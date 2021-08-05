Oyster Point Pharma Announces Exclusive License Agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to Develop and Commercialize OC-01 and OC-02 in Greater China

Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize OC-01 (varenicline) and OC-02 (simpinicline) nasal sprays for patients with dry eye disease in Greater China





Oyster Point Pharma will receive a $17.5 million upfront payment and up to 0.75% of equity in Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals





Oyster Point is eligible to receive up to $204.8 million in potential development and sales-based milestone payments, as well as tiered royalty payments based on future net sales



PRINCETON, N.J., and SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals (Ji Xing) to develop and commercialize OC-01 (varenicline) and OC-02 (simpinicline) nasal sprays for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease for patients in Greater China. Ji Xing is a biotechnology company headquartered in Shanghai and founded by RTW Investments, LP (RTW), focused on bringing breakthrough medicines to underserved Chinese patients with refractory, serious and life-threatening diseases.

"This agreement marks an important step toward providing OC-01 (varenicline) and OC-02 (simpinicline) nasal sprays to patients living with dry eye disease globally while strengthening our cash position," said Jeffrey Nau, president and chief executive officer of Oyster Point Pharma. "We look forward to partnering with the team at Ji Xing to develop and potentially commercialize these novel therapies in the licensed regions."

“Stimulating natural tear film production may be a paradigm-changing way to treat dry eye disease, which affects more than 150 million patients in China,” said Joseph Romanelli, CEO of Ji Xing. “We are excited to partner with the Oyster Point team, who are innovative pioneers focused on developing therapeutics for ophthalmic diseases, and bring both OC-01 and OC-02 to China. OC-01 and OC-02 have the potential to offer a compelling alternative to artificial tears and anti-inflammation eye-drops to help ease the disease burden for patients.”