Apollo Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

On August 5, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a distribution of $0.31 per share payable on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2021. On August 5, 2021, the Company’s Board also declared a supplemental distribution of $0.05 per share payable on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2021.

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) or the “Company,” or “Apollo Investment,” today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s net investment income was $0.39 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.39 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) was $16.02 per share as of June 30, 2021, compared to $15.88 as of March 31, 2021.

Mr. Howard Widra, Apollo Investment’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “During the quarter we continued to make ongoing progress reducing our exposure to junior capital and non-core positions while increasing our exposure to first lien floating rate corporate loans. Our corporate lending portfolio continues to perform well and is benefiting from its first lien orientation and an improving economic backdrop.”

(1) Based on corporate lending portfolio. Corporate lending portfolio includes leveraged lending, life sciences, asset based and lender finance. Excludes Merx Aviation Finance, LLC ("Merx") and non-core and legacy assets. (2) Commitments made for the corporate lending portfolio. (3) Gross fundings includes $2 million of equity. (4) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets. (5) As of June 30, 2021, aggregate lender commitments under the Senior Secured Facility (the “Facility”) totaled $1.81 billion and there were $1.49 billion of outstanding borrowings under the Facility and $0.2 million of letters of credit issued under the Facility. Accordingly, there was $667 million of unused capacity under the Facility as of June 30, 2021, which is subject to compliance with a borrowing base that applies different advance rates to different types of assets in the Company’s portfolio. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had immediate access to $367 million under the Facility based on the Company’s borrowing base and $300 million of additional capacity.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in billions, except per share data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Total assets $ 2.59 $ 2.54 $ 2.58 $ 2.65 $ 2.81 Investment portfolio (fair value) $ 2.49 $ 2.45 $ 2.48 $ 2.59 $ 2.67 Debt outstanding $ 1.49 $ 1.47 $ 1.51 $ 1.60 $ 1.76 Net assets $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 1.02 $ 1.01 $ 1.00 Net asset value per share $ 16.02 $ 15.88 $ 15.59 $ 15.44 $ 15.29 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.43 x 1.41 x 1.49 x 1.59 x 1.76 x Net leverage ratio (1) 1.39 x 1.36 x 1.43 x 1.56 x 1.66 x

(1) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Three Months Ended June 30, (in millions)* 2021 2020 Investments made in portfolio companies $ 295.2 $ 137.9 Investments sold — (69.1 ) Net activity before repaid investments 295.2 68.8 Investments repaid (266.1 ) (163.8 ) Net investment activity $ 29.1 $ (95.0 ) Portfolio companies at beginning of period 135 152 Number of new portfolio companies 11 1 Number of exited portfolio companies (6 ) (4 ) Portfolio companies at end of period 140 149 Number of investments made in existing portfolio companies 37 35

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.

OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30, (in millions)* 2021 2020 Net investment income $ 25.3 $ 28.2 Net realized and change in unrealized gains (losses) 6.8 (25.2 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 32.1 $ 3.0 (per share)* (1) Net investment income on per average share basis $ 0.39 $ 0.43 Net realized and change in unrealized gain (loss) per share 0.10 (0.39 ) Earnings per share — basic $ 0.49 $ 0.05

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period presented.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM *

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 145,572 shares at a weighted average price per share of $13.92, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $2.0 million. This represents a discount of approximately 12.72% of the average net asset value per share for the three months ended June 30,2021. During the period from July 1, 2021 through August 4, 2021, the Company repurchased 44,418 shares at a weighted average price per share of $13.46 inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $0.6 million.

Since the inception of the share repurchase program and through August 4, 2021, the Company repurchased 13,844,597 shares at a weighted average price per share of $16.30, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $225.7 million, leaving a maximum of $24.3 million available for future purchases under the current Board authorization of $250 million.

* Share figures have been adjusted for the 1-for-3 reverse stock split which was completed after market close on November 30, 2018.

LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s outstanding debt obligations, excluding deferred financing cost and debt discount of $3.6 million, totaled $1.492 billion which was comprised of $350 million of Senior Unsecured Notes (the “2025 Notes”) which will mature on March 3, 2025 and $1.142 billion outstanding under the Facility. As of June 30, 2021, $0.2 million in standby letters of credit were issued through the Facility. The available remaining capacity under the Facility was $667 million as of June 30, 2021, which is subject to compliance with a borrowing base that applies different advance rates to different types of assets in the Company’s portfolio.

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST AT 5:00 PM EDT ON AUGUST 5, 2021

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 876-9173 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial (785) 424-1667. Participants should reference either Apollo Investment Corporation Q1 2022 Earnings or Conference ID: AINVQ122 when prompted. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Events Calendar in the Shareholders section of our website at www.apolloic.com. Following the call, you may access a replay of the event either telephonically or via audio webcast. The telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the live call and through August 26, 2021 by dialing (800) 839-3613; international callers should dial (402) 220-2973. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available later that same day. To access the audio webcast please visit the Events Calendar in the Shareholders section of our website at www.apolloic.com.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company provides a supplemental information package to offer more transparency into its financial results and make its reporting more informative and easier to follow. The supplemental package is available in the Shareholders section of the Company’s website under Presentations at www.apolloic.com.

Our portfolio composition and weighted average yields as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020 were as follows:

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Portfolio composition, at fair value: First lien secured debt 81% 78% 78% 77% 78% Second lien secured debt 7% 10% 10% 11% 12% Total secured debt 88% 88% 88% 89% 90% Unsecured debt 1% 1% 1% 1% —% Structured products and other 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Preferred equity 1% 1% 1% 0% 0% Common equity/interests and warrants 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% Weighted average yields, at amortized cost (1): First lien secured debt (2) 7.7% 7.8% 7.8% 7.9% 7.9% Second lien secured debt (2) 10.0% 9.9% 9.8% 9.8% 9.8% Total secured debt (2) 7.9% 8.0% 8.0% 8.1% 8.1% Unsecured debt portfolio (2) 5.2% 5.3% 5.3% 5.3% —% Total debt portfolio (2) 7.9% 8.0% 8.0% 8.1% 8.1% Total portfolio (3) 6.4% 6.5% 6.5% 6.7% 6.8% Interest rate type, at fair value (4): Fixed rate amount — — — — — Floating rate amount $1.9 billion $1.9 billion $1.9 billion $2.0 billion $2.1 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total — — — — — Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Interest rate type, at amortized cost (4): Fixed rate amount — — — — — Floating rate amount $1.9 billion $1.9 billion $2.0 billion $2.1 billion $2.2 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total —% —% —% —% —% Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%





(1) An investor’s yield may be lower than the portfolio yield due to sales loads and other expenses. (2) Exclusive of investments on non-accrual status. (3) Inclusive of all income generating investments, non-income generating investments and investments on non-accrual status. (4) The interest rate type information is calculated using the Company’s corporate debt portfolio and excludes aviation, oil and gas, structured credit, renewables, shipping, commodities and investments on non-accrual status.





APOLLO INVESTMENT CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost — $1,910,491 and $1,871,073, respectively) $ 1,890,871 $ 1,844,627 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost — $134,302 and $133,428, respectively) 61,747 50,874 Controlled investments (cost — $708,453 and $711,898, respectively) 540,178 553,650 Cash and cash equivalents 41,155 50,180 Foreign currencies (cost — $6,227 and $4,462, respectively) 6,162 4,444 Receivable for investments sold 5,390 1,351 Interest receivable 13,730 13,135 Dividends receivable 4,104 3,793 Deferred financing costs 20,332 21,528 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,657 907 Total Assets $ 2,585,326 $ 2,544,489 Liabilities Debt $ 1,488,798 $ 1,465,371 Payable for investments purchased 6,586 — Distributions payable 23,441 23,493 Management and performance-based incentive fees payable 8,813 8,666 Interest payable 6,781 2,096 Accrued administrative services expense 1,251 794 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 6,651 7,739 Total Liabilities $ 1,542,321 $ 1,508,159 Commitments and contingencies Net Assets $ 1,043,005 $ 1,036,330 Net Assets Common stock, $0.001 par value (130,000,000 shares authorized; 65,113,604 and 65,259,176 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 65 $ 65 Capital in excess of par value 2,097,832 2,099,876 Accumulated under-distributed (over-distributed) earnings (1,054,892 ) (1,063,611 ) Net Assets $ 1,043,005 $ 1,036,330 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 16.02 $ 15.88





APOLLO INVESTMENT CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Investment Income Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income) $ 40,244 $ 47,726 Dividend income 72 — PIK interest income 1,201 786 Other income 1,187 384 Non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 45 8 Dividend income 312 345 PIK interest income 16 — Other income — — Controlled investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 7,157 5,892 Dividend income — 800 PIK interest income 319 728 Other income — — Total Investment Income $ 50,553 $ 56,669 Expenses Management fees $ 8,813 $ 9,524 Performance-based incentive fees — — Interest and other debt expenses 12,662 15,392 Administrative services expense 1,271 1,188 Other general and administrative expenses 2,538 2,446 Total expenses 25,284 28,550 Management and performance-based incentive fees waived — — Management fee offset rebate — — Expense reimbursements (76 ) (110 ) Net Expenses $ 25,208 $ 28,440 Net Investment Income $ 25,345 $ 28,229 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) Net realized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ 279 $ (8,629 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments — — Controlled investments — — Foreign currency transactions (184 ) 212 Net realized gains (losses) 95 (8,417 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 6,826 10,607 Non-controlled/affiliated investments 9,998 (9,002 ) Controlled investments (10,026 ) (17,248 ) Foreign currency translations (94 ) (1,174 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses) 6,704 (16,817 ) Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) $ 6,799 $ (25,234 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 32,144 $ 2,995 Earnings (Loss) Per Share — Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.05

About Apollo Investment Corporation

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments, and/or equity in private middle-market companies. The Company may also invest in the securities of public companies and structured products and other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The Company seeks to provide private financing solutions for private companies that do not have access to the more traditional providers of credit. Apollo Investment Corporation is managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager. For more information, please visit www.apolloic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements as to our future operating results; our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; the impact of investments that we expect to make; our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we invest; the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; our expected financings and investments; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; and the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies.

We may use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: macro- and micro-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or treat its impact; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and capital resources; the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; new strategic initiatives; the ability to reposition the investment portfolio; the market outlook; future investment activity; and risks associated with changes in business conditions and the general economy. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the Company’s results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the COVID-19 Developments section and additional disclosure in our Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021.

