Sunrun Announces Co-Founder and CEO Lynn Jurich to Transition to Executive Co-Chair of the Board; Mary Powell to Become Company’s Next CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN), the nation's leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services, today announced that Mary Powell, a Sunrun Director and former President and CEO of Green Mountain Power, will become the Company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective August 31, 2021. Powell will succeed Sunrun co-founder Lynn Jurich, who is transitioning to Executive Co-Chair of the Board after building and leading the Company for nearly a decade as CEO.



As Executive Co-Chair, Jurich will work closely with Powell and the senior management team to ensure a smooth and successful transition, as well as to accelerate innovation for full-home electrification and advance Sunrun’s strategic development efforts and key partnerships. Edward Fenster will continue as Executive Co-Chair and maintain his existing responsibilities. Powell’s appointment follows a thorough process conducted by the Company’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of a leading executive search firm, that evaluated both internal and external candidates.