Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation's Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Call & Webcast

 

When:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT

 

Website:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gldcom/mediafram ...

 

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

   

By phone -- Please call (877) 407-9045

 

Contact:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

 

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 17, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13719720.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com).

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656822/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Ear ...

