Ross Stores Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:  ROST) plans to release its second quarter 2021 earnings results on August 19, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.
 
The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the earnings results.  Participants may listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.rossstores.com.
 
A recorded version of the call will also be available at the website address, as well as via a telephone recording at 404-537-3406, Passcode #6377123, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 26, 2021.


 

CONTACT: Connie Kao
925-965-4668
connie.kao@ros.com




