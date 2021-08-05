Entasis Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call August 12, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that management will report second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on August 12, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and provide a clinical and corporate update. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed five minutes prior to the start of the call by dialing 877-407-4018 (U.S.) or 201-689-8471 (international) or through the link http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145976. A replay of the call will be available from the Entasis website at www.entasistx.com following the call.