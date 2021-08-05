checkAd

Energy Recovery Posts Strong Quarterly Product Revenue Growth in Second Quarter

Autor: Accesswire
05.08.2021, 22:02  |  24   |   |   

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERII) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, achieving seven percent growth in product revenue, compared to the second quarter …

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERII) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, achieving seven percent growth in product revenue, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Foto: Accesswire

"Our desalination business continues to thrive, driven in part by returning demand in segments and regions hard-hit by COVID-19," said Robert Mao, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Recovery.

Mr. Mao continued, "We continue to make material progress in diversification efforts of our pressure exchanger technology. We have been awarded projects in the chemical manufacturing, landfill leachate and lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities in China for our new Ultra PX™ energy recovery device, a testament to our efforts to educate the industrial wastewater treatment market on the Ultra PX's energy-saving benefits. Furthermore, our confidence in our PX G1300™ energy recovery device for CO2 refrigeration has grown stronger through successful tests that underscore the significant financial and sustainability benefits we can bring end customers such as supermarkets. We are already seeking our first commercial deployment and believe our technology can make the transition from climate-damaging hydrofluorocarbons to sustainable natural refrigeration alternatives attractive for retailers. We are excited by these new opportunities and believe our strategy of pressure exchanger diversification will continue to drive long-term value creation for Energy Recovery shareholders."

Financial Results





 
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  




 
  2021     2020     Variance     2021     2020     Variance  




 
  (In millions, except net income per share, percentages and basis points)  
Product revenue
 
  $ 20.6     $ 19.3       7 %   $ 49.5     $ 38.3       30 %
License and development revenue (1)
 
    -       24.4       (100 %)     -       26.9       (100 %)
Total revenue
 
  $ 20.6     $ 43.6       (53 %)   $ 49.5     $ 65.2       (24 %)
 
                                               
Product gross profit
 
  $ 13.4     $ 12.7       6 %   $ 33.4     $ 26.0       28 %
Product gross margin
 
    65.1 %     66.0 %   (90) bps       67.4 %     68.0 %   (60) bps  
 
                                               
Operating expense
 
  $ 13.1     $ 15.8       (17 %)   $ 27.0     $ 31.5       (14 %)
Operating income
 
  $ 0.3     $ 21.3       (99 %)   $ 6.4     $ 21.4       (70 %)
 
                                               
Net income
 
  $ 1.1     $ 16.9       (94 %)   $ 7.9     $ 17.5       (55 %)
Diluted net income per share
 
  $ 0.02     $ 0.30     $ (0.28 )   $ 0.13     $ 0.31     $ (0.18 )
 
                                               
Operating cash flow
 
  $ 11.5     $ 5.6     $ 5.9     $ 11.5     $ (0.3 )   $ 11.8  
Cash and investments
 
  $ 120.7     $ 96.9       25 %   $ 120.7     $ 96.9       25 %
(1)

In June 2020, the Company terminated the VorTeq License Agreement with Schlumberger Technology Corporation. As there were no future performance obligations to be recognized under the VorTeq License Agreement after the effective date, the Company recognized in full the remaining deferred revenue balance of $24.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. In addition, no future license and development revenue was recognized under the VorTeq License Agreement after the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Product Channel Revenue




 
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  



 
  2021     2020     Variance     2021     2020     Variance  



 
  (In millions, except percentages)  
Megaproject
  $ 13.3     $ 12.0       11 %   $ 37.0     $ 26.4       40 %
Original equipment manufacturer
    4.3       4.1       6 %     7.1       7.6       (7 %)
Aftermarket
    3.0       3.2       (6 %)     5.4       4.3       29 %
Total product revenue
  $ 20.6     $ 19.3       7 %   $ 49.5     $ 38.3       30 %

"We experienced another solid financial quarter at Energy Recovery," said Joshua Ballard, Chief Financial Officer of Energy Recovery. "Growth remains steady and stable across all sales channels despite a slight temporary decline in aftermarket sales this quarter. Importantly, our year-to-date operating expenditures, excluding impairment charges, remain 8% below 2020 as we continue to manage this growth prudently. The notable year-to-date 44% increase in sales and marketing spend reflects investments in support of this growth, offset entirely by reduced R&D spend largely due to VorTeq™. Finally, despite nearly $12 million in share buybacks and increased investments in inventory, our cash and security balances remain at historic highs following record sales in the first quarter."

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

Water Segment

  1. Steady product revenue growth in the second quarter was driven by megaproject ("MPD") and original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") channels, with year-to-date sales representing growth of 30% across all channels, compared to the same period in 2020. The MPD channel continues to drive stable growth from large scale SWRO projects, while the OEM channel is beginning to rebound. This upward trend within the OEM channel is being driven primarily by large greenfield plant installations and brownfield retrofits, which include upgrades to existing operations leveraging our pressure exchanger technology and ancillary equipment.
  2. Our continued focus on manufacturing efficiencies, cost discipline and mix normalization is expected to improve the product gross margin profile from the low margin observed in second quarter. Gross margin was lower this quarter largely due to product mix as we sold a higher mix of non-PX products during the quarter from our growth in OEM sales.

Emerging Technologies Segment

  1. Testing of our PX G1300 energy recovery device for CO2 refrigeration continues to affirm expected energy savings and system efficiency gains we can achieve for CO2 refrigeration systems. We are seeking our first commercial deployment of the PX G1300.
  2. We are continuing our live well field trials of the VorTeq. The next scheduled field trial will test our efforts to extend the service life of the VorTeq cartridges.
  3. Excluding 2020 impairment costs, operating expenses in this segment decreased year-over-year, due primarily to reduced development expenditures related to the VorTeq which were partially offset by a shift of R&D investment to our commercial refrigeration efforts.

Bottom Line Summary

On a quarterly basis, we reported a net income of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net income of $16.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, which included $17.2 million, net of tax, related to the termination of the VorTeq License Agreement and the impairment of related long-lived assets.

Cash Flow Highlights

The Company finished the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $103.3 million, and short-term investments of $17.4 million, which represents a combined total of $120.7 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release and on the conference call are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including the Company's belief that the company is embarking on a path of sustainable, disciplined and diversified growth; our ability to develop pressure exchanged-based solutions for new industries; our belief that our carbon dioxide commercial refrigeration solution excels in warmer climates as compared to the market-leading technology; our belief that the Company's future is bright; our belief that the Company can work towards a more diversified revenue stream for the future; and our belief that the Company is making significant progress in our emerging technology projects. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates, or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. Potential risks and uncertainties include any other factors that may have been discussed herein regarding the risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, and the risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other reports filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Because such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the predictions in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL:

Thursday, August 5, 2021, 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT

Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150

Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354

Access code: 13720677

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY:

Expiration: Sunday, September 5, 2021

US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853

Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415

Access code: 13720677

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at ir.energyrecovery.com. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

Disclosure Information

Energy Recovery uses the investor relations section on its website as means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Energy Recovery's investor relations website in addition to following Energy Recovery's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
ir@energyrecovery.com
+1 (281) 962-8105

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

   

June 30,2021

   

December 31,2020

 
   

(In thousands)

 

ASSETS

           
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents
  $ 103,302     $ 94,255  
Short-term investments
    17,394       20,446  
Accounts receivable, net
    7,599       11,792  
Inventories, net
    15,289       11,748  
Prepaid expenses and other assets, current
    4,265       4,950  
Total current assets
    147,849       143,191  
Deferred tax assets, net
    12,471       11,030  
Property and equipment, net
    20,443       20,176  
Operating lease, right of use asset
    15,383       16,090  
Goodwill and other intangible assets
    12,833       12,839  
Other assets, non-current
    365       988  
Total assets
  $ 209,344     $ 204,314  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
               
Current liabilities:
               
Accounts payable
  $ 2,278     $ 1,118  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities, current
    8,397       11,816  
Lease liabilities, current
    1,473       1,243  
Contract liabilities, current
    1,117       1,552  
Total current liabilities
    13,265       15,729  
Lease liabilities, non-current
    15,682       16,443  
Other liabilities, non-current
    571       518  
Total liabilities
    29,518       32,690  
 
               
Stockholders' equity:
               
Common stock
    63       62  
Additional paid-in capital
    191,087       179,161  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
    (53 )     53  
Treasury stock
    (42,040 )     (30,486 )
Retained earnings
    30,769       22,834  
Total stockholders' equity
    179,826       171,624  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
  $ 209,344     $ 204,314  

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)



 
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  


 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  


 
  (In thousands, except per share data)  
Product revenue
  $ 20,607     $ 19,256     $ 49,547     $ 38,257  
Product cost of revenue
    7,181       6,549       16,162       12,233  
Product gross profit
    13,426       12,707       33,385       26,024  
 
                               
License and development revenue
    -       24,352       -       26,895  
 
                               
Operating expenses:
                               
General and administrative
    6,175       5,599       12,781       12,480  
Sales and marketing
    2,537       1,497       5,240       3,635  
Research and development
    4,424       6,352       8,926       13,061  
Amortization of intangible assets
    3       4       7       8  
Impairment of long-lived assets
    -       2,332       -       2,332  
Total operating expenses
    13,139       15,784       26,954       31,516  
Income from operations
    287       21,275       6,431       21,403  
 
                               
Other income (expense):
                               
Interest income
    51       255       143       675  
Other non-operating expense, net
    (12 )     (18 )     (22 )     (30 )
Total other income, net
    39       237       121       645  
Income before income taxes
    326       21,512       6,552       22,048  
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
    (743 )     4,586       (1,383 )     4,501  
Net income
  $ 1,069     $ 16,926     $ 7,935     $ 17,547  
 
                               
Net income per share:
                               
Basic
  $ 0.02     $ 0.30     $ 0.14     $ 0.32  
Diluted
  $ 0.02     $ 0.30     $ 0.13     $ 0.31  
 
                               
Number of shares used in per share calculations:
                               
Basic
    57,253       55,614       57,066       55,513  
Diluted
    58,999       56,371       58,822       56,438  

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)



 
  Six Months Ended June 30,  


 
  2021     2020  


 
  (In thousands)  
Cash flows from operating activities:
 

  		   

  		 
Net income
  $ 7,935     $ 17,547  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities
               
Stock-based compensation
    3,341       2,595  
Depreciation and amortization
    2,733       2,751  
Amortization of premiums and discounts on investments
    139       215  
Deferred income taxes
    (1,441 )     4,666  
Impairment of long-lived assets
    -       2,332  
Other non-cash adjustments
    149       228  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
               
Accounts receivable, net
    4,193       101  
Contract assets
    1,356       (198 )
Inventories, net
    (3,621 )     260  
Prepaid and other assets
    (47 )     (278 )
Accounts payable
    1,237       1,285  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
    (3,999 )     (4,009 )
Contract liabilities
    (434 )     (27,789 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
    11,541       (294 )
Cash flows from investing activities:
               
Sales of marketable securities
    -       9,767  
Maturities of marketable securities
    14,861       43,286  
Purchases of marketable securities
    (12,034 )     (12,855 )
Capital expenditures
    (2,449 )     (4,410 )
Other
    5       -  
Net cash provided by investing activities
    383       35,788  
Cash flows from financing activities:
               
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
    8,697       1,128  
Tax payment for employee shares withheld
    -       (23 )
Repurchase of common stock
    (11,554 )     -  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
    (2,857 )     1,105  
Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents
    (20 )     (15 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
    9,047       36,584  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
    94,358       26,488  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
  $ 103,405     $ 63,072  

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)





 
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2021     Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Recast)  




 
  Water     Emerging Technologies     Corporate     Total     Water     Emerging Technologies     Corporate     Total  




 
  (In thousands)  
Product revenue
  $ 20,568     $ 39     $ -     $ 20,607     $ 19,256     $ -     $ -     $ 19,256  
Product cost of revenue
    7,181       -       -       7,181       6,549       -       -       6,549  
Product gross profit
    13,387       39       -       13,426       12,707       -       -       12,707  

 
                                                               
License and development revenue
    -       -       -       -       -       24,352       -       24,352  

 
                                                               
Operating expenses
                                                               
General and administrative
    1,776       1,315       3,084       6,175       1,967       1,150       2,482       5,599  
Sales and marketing
    2,121       229       187       2,537       1,124       262       111       1,497  
Research and development
    595       3,829       -       4,424       960       5,392       -       6,352  
Amortization of intangible assets
    3       -       -       3       4       -       -       4  
Impairment of long-lived assets
    -       -       -       -       -       2,332       -       2,332  
Total operating expenses
    4,495       5,373       3,271       13,139       4,055       9,136       2,593       15,784  
Operating income (loss)
  $ 8,892     $ (5,334 )   $ (3,271 )     287     $ 8,652     $ 15,216     $ (2,593 )     21,275  
Other income, net
                            39                               237  
Income before income taxes
                          $ 326                             $ 21,512  


 
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2021     Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Recast)  


 
  Water     Emerging Technologies     Corporate     Total     Water     Emerging Technologies     Corporate     Total  


 
  (In thousands)  
Product revenue
  $ 49,508     $ 39     $ -     $ 49,547     $ 38,257     $ -     $ -     $ 38,257  
Product cost of revenue
    16,162       -       -       16,162       12,233       -       -       12,233  
Product gross profit
    33,346       39       -       33,385       26,024       -       -       26,024  
 
                                                               
License and development revenue
    -       -       -       -       -       26,895       -       26,895  
 
                                                               
Operating expenses
                                                               
General and administrative
    3,333       2,481       6,967       12,781       4,046       2,642       5,792       12,480  
Sales and marketing
    4,285       408       547       5,240       2,800       574       261       3,635  
Research and development
    1,096       7,830       -       8,926       1,862       11,199       -       13,061  
Amortization of intangible assets
    7       -       -       7       8       -       -       8  
Impairment of long-lived assets
    -       -       -       -       -       2,332       -       2,332  
Total operating expenses
    8,721       10,719       7,514       26,954       8,716       16,747       6,053       31,516  
Operating income (loss)
  $ 24,625     $ (10,680 )   $ (7,514 )     6,431     $ 17,308     $ 10,148     $ (6,053 )     21,403  
Other income, net
                            121                               645  
Income before income taxes
                          $ 6,552                             $ 22,048  
SOURCE: Energy Recovery


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658617/Energy-Recovery-Posts-Strong-Quarter ...

Energy Recovery Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energy Recovery Posts Strong Quarterly Product Revenue Growth in Second Quarter SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERII) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, achieving seven percent growth in product revenue, compared to the second quarter …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Executes Agreements to Acquire 6 Companies
Silver Spruce Completes Phase 1 Drilling at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico
IONIC Brands Corp. Provides Monthly Update on Financial Performance by Revenue and Units Sold in ...
Ubique Minerals to Acquire up to 80% of the Port Loko Bauxite Deposit and Partially Developed Mine ...
Kestrel Gold - Significantly Expands QCM Property
ReShape Lifesciences Reports Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and ...
OM HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC (OMHI) To Open First Dockside Marina Store in Tortola, BVI
Spark Energy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
2021 Second Quarter Report
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Energy Recovery Wins Additional Awards to Boost Sustainability of Chinese Industrial Wastewater Treatment Facilities
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Energy Recovery Announces Project Awards in Asia Totaling Over $6 Million
Accesswire | Analysen