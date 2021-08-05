checkAd

Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Management to Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m.

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its second quarter of 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments and projects for its SPD-SmartGlass light-control technology.

  • Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  • Date/Time: August 5, 2021, 4:30 PM ET
  • Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785
  • Replay: Available on Friday, August 6, 2021 for 90 days at SmartGlass-IR.com

Key Comments:

  1. Fee income from licensing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $327,060. Lower fees in the automotive and aircraft markets as production of certain Daimler vehicles was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as these vehicles approached the end of their model lifetimes.

  2. Total expenses decreased by $368,791, or approximately 21%, for the first half of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The Company’s net loss was $1,085,242 ($0.03 per common share) for the first half of 2021.

  3. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $3.5 million and working capital of approximately $4.2 million. The Company expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next 24 months of operations.

  4. Research Frontiers’ licensee Gauzy announced that its customer Rehau has delivered SPD-SmartGlass for Germany’s Deutsche Bahn (DB) Idea Train with laser-etched individually-controllable segments. Research Frontiers licensees Gauzy and Vision System also announced that they will be exhibiting various uses of SPD-SmartGlass for the automotive industry at the IAA 2021 Auto Show in Munich, Germany early next month. Additional automotive OEMs and suppliers are also expected to separately exhibit SPD-SmartGlass in their own booths at the IAA in Munich. General Motors’ Cadillac division also announced that its new ultra-luxury all-electric flagship vehicle, the Celestiq, will offer a four quadrant SPD-SmartGlass roof. Also during 2021, licensees of Research Frontiers took steps to further increase their production capacity for SPD emulsion, film and end-products.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Cadillac and Celestiq are trademarks of General Motors Corp.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets   June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)     December 31, 2020 (See Note 1)  
             
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,471,590     $ 4,772,705  
Royalty receivables, net of reserves of $972,202 in 2021 and $972,202 in 2020     829,865       598,292  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     199,925       56,512  
                 
Total current assets     4,501,380       5,427,509  
                 
Fixed assets, net     107,766       121,772  
Operating lease ROU assets     543,133       616,442  
Deposits and other assets     33,567       33,567  
Total assets   $ 5,185,846     $ 6,199,290  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of operating lease liability   $ 174,103     $ 166,377  
Accounts payable     41,077       33,410  
Accrued expenses and other     59,435       26,279  
Deferred revenue     26,002       -  
Total current liabilities     300,617       226,066  
                 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     557,204       646,219  
Total liabilities     857,821       872,285  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,650,396 in 2021 and 31,575,786 in 2020     3,165       3,158  
Additional paid-in capital     123,250,878       123,164,623  
Accumulated deficit     (118,926,018 )     (117,840,776 )
Total shareholders’ equity     4,328,025       5,327,005  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,185,846     $ 6,199,290  


 

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    Six months ended June 30,     Three months ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
                         
Fee income   $ 327,060     $ 532,286     $ 113,937     $ 176,113  
                                 
Operating expenses     1,128,674       1,452,404       503,078       631,963  
Research and development     284,988       330,049       139,810       146,731  
Total expenses     1,413,662       1,782,453       642,888       778,694  
                                 
Operating loss     (1,086,602 )     (1,250,167 )     (528,951 )     (602,581 )
                                 
Other income - PPP loan forgiveness     -       194,140       -       194,140  
Net investment income     1,360       32,452       1,016       9,460  
                                 
Net loss   $ (1,085,242 )   $ (1,023,575 )   $ (527,935 )   $ (398,981 )
                                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.01 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     31,642,686       31,398,818       31,650,396       31,474,431  


 

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021

    Common Stock     Additional              
    Shares     Amount     Paid-in Capital     Accumulated
Deficit 		    Total  
Balance, March 31, 2020     31,411,107     $ 3,141     $ 122,552,879     $ (116,124,506 )   $ 6,431,514  
                                         
Exercise of options and warrants     164,879       17       284,190       -       284,207  
Net loss     -       -       -       (398,981 )     (398,981 )
Balance, June 30, 2020     31,575,986     $ 3,158     $ 122,837,069     $ (116,523,487 )   $ 6,316,740  
                                         
Balance, March 31, 2021     31,650,396     $ 3,165     $ 123,250,878     $ (118,398,083 )   $ 4,855,960  
                                         
Net loss                       (527,935 )     (527,935 )
Balance, June 30, 2021     31,650,396     $ 3,165     $ 123,250,878     $ (118,926,018 )   $ 4,328,025  


 

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

                 
    For the six months ended June 30,  
    2021     2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (1,085,242 )   $ (1,023,575 )
                 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     6,961       87,276  
Other income - PPP loan forgiveness     -       (194,140 )
Bad debts expense (recovery)     -       53,217  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Royalty receivables     (231,573 )     (49,675 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (143,413 )     (79,638 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     40,823       (73,679 )
Deferred revenue     26,002       40,567  
Net cash used in operating activities     (1,386,442 )     (1,239,647 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of fixed assets     (935 )     (939 )
Proceeds from sale of fixed asset     -       3,713  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (935 )     2,774  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from exercise of options     86,262       284,207  
Proceeds from PPP Program Funding     -       202,052  
Net cash provided by financing activities     86,262       486,259  
                 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (1,301,115 )     (750,614 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     4,772,705       6,591,960  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 3,471,590     $ 5,841,346  






Disclaimer

