non-recurring or non-operating items such as amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense related to the company’s convertible senior notes, and dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock, may differ from the components excluded by peer companies when they report their non-GAAP results of operations. FireEye compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating non-GAAP financial measures together with their nearest GAAP equivalents.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

FireEye, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,310 $ 676,454 Short-term investments 866,301 624,824 Accounts receivable, net 77,257 94,339 Inventories — — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,634 39,912 Current assets held for sale $ 500,688 $ 126,715 Total current assets 1,872,190 1,562,244 Property and equipment, net 65,886 64,336 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 36,096 36,728 Goodwill 1,050,924 1,050,962 Intangible assets, net 98,447 120,555 Deposits and other long-term assets 18,390 18,084 Long-term assets held for sale $ — $ 392,974 Total Assets $ 3,141,933 $ 3,245,883 Liabilities, Convertible preferred stock and Stockholders' equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,375 $ 4,027 Operating lease liabilities, current 12,157 14,556 Accrued and other current liabilities 19,564 19,730 Accrued compensation 65,226 78,842 Convertible senior notes, current, net 440,497 — Deferred revenue, current 235,960 226,356 Current liabilities held for sale $ 637,669 $ 410,233 Total current liabilities 1,420,448 753,744 Convertible senior notes, non-current, net 543,306 960,896 Deferred revenue, non-current 61,366 57,897 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 56,624 41,802 Other long-term liabilities 4,587 12,339 Long-term liabilities held for sale $ — $ 285,251 Total liabilities 2,086,331 2,111,929 Commitments and contingencies: Series A convertible preferred stock 410,125 401,050 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24 24 Additional paid-in capital 3,653,574 3,623,243 Treasury stock (80,000 ) (80,000 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,419 3,834 Accumulated deficit (2,929,540 ) (2,814,197 ) Total stockholders’ equity 645,477 732,904 Total Liabilities, Convertible preferred stock and Stockholders' equity $ 3,141,933 $ 3,245,883

FireEye, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Platform, cloud subscription and managed services $ 51,936 $ 48,051 $ 107,935 $ 93,353 Professional services 61,974 49,179 120,663 96,031 Total revenue 113,910 97,230 228,598 189,384 Cost of revenue: (1)(2)(3) Platform, cloud subscription and managed services 28,243 26,497 54,856 52,357 Professional services 35,282 27,049 67,754 55,841 Total cost of revenue 63,525 53,546 122,610 108,198 Total gross profit 50,385 43,684 105,988 81,186 Operating expenses: Research and development (1)(2)(3) 40,930 28,665 82,835 57,743 Sales and marketing (1)(2) 63,018 52,840 124,231 111,586 General and administrative (1) 29,020 26,349 54,371 54,857 Restructuring charges (4) 1,927 12,558 1,927 18,775 Total operating expenses 134,895 120,412 263,364 242,961 Operating loss (84,510 ) (76,728 ) (157,376 ) (161,775 ) Other expense, net (5) (13,868 ) (12,612 ) (26,277 ) (25,022 ) Loss before income taxes from continuing operations before income taxes (98,378 ) (89,340 ) (183,653 ) (186,797 ) Provision for income taxes (6) 763 656 1,943 1,006 Loss from continuing operations $ (99,141 ) $ (89,996 ) $ (185,596 ) $ (187,803 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 34,445 36,721 70,254 58,222 Net loss $ (64,696 ) $ (53,275 ) $ (115,342 ) $ (129,581 ) Dividend on series A convertible preferred stock (7) (4,563 ) — (9,075 ) — Accretion of series A convertible preferred stock (8) — — (82 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (69,259 ) $ (53,275 ) $ (124,499 ) $ (129,581 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.44 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.86 ) Discontinued operations 0.15 0.17 0.30 0.27 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.59 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 237,279 221,352 236,016 219,570

FireEye, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (185,596 ) $ (187,803 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 46,648 37,684 Stock-based compensation 72,173 52,802 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 22,907 24,367 Deferred income taxes (114 ) 154 Other 20 1,166 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 17,294 25,910 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,323 5,089 Accounts payable 4,331 (6,203 ) Accrued liabilities (1,540 ) (5,046 ) Accrued compensation (13,616 ) 14,245 Deferred revenue 13,072 (29,157 ) Other long-term liabilities (4,917 ) (5,701 ) Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (23,015 ) (72,493 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations 67,317 62,727 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 44,302 (9,766 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment and demonstration units (13,497 ) (14,037 ) Purchases of short-term investments (512,642 ) (106,631 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 264,160 277,749 Proceeds from sales of short-term investments — 28,208 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 50 (6,284 ) Purchase of investment in privately held company — (1,000 ) Lease deposits 725 34 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations (261,204 ) 178,039 Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations (10,039 ) (10,130 ) Net cash used in investing activities (271,243 ) 167,909 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase of convertible senior notes — (96,392 ) Share repurchases (68,334 ) $ — Accretion of series A convertible preferred stock (9,073 ) — Series A convertible preferred stock 8,993 — Payment related to shares withheld for taxes (9,724 ) (8,039 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 12,335 12,300 Proceeds from exercise of equity awards 3,600 3,731 Net cash used in financing activities (62,203 ) (88,400 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (289,144 ) 69,743 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 676,454 334,603 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 387,310 $ 404,346

FireEye, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating loss $ (84,510 ) $ (76,728 ) $ (157,376 ) $ (161,774 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1) 38,742 26,650 72,143 52,508 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 459 421 993 785 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 10,998 10,025 22,108 20,395 Transformation and transition expense (9) 3,190 — 3,190 — Restructuring charges (4) 1,927 12,558 1,927 18,775 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (29,194 ) $ (27,074 ) $ (57,015 ) $ (69,311 ) GAAP gross margin 44 % 45 % 46 % 43 % Stock-based compensation expense (1) 9 % 7 % 8 % 7 % Amortization of intangible assets (2) 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 59 % 58 % 60 % 56 % GAAP operating margin (74 )% (79 )% (69 )% (85 )% Stock-based compensation expense (1) 33 % 28 % 32 % 27 % Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) — % — % — % — % Amortization of intangible assets (2) 10 % 10 % 10 % 11 % Transformation and transition expense (9) 3 % — % 1 % — % Restructuring charges (4) 2 % 13 % 1 % 10 % Non-GAAP operating margin (26 )% (28 )% (25 )% (37 )% GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (69,259 ) $ (53,275 ) $ (124,499 ) $ (129,581 ) Continuing operations: Stock-based compensation expense (1) 38,742 26,650 72,143 52,508 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 459 421 993 785 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 10,998 10,025 22,108 20,395 Restructuring charges (4) 1,927 12,558 1,927 18,775 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes (5) 11,523 12,002 22,907 24,367 Adjustment to provision (benefit) from income taxes (6) — — 200 (315 ) Dividend on series A convertible preferred stock (7) 4,563 — 9,075 — Accretion of series A convertible preferred stock (8) — — 82 — Transformation and transition expense (9) 3,190 — 3,190 — Discontinued operations: Non-GAAP adjustments for discontinued operations (10) 19,980 11,905 36,279 29,234 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 22,123 $ 20,286 $ 44,405 $ 16,168 GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.59 ) Continuing operations: Stock-based compensation expense (1) 0.16 0.12 0.32 0.24 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) — — — — Amortization of intangible assets (2) 0.05 0.05 0.09 0.09 Restructuring charges (4) 0.01 0.06 0.01 0.09 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes (5) 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.11 Adjustment to provision (benefit) from income taxes (6) — — — — Dividend on series A convertible preferred stock (7) 0.02 — 0.04 — Accretion of series A convertible preferred stock (8) — — — — Transformation and transition expense (9) 0.01 — 0.01 — Discontinued operations: Non-GAAP adjustments for discontinued operations (10) 0.08 0.05 0.15 0.13 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.07 Weighted average shares used in per share calculation for Non-GAAP, basic and diluted 237,279 221,352 236,016 219,570 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of platform, cloud subscription and managed services revenue $ 3,487 $ 2,486 $ 6,301 $ 4,865 Cost of professional services revenue 6,135 4,171 11,321 7,748 Research and development expense 9,320 4,850 17,743 10,366 Sales and marketing expense 11,539 8,162 21,429 17,043 General and administrative expense 8,261 6,981 15,349 12,486 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 38,742 $ 26,650 $ 72,143 $ 52,508 (2) Includes amortization of intangible assets as follows: Cost of platform, cloud subscription and managed services revenue $ 7,025 $ 6,313 $ 14,137 $ 12,971 Sales and marketing expense 3,973 3,712 7,971 7,424 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 10,998 $ 10,025 $ 22,108 $ 20,395 (3) Includes amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs as follows: Research and development expense 459 421 993 785 (4) Includes restructuring charges as follows: Restructuring charges $ 1,927 $ 12,558 $ 1,927 $ 18,775 (5) Includes non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes as follows: Other income, net $ 11,523 $ 12,002 $ 22,907 $ 24,367 (6) Includes income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments as follows: Adjustment to provision (benefit) from income taxes $ — $ — $ 200 $ (315 ) (7) Dividend on series A convertible preferred stock $ 4,563 $ — $ 9,075 $ — (8) Accretion of series A convertible preferred stock $ — $ — $ 82 $ — (9) Transformation and transition expense $ 3,190 $ — $ 3,190 $ — (10) Includes non-GAAP adjustments for discontinued operations as follows: Stock-based compensation expense $ 13,485 $ 10,102 $ 25,851 $ 20,422 Amortization of intangibles 486 1,220 1,221 2,809 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 543 583 1,081 1,246 Restructuring charges — — — 4,757 Divestiture related costs 5,466 — 8,126 — $ 19,980 $ 11,905 $ 36,279 $ 29,234

FireEye, Inc. SUMMARY OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, AND COMBINED OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Continuing Discontinued Combined Revenue $ 113,910 $ 134,045 $ 247,955 Cost of revenue 63,525 28,001 91,527 Total gross profit $ 50,385 $ 106,044 $ 156,429 Research and development $ 40,930 $ 28,665 $ 69,595 Sales and marketing 63,018 36,886 99,904 General and administrative 29,020 5,466 34,486 Restructuring charges 1,927 — 1,927 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (84,510 ) $ 35,027 $ (49,483 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 55,316 19,980 75,296 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (29,194 ) $ 55,007 $ 25,813 Other income and expense, provision for income tax & dividends on series A convertible preferred stock $ (19,194 ) $ (582 ) $ (19,776 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (103,704 ) $ 34,445 $ (69,259 ) GAAP operating margin (74 )% 26 % (20 )% Non-GAAP adjustments related to operating income (loss) 48 % 15 % 30 % Non-GAAP operating margin (26 )% 41 % 10 % Non-GAAP Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense $ 38,743 $ 13,485 $ 52,228 Amortization of intangible assets 10,997 486 11,483 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 459 543 1,002 Restructuring charges 1,927 — 1,927 Divestiture related costs — 5,466 5,466 Transformation and transition expense 3,190 — 3,190 Non-GAAP adjustments related to operating income (loss) $ 55,316 $ 19,980 $ 75,296 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes $ 11,523 $ — $ 11,523 Dividend on series A convertible preferred stock 4,563 — 4,563 Accretion of series A convertible preferred stock — — — Non-GAAP adjustments below operating income (loss) $ 16,085 $ — $ 16,085 Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 71,402 $ 19,980 $ 91,382 GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.44 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.29 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares used in per share calculation for non-GAAP, basic and diluted 237,279 237,279 237,279

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Continuing Discontinued Combined Revenue $ 97,230 $ 132,671 $ 229,901 Cost of revenue 53,546 29,947 83,493 Total gross profit $ 43,684 $ 102,724 $ 146,408 Research and development $ 28,665 $ 29,260 $ 57,925 Sales and marketing 52,840 36,306 89,146 General and administrative 26,349 — 26,349 Restructuring charges 12,558 — 12,558 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (76,728 ) $ 37,158 $ (39,570 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 49,654 11,905 61,559 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (27,073 ) $ 49,062 $ 21,989 Other income and expense, provision for income tax & dividends on series A convertible preferred stock $ (13,269 ) $ (437 ) $ (13,706 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (89,996 ) $ 36,720 $ (53,276 ) GAAP operating margin (79 )% 28 % (17 )% Non-GAAP adjustments related to operating income (loss) 51 % 9 % 27 % Non-GAAP operating margin (28 )% 37 % 10 % Non-GAAP Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense $ 26,650 $ 10,102 $ 36,752 Amortization of intangible assets 10,025 1,220 11,245 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 421 583 1,004 Restructuring charges 12,558 — 12,558 Divestiture related costs — — — Transformation and transition expense — — — Non-GAAP adjustments related to operating income (loss) $ 49,654 $ 11,905 $ 61,559 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes $ 12,002 $ — $ 12,002 Dividend on series A convertible preferred stock — — — Accretion of series A convertible preferred stock — — — Non-GAAP adjustments below operating income (loss) $ 12,002 $ — $ 12,002 Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 61,656 $ 11,905 $ 73,561 GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.24 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares used in per share calculation for non-GAAP, basic and diluted 221,352 221,352 221,352

