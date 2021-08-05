Brookfield Property Partners Declares Quarterly Dividends on Listed Preferred Units

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise.



BROOKFIELD NEWS, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners (“BPY” or the "Partnership") announced today that the Board of Directors has declared quarterly distributions on the Partnership’s Class A Nasdaq-listed BPYPP, BPYPO and BPYPN preferred units of $0.40625 per unit, $0.39844 per unit and $0.35938 per unit, respectively, payable on September 30, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

In addition, the distributions on the new series of preferred units of Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ: BPYPM; TSX: BPYP.PR.A) are cumulative from the date of original issue (July 26, 2021) and are payable quarterly in arrears. The Board of Directors has declared the pro-rated initial distribution on these preferred units of $0.2734 per unit payable on September 30, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.