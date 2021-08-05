checkAd

Sunrun Announces Co-Founder and CEO Lynn Jurich to Transition to Executive Co-Chair of the Board; Mary Powell to Become Company’s Next CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021   

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN), the nation's leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services, today announced that Mary Powell, a Sunrun Director and former President and CEO of Green Mountain Power, will become the Company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective August 31, 2021. Powell will succeed Sunrun co-founder Lynn Jurich, who is transitioning to Executive Co-Chair of the Board after building and leading the Company for nearly a decade as CEO.

As Executive Co-Chair, Jurich will work closely with Powell and the senior management team to ensure a smooth and successful transition, as well as to accelerate innovation for full-home electrification and advance Sunrun’s strategic development efforts and key partnerships. Edward Fenster will continue as Executive Co-Chair and maintain his existing responsibilities. Powell’s appointment follows a thorough process conducted by the Company’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of a leading executive search firm, that evaluated both internal and external candidates.

Powell is a proven leader and innovator within the energy sector. She most recently served as the CEO and President of Green Mountain Power Corporation (formerly NYSE: GMP) from 2008 to 2019. Under her leadership, GMP delivered on an ambitious energy vision, transitioning from a traditional grid model to one that uses microgrids, renewable generation, and energy storage to provide energy services to 75% of the residential and commercial customers in the State of Vermont. Powell is nationally recognized for her work disrupting the energy system and has received numerous industry awards, including Fast Company’s “100 most creative people in business” in 2016, Utility Dive’s “Executive of the Year” in 2019, and a top 25 “Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market” by CEO Connection in 2017 and 2018. She is also a seasoned board member with experience guiding companies at the forefront of the industry. Powell joined Sunrun’s Board in 2018, where she played an important role in developing Sunrun’s strategic plan and overseeing the Company’s growth to become the industry leading residential solar and storage provider.

