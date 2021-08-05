Issuer Direct Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Record Total Revenue Led by Communications Revenue Increasing 16% to $3.5 million or 61% of Total Revenue, Net Income Increased 43% and EBITDA Increased 21% to $1.6 million or 29% of Revenue RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Issuer Direct …

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today reported its operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Record Total Revenue Led by Communications Revenue Increasing 16% to $3.5 million or 61% of Total Revenue, Net Income Increased 43% and EBITDA Increased 21% to $1.6 million or 29% of Revenue

Brian Balbirnie, CEO of Issuer Direct, commented, "We are continuing to build on the positive results over the last several quarters, with another record quarter in revenues, EBITDA and overall performance for the second quarter of 2021. Our Issuer Direct team is doing an outstanding job and our results would not be possible if it were not for the entire team's passion and hard work. Our Communications business remains strong growing 16% over the prior year and our Compliance business also grew as a result of the public market activities related to the IPO markets and annual meeting business."

Mr. Balbirnie continued, "Continued growth in customer counts, revenues and strategic investment are our top priorities for the remainder of fiscal 2021 and beyond. To that end and, as a result of our R&D investment, we are happy to announce that we completed the development and launch of our Newsroom product, which is a suite of three new subscription products: Newsroom Page, Brand Asset Manager and Contact Manager. We believe this new product suite will help us drive additional recurring revenue and new customer acquisition, especially in the private company sector, which represents a significant addressable market for us."

Mr. Balbirnie concluded, "Our ACCESSWIRE business continues to show strong results, growing 30% year-over-year and we are continuing to make strides in our Platform id. subscription business, which we believe will lead to another strong year for us. In order to continue to scale our business, it is essential we invest in our people. As such, we have grown sales and marketing headcount over the past several quarters from 24 to 33, with a target of increasing another 20% over the next 12 months."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Revenue - Total revenue was $5,720,000, a 17% increase from $4,884,000 in Q2 2020 and a 15% increase from $4,980,000 in Q1 2021. Communications revenue increased 16% from Q2 2020 and 10% from Q1 2021. The increase in Communications revenue from the prior year was primarily due to the combination of increased revenue from our ACCESSWIRE product and an increase in revenue from subscriptions of Platform id. The increase in Communications revenue from Q1 2021 was due to an increase in webcasting revenue, primarily due to seasonality of virtual annual meeting events as well as an increase in ACCESSWIRE revenue. Communications revenue was 61% of total revenue for Q2 2021, compared to 62% for Q2 2020. Revenue from our Compliance business increased 18% from Q2 2020 and 23% from Q1 2021. The increase was due to an increase in revenue from our print and proxy fulfillment services as well as our stock transfer services due to increased market activity.

Gross Margin - Gross margin for Q2 2021 was $4,240,000, or 74% of revenue, compared to $3,522,000, or 72% of revenue, during Q2 2020 and $3,586,000, or 72%, in Q1 2021. Communications gross margin was 75%, flat with Q2 2020 and an increase from 73% in Q1 2021.

- Gross margin for Q2 2021 was $4,240,000, or 74% of revenue, compared to $3,522,000, or 72% of revenue, during Q2 2020 and $3,586,000, or 72%, in Q1 2021. Communications gross margin was 75%, flat with Q2 2020 and an increase from 73% in Q1 2021. Operating Income - Operating income was $1,361,000 for Q2 2021, as compared to $1,001,000 during Q2 2020. The increase in operating income is due to an increase in gross margin partially offset by higher operating expenses, primarily due to continued investment and expansion of our headcount, including our sales and marketing and product development teams.

- Operating income was $1,361,000 for Q2 2021, as compared to $1,001,000 during Q2 2020. The increase in operating income is due to an increase in gross margin partially offset by higher operating expenses, primarily due to continued investment and expansion of our headcount, including our sales and marketing and product development teams. Net Income - On a GAAP basis, net income was $1,106,000, or $0.29 per diluted share, during Q2 2021, compared to $772,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, during Q2 2020.

- On a GAAP basis, net income was $1,106,000, or $0.29 per diluted share, during Q2 2021, compared to $772,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, during Q2 2020. Operating Cash Flows - Cash flows from operations for Q2 2021 were $812,000 compared to $1,477,000 in Q2 2020.

- Cash flows from operations for Q2 2021 were $812,000 compared to $1,477,000 in Q2 2020. Non-GAAP Measures - Q2 2021 EBITDA was $1,641,000, or 29% of revenue, compared to $1,354,000, or 28% of revenue, during Q2 2020. Non-GAAP net income for Q2 2021 was $1,185,000, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $974,000, or $0.26 per diluted share, during Q2 2020.

First Half 2021 Highlights:

Revenue - Total revenue was $10,700,000, a 20% increase from $8,900,000 during the first half of 2020. Communications revenue increased 24% during the first half of 2021compared to the same period of the prior year. The increase in Communications revenue was primarily due to the combination of increased revenue from our ACCESSWIRE product and an increase in revenue from subscriptions of Platform id. Communications revenue was 63% of total revenue for the first half of 2021, compared to 61% for the first half of 2020. Revenue from our Compliance business increased 15% during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. The increase was due to an increase in revenue from our print and proxy fulfillment services as well as our stock transfer services due to increased market activity.

Gross Margin - Gross margin for the first half of 2021 was $7,826,000, or 73% of revenue, compared to $6,285,000, or 71% of revenue, during the first half of 2020. Communications gross margin was 74% during the first half of 2021, up 1% from the first half of 2020.

- Gross margin for the first half of 2021 was $7,826,000, or 73% of revenue, compared to $6,285,000, or 71% of revenue, during the first half of 2020. Communications gross margin was 74% during the first half of 2021, up 1% from the first half of 2020. Operating Income - Operating income was $2,068,000 for the first half of 2021, as compared to $1,249,000 during the first half of 2020. The increase in operating income is due to an increase in gross margin partially offset by higher operating expenses, primarily due to continued investment and expansion of our headcount, including our sales and marketing and product development teams.

- Operating income was $2,068,000 for the first half of 2021, as compared to $1,249,000 during the first half of 2020. The increase in operating income is due to an increase in gross margin partially offset by higher operating expenses, primarily due to continued investment and expansion of our headcount, including our sales and marketing and product development teams. Net Income - On a GAAP basis, net income was $1,651,000, or $0.43 per diluted share, during the first half of 2021, compared to $998,000, or $0.26 per diluted share, during the first half of 2020.

- On a GAAP basis, net income was $1,651,000, or $0.43 per diluted share, during the first half of 2021, compared to $998,000, or $0.26 per diluted share, during the first half of 2020. Operating Cash Flows - Cash flows from operations for the first half of 2021 were $2,081,000 compared to $2,079,000 in the first half of 2020.

- Cash flows from operations for the first half of 2021 were $2,081,000 compared to $2,079,000 in the first half of 2020. Non-GAAP Measures - EBITDA for the first half of 2021 was $2,633,000, or 25% of revenue, compared to $1,976,000, or 22% of revenue, during the first half of 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the first half of 2021 was $1,872,000, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $1,372,000, or $0.36 per diluted share, during the first half of 2020.

- EBITDA for the first half of 2021 was $2,633,000, or 25% of revenue, compared to $1,976,000, or 22% of revenue, during the first half of 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the first half of 2021 was $1,872,000, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $1,372,000, or $0.36 per diluted share, during the first half of 2020. Stock Repurchase Plan - The Company completed its $2,000,000 repurchase program originally announced on August 7, 2019 and increased on March 16, 2020 by repurchasing the remaining balance under the plan of $452,000 or 19,777 shares of its common shares.

Key Performance Indicators:

During the quarter, the Company worked with 1,639 publicly traded customers, compared to 1,477 during the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Company worked with 2,115 privately held customers compared to 1,390 during the same period last year.

During the quarter we signed 36 new Platform id. subscriptions to new or existing customers with a total annual contract value of $340,000.

subscriptions to new or existing customers with a total annual contract value of $340,000. Total Platform id. subscriptions as of June 30, 2021 were 403, with an annual contract value of $3,337,000, compared to 341 subscriptions with an annual contract value of $2,677,000 as of December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. In the calculation of these measures, the Company excludes certain items, such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, tax impact of adjustments and discrete items impacting income tax expense. The Company believes that excluding such items provides investors and management with a representation of the Company's core operating performance and with information useful in assessing its prospects for the future and underlying trends in the Company's operating expenditures and continuing operations. Management uses such Non-GAAP measures to evaluate financial results and manage operations. The release and the attachments to this release provide a reconciliation of each of the Non-GAAP measures referred to in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding GAAP financial statements and investors should evaluate them carefully. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

($ in ‘000's, except per share amounts)

CALCULATION OF EBITDA

Three Months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Amount Amount Net income: $ 1,106 $ 772 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 280 353 Interest income (1 ) (1 ) Income tax expense 256 230 EBITDA: $ 1,641 $ 1,354

Six Months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Amount Amount Net income: $ 1,651 $ 998 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 565 727 Interest income (2 ) (59 ) Income tax expense 419 310 EBITDA: $ 2,633 $ 1,976

CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME

Three Months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Amount Per diluted

share Amount Per diluted

share Net income: $ 1,106 $ 0.29 $ 772 $ 0.21 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (1) 116 0.03 172 0.04 Stock-based compensation (2) 69 0.02 84 0.02 Tax impact of adjustments (3) (39 ) (0.01 ) (54 ) (0.01 ) Impact of discrete items impacting income tax expense (4) (67 ) (0.02 ) - - Non-GAAP net income: $ 1,185 $ 0.31 $ 974 $ 0.26

Six Months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Amount Per diluted

share Amount Per diluted

share Net income: $ 1,651 $ 0.43 $ 998 $ 0.26 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (1) 233 0.06 344 0.10 Stock-based compensation (2) 132 0.04 129 0.03 Tax impact of adjustments (3) (77 ) (0.02 ) (99 ) (0.03 ) Impact of discrete items impacting income tax expense (4) (67 ) (0.02 ) - - Non-GAAP net income: $ 1,872 $ 0.49 $ 1,372 $ 0.36

The adjustments represent the amortization of intangible assets related to acquired assets and companies. The adjustments represent stock-based compensation expense related to awards of stock options, restricted stock units or common stock in exchange for services. Although the Company expects to continue to award stock in exchange for services, the amount of stock-based compensation is excluded as it is subject to change as a result of one-time or non-recurring projects. This adjustment gives effect to the tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments at the current Federal rate of 21%. This adjustment eliminates discrete items impacting income tax expense. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the discrete item relates to an excess stock-based compensation benefit recognized in income tax during the periods.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: August 5, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Toll-free: 844-602-0380

International: 862-298-0970

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/842/42212

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 42212

Web replay: http://www.issuerdirect.com/earnings-calls-and-scripts/

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct ® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id. ™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act') (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/ .

ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,159 $ 19,556 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $640 and $657, respectively) 3,599 2,514 Income tax receivable 108 - Other current assets 374 298 Total current assets 25,240 22,368 Capitalized software (net of accumulated amortization of $3,022 and $2,761, respectively) 426 526 Fixed assets (net of accumulated amortization of $383 and $312, respectively) 764 795 Right-of-use asset - leases 1,681 1,830 Other long-term assets 94 88 Goodwill 6,376 6,376 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $5,779 and $5,546, respectively) 2,673 2,906 Total assets $ 37,254 $ 34,889 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 754 $ 304 Accrued expenses 1,989 1,805 Income taxes payable 47 258 Deferred revenue 2,699 2,212 Total current liabilities 5,489 4,579 Deferred income tax liability 260 197 Lease liabilities - long-term 1,815 1,971 Total liabilities 7,564 6,747 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. - - Common stock $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 3,786,525 and 3,770,752 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 22,113 22,214 Other accumulated comprehensive loss (21 ) (19 ) Retained earnings 7,594 5,943 Total stockholders' equity 29,690 28,142 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,254 $ 34,889

ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 5,720 $ 4,884 $ 10,700 $ 8,900 Cost of revenues 1,480 1,362 2,874 2,615 Gross profit 4,240 3,522 7,826 6,285 Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative 1,261 1,197 2,665 2,413 Sales and marketing expenses 1,210 950 2,284 1,846 Product development 256 165 505 359 Depreciation and amortization 152 209 304 418 Total operating costs and expenses 2,879 2,521 5,758 5,036 Operating income 1,361 1,001 2,068 1,249 Interest income, net 1 1 2 59 Income before taxes 1,362 1,002 2,070 1,308 Income tax expense 256 230 419 310 Net income $ 1,106 $ 772 $ 1,651 $ 998 Income per share - basic $ 0.29 $ 0.21 $ 0.44 $ 0.27 Income per share - fully diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.21 $ 0.43 $ 0.26 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 3,770 3,736 3,770 3,762 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - fully diluted 3,820 3,761 3,819 3,789

ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,651 $ 998 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 565 727 Bad debt expense 163 182 Deferred income taxes (10 ) (51 ) Non-cash interest expense - 13 Stock-based compensation expense 132 129 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (1,262 ) (730 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets (43 ) 77 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 454 164 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses (87 ) 367 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 518 203 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,081 2,079 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software (161 ) - Purchase of fixed assets (40 ) (4 ) Net cash used in investing activities (201 ) (4 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of stock options 219 - Payment for stock repurchase and retirement (452 ) (785 ) Net cash used in financing activities (233 ) (785 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,647 1,290 Cash - beginning 19,556 15,766 Currency translation adjustment (44 ) 41 Cash and cash equivalents - ending $ 21,159 $ 17,097 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for income taxes $ 664 $ 12

