STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year Operating Results

Fourth Quarter Overview Net sales for the Company’s fourth quarter ended June 27, 2021 were $110.1 million, compared to net sales of $42.1 million for the fourth quarter ended June 28, 2020. Net income for the current year quarterly period was $2.9 million, compared to a net loss of $10.5 million in the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current year quarterly period were $0.75 compared to diluted loss per share of $2.80 in the prior year quarter.

Both the current and prior fiscal year fourth quarter had certain items that negatively impacted our operating results. During the current year quarter several of our customer assembly plants were temporarily shut down due to the global semiconductor chip shortage reducing net sales and profitability in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter. In the prior year fourth quarter, the significantly reduced net sales and net loss was primarily attributed to our customers shutting down their assembly plant operations during April and May due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those shutdowns reduced our net sales in the prior year fourth quarter by approximately $72 million. In addition, during our prior year fourth quarter, STRATTEC incurred an impairment charge resulting from its one-third ownership interest in Vehicle Access Systems Technology LLC (“VAST LLC”) related to VAST LLC’s joint venture investment in India, Minda VAST Access Systems. STRATTEC’s one third share of the $2 million non-cash impairment charge related to this joint venture in India amounted to $667,000 on a pre-tax basis or $510,000 on an after tax basis and reduced our diluted earnings per share in the prior year fourth quarter by $0.14.

Full Year Earnings Overview

For the year ended June 27, 2021, the Company’s net sales were $485.3 million compared to net sales of $385.3 million in the prior year period. Net income during the current year was $22.5 million compared to a net loss of $7.6 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $5.85 for the year ended June 27, 2021 compared to diluted loss per share of $2.04 during the prior year ended June 28, 2020. Fiscal year 2021 set a Company record for both net income and diluted earnings per share.

Discussion of Quarterly Results

Net sales to each of our customers or customer groups in the current year quarter and prior year quarter were as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 General Motors Company $ 35,225 $ 11,588 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 15,710 6,324 Ford Motor Company 13,314 6,139 Tier 1 Customers 13,332 5,982 Commercial and Other OEM Customers 18,689 8,910 Hyundai / Kia 13,787 3,174 TOTAL $ 110,057 $ 42,117

As mentioned previously, the current year quarter sales were adversely impacted by the global semiconductor chip shortage and, in the prior year quarter, our global sales were significantly and negatively impacted by the decision of our OEM customers to fully close their assembly plants in April and May 2020 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The impact of these production schedule reductions reduced our net sales in the prior year quarter by approximately $72.0 million dollars. Sales to all customer groups in the current year quarter were significantly higher in comparison to the prior year quarter due to the foregoing impact of the COVID-19 virus disruption. Sales to Hyundai / Kia were also exceptionally higher in the current year quarter due to the introduction of the new Kia Sedona and Hyundai Starex minivans for which we supply primarily power sliding door components.

Gross profit margins were 13.9 percent in the current year quarter compared to a negative 18.5 percent in the prior year quarter. The increase in gross profit margin in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily attributed to being more fully operational in the current year quarter as compared to temporarily shutting down our operations at both our Milwaukee and Mexico production facilities due to the COVID-19 virus in the prior year quarter. The current year quarter gross profit margins were also negatively impacted by an unfavorable U.S. Dollar to Mexican Peso exchange rate affecting our operations in Mexico, accruals for bonus expense and higher purchased costs for certain raw materials and components.

Engineering, Selling and Administrative expenses overall were higher in the current year quarter as compared to the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter was significantly lower due to a ten percent reduction in the salaried work force, a temporary reduction in hours worked, and reductions in various other operating costs, many of which were implemented as cost saving measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our reduced sales levels.

Included in Other Income, Net in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter were the following items (in thousands of dollars):

June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 Equity Earnings (Loss) of VAST LLC Joint Venture $ 716 $ (601 ) Equity Earnings of SAL Joint Venture - 337 Gain on Rabbi Trust 393 363 Net Foreign Currency Realized and Unrealized Transaction (Loss) Gain (231

) 65 Other (Expense) Income (156

) 265 $ 722 $ 429

The lower profitability at our VAST LLC operations during the prior year quarter related primarily to our one third share of the impairment charge, or $667,000, relating to our Minda VAST Access Systems joint venture previously discussed. In addition, our VAST China and Minda VAST Access Systems Operations were impacted by the COVID -19 virus with lower sales and profitability during the prior year quarter. The STRATTEC Advanced Logic (SAL) Joint Venture was dissolved during the prior year quarter.



Frank Krejci, President & CEO commented: “Over the last few months, our sales and profits have been reduced because of customers temporarily shutting down their assembly plants. This is due to the widely reported shortages of semiconductor chips, not because of reduced demand. In fact, inventories on dealer lots and car rental agencies are at abnormally low levels.

Despite these issues, we are pleased to highlight summary results for the year:

Diluted earnings per share of $5.85, our highest earnings since our spinoff from Briggs and Stratton Corporation over 26 years ago.

Cash flow from operations of $35.2 million or $9.13 per share.

$23 million of debt reduction.

Significantly improved overall net cash position (cash on-hand less debt outstanding).

After a tumultuous fiscal 2020 in which our Associates worked to overcome the negative effects of the pandemic, we have experienced the positive benefits of their efforts in our financial results for fiscal 2021. We believe their continuing dedicated efforts to win more new business, implement structural efficiencies and pursue new technologies for expanded opportunities will serve the Company well in fiscal 2022 and the years ahead.”

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company’s products to global customers under the “VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Results of Operations

(In Thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter Ended Years Ended June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 Net Sales $110,057 $42,117 $485,295 $385,300 Cost of Goods Sold 94,805 49,900 406,637 349,854 Gross Profit (Loss) 15,252 (7,783 ) 78,658 35,446 Engineering, Selling &

Administrative Expenses 11,200 8,333 44,743 44,108 Income (Loss) from Operations 4,052 (16,116 ) 33,915 (8,662 ) Interest Expense (43 ) (128 ) (302 ) (920 ) Other Income, Net 722 429 1,395 1,459 Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit)

for Income Taxes

and Non-Controlling Interest 4,731 (15,815 ) 35,008 (8,123 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 390 (3,460 ) 5,111 (2,266 ) Net Income (Loss) 4,341 (12,355 ) 29,897 (5,857 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to

Non-Controlling Interest 1,415 (1,853 ) 7,365 1,748 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to

STRATTEC SECURITY

CORPORATION $ 2,926 $ (10,502 ) $ 22,532 $ (7,605 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share: Basic $ 0.77 $ (2.80 ) $ 5.95 $ (2.04 ) Diluted $ 0.75 $ (2.80 ) $ 5.85 $ (2.04 ) Average Basic

Shares Outstanding 3,805 3,749 3,788 3,737 Average Diluted

Shares Outstanding 3,890 3,749 3,852 3,737 Other Capital Expenditures $ 2,528 $ 2,074 $ 8,929 $ 12,381 Depreciation $ 5,056 $ 4,980 $ 19,786 $ 19,329

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

June 27, 2021

June 28, 2020

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: $ 14,465 $ 11,774 Cash and cash equivalents 69,902 41,955 Receivables, net 70,860 54,400 Inventories, net 19,677 17,239 Other current assets 174,904 125,368 Total Current Assets 27,224 22,068 Investment in Joint Ventures 12,034 12,961 Other Long Term Assets 96,401 105,148 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net $ 310,563 $ 265,545 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 36,727 $ 18,549 Other 40,845 29,591 Total Current Liabilities 77,572 48,140 Accrued Pension and Post Retirement Obligations 2,933 1,956 Borrowings Under Credit Facility 12,000 35,000 Other Long-term Liabilities 4,625 5,008 Shareholders’ Equity 334,058 309,991 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (16,797 ) (22,113) Less: Treasury Stock (135,615 ) (135,656) Total STRATTEC SECURITY

CORPORATION Shareholders’ Equity 181,646 152,222 Non-Controlling Interest 31,787 23,219 Total Shareholders’ Equity 213,433 175,441 $ 310,563 $ 265,545





STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Cash Flow Statement Data

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter Ended Years Ended June 27, 2021

June 28, 2020 June 27, 2021

June 28, 2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ 4,341 $ (12,355 ) $ 29,897 $ (5,857 ) Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Equity (Earnings) Loss in Joint Ventures (716 ) 264 (2,560 ) 209 Depreciation 5,056 4,980 19,786 19,329 Foreign Currency Transaction Loss (Gain) 519 85 2,445 (1,982 ) Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Peso Forward Contracts (211 ) (568

) (723

) 480 Stock Based Compensation Expense 197 207 972 996 Non-Cash Compensation Expense - 351 - 4,824 Loss on disposition of property, plant & equipment - 99 1,421 369 Deferred Income taxes 1,473 (2,557 ) 1,473 (3,589 ) Change in Operating Assets/Liabilities (1,087 ) 5,207 (18,099 ) 10,616 Other, net 182 (223

) 538 29 Net Cash Provided (Used in) by Operating Activities 9,754 (4,510 ) 35,150 25,424 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Investment in Joint Ventures - - (100 ) - Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment (2,528 ) (2,074 ) (8,929 ) (12,381 ) Other - 3

8 32

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (2,528 ) (2,071 ) (9,021 ) (12,349 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings Under Credit Facility - 8,000 - 8,000 Repayment of Borrowings Under Credit Facility (4,000 ) - (23,000 ) (15,000 ) Dividends Paid to Non-Controlling Interests of Subsidiaries - - (490 ) (980 ) Dividends Paid - - - (1,572 ) Exercise of Stock Options and Employee Stock Purchases 19 17

604 560

Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Financing Activities (3,981 ) 8,017 (22,886 ) (8,992 ) Effect of Foreign Currency Fluctuations on Cash (115 ) 165

(552 ) (118

) Net Increase in Cash & Cash Equivalents 3,130 1,601 2,691 3,965 Cash and Cash Equivalents: Beginning of Period 11,335 10,173

11,774 7,809

End of Period $ 14,465 $ 11,774 $ 14,465 $ 11,774

