Clene Nanomedicine Appoints Dr. Vallerie McLaughlin to its Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using nanotechnology to treat energetic failure, today announced the appointment of Vallerie V. McLaughlin, MD, to its board as its seventh independent director. Dr. McLaughlin is the Kim A. Eagle MD Endowed Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Associate Chief Clinical Officer for Cardiovascular Services of the University of Michigan Medical Group, Associate Chief, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, and Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Program at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Dr. McLaughlin has been the principal investigator of several major clinical trials in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare disease, and is widely published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. She is past Editor-in-Chief of Advances in Pulmonary Hypertension and past Chair of the Board of Directors of the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. She is a founding member of the World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Dr. McLaughlin is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, American College of Chest Physicians, and American Heart Association (AHA). She received her medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago and completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Michigan Hospitals and cardiology fellowship at Northwestern University.

“A rare disease expert, thought leader, and principal investigator in numerous rare disease trials, Dr. McLaughlin’s experience as a leading practicing physician and professor at a top U.S. medical institution will be an asset to Clene,” stated Rob Etherington, President and CEO of Clene.

David Matlin, Chairman of the Board, commented, “As Clene continues to advance its clinical pipeline and in particular, as we near the conclusion of the registration trial and potential commercialization of our lead candidate CNM-Au8 for the treatment of ALS, we’re expanding our board with additional independent members and medical key opinion leaders. We are honored to have Dr. McLaughlin join us, and we look forward to benefitting from her expertise.”

