Clean Energy Reports 101.4 Million Gallons Delivered for the Second Quarter of 2021

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) (“Clean Energy” or the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the second quarter of 2021.

Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “In the second quarter we completed the most important commercial agreement in the history of our Company with Amazon, our business has begun to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, we raised $200 million in growth capital, our earnings were better than expected and there continues to be an increasing understanding of the role our renewable fuel can play today in addressing climate change. We’re also executing on our plans to develop low CI renewable natural gas and to provide renewable natural gas from additional sources to our nationwide fueling network.”

The Company delivered 101.4 million gallons in the second quarter of 2021, a 13% increase from 89.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was principally from the lifting of certain restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily affecting the airports and public transit customer markets. Renewable natural gas (“RNG”) gallons delivered increased 19% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The Company’s revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.5 million, a decrease of 99.2% compared to $59.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 included non-cash stock-based sales incentive contra-revenue charges (“Amazon warrant charges”) related to the warrant issued to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC (the “Amazon Warrant”) of $78.1 million. Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 also included an unrealized loss of $0.5 million on commodity swap and customer fueling contracts relating to the Company’s Zero Now truck financing program, compared to an unrealized loss of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the effects of the Amazon warrant charges and the commodity swap and customer fueling contracts unrealized losses, revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 28.9% to $79.0 million compared to $61.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase in revenue was principally due to higher effective fuel prices resulting from higher natural gas prices, a favorable fuel price mix, which is based on the variation of fuel types and locations where we deliver fuel, and an increase in the number of gallons delivered. Station construction revenue was $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company’s revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $77.6 million, a decrease of 46.8% compared to $145.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 included Amazon warrant charges of $78.1 million. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 also included an unrealized loss of $2.5 million on commodity swap and customer fueling contracts relating to the Company’s Zero Now truck financing program, compared to an unrealized gain of $4.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the effects of the Amazon warrant charges and the commodity swap and customer fueling contracts unrealized gains and losses, revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 11.6% to $158.2 million compared to $141.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This increase in revenue was principally due to higher effective fuel prices resulting from higher natural gas prices, a favorable fuel price mix, which is based on the variation of fuel types and locations where we deliver fuel, and an increase in the number of gallons delivered. Station construction revenue was $10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $10.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

On a GAAP (as defined below) basis, net loss attributable to Clean Energy for the second quarter of 2021 was $(79.7) million, or $(0.38) per share, compared to $(6.7) million, or $(0.03) per share, for the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2021 was negatively affected by the Amazon warrant charges.

On a GAAP basis, net loss attributable to Clean Energy for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $(86.8) million, or $(0.43) per share, compared to $(5.0) million, or $(0.02) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The six months ended June 30, 2021 was negatively affected by the Amazon warrant charges and the unrealized loss on commodity swap and customer fueling contracts, while the comparable 2020 period was positively affected by the unrealized gain on commodity swap and customer fueling contracts.

Non-GAAP income per share and Adjusted EBITDA (each as defined below) for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.01 and $14.0 million, respectively. Non-GAAP loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $(0.02) and $9.2 million, respectively.

Non-GAAP income per share and Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.00 and $25.6 million, respectively. Non-GAAP loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $(0.03) and $20.6 million, respectively.

Non-GAAP income (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA are described below and reconciled to GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to Clean Energy and GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures that it calls non-GAAP income (loss) per share (“non-GAAP income (loss) per share”) and adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”). Management presents non-GAAP income (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes these measures provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company’s performance, for the following reasons: (1) these measures allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management to assess the Company’s operating performance and make financial and operational decisions; (2) these measures exclude the effect of items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating performance and may obscure trends in the business; and (3) these measures are used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company’s business. In future quarters, the Company may adjust for other expenditures, charges or gains to present non-GAAP financial measures that the Company’s management believes are indicative of the Company’s core operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are limited as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company’s GAAP results. The Company expects to continue reporting non-GAAP financial measures, adjusting for the items described below (and/or other items that may arise in the future as the Company’s management deems appropriate), and the Company expects to continue to incur expenses, charges or gains like the non-GAAP adjustments described below. Accordingly, unless expressly stated otherwise, the exclusion of these and other similar items in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Non-GAAP income (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to GAAP income (loss), GAAP income (loss) per share or any other GAAP measure as an indicator of operating performance. Moreover, because not all companies use identical measures and calculations, the Company’s presentation of non-GAAP income (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Per Share

Non-GAAP income (loss) per share, which the Company presents as a non-GAAP measure of its performance, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp., plus Amazon warrant charges, plus stock-based compensation expense, plus (minus) loss (income) from the SAFE&CEC S.r.l. equity method investment, and plus (minus) any loss (gain) from changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, the total of which is divided by the Company’s weighted-average common shares outstanding on a diluted basis. The Company’s management believes excluding non-cash expenses related to the Amazon warrant charges provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s performance because the Amazon warrant charges are measured based upon a fair value determined using a variety of assumptions and estimates, and the Amazon warrant charges do not impact the Company’s operating cash flows related to the delivery and sale of vehicle fuel to its customer. The Company’s management believes excluding non-cash expenses related to stock-based compensation provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s performance because of the varying available valuation methodologies, the volatility of the expense (which depends on market forces outside of management’s control), the subjectivity of the assumptions and the variety of award types that a company can use, which may obscure trends in a company’s core operating performance. Similarly, the Company believes excluding the non-cash results from the SAFE&CEC S.r.l. equity method investment is useful to investors because these charges are not part of or representative of the core operations of the Company. In addition, the Company’s management believes excluding the non-cash loss (gain) from changes in the fair value of derivative instruments is useful to investors because the valuation of the derivative instruments is based on a number of subjective assumptions, the amount of the loss or gain is derived from market forces outside of management’s control, and the exclusion of these amounts enables investors to compare the Company’s performance with other companies that do not use, or use different forms of, derivative instruments.

The table below shows GAAP and non-GAAP income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy per share and also reconciles GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy to the non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy figure used in the calculation of non-GAAP income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

Net loss attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

 

$

(6,736

)

 

$

(79,667

)

 

$

(5,032

)

 

$

(86,836

)

Amazon warrant charges

 

 

-

 

 

 

78,053

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

78,053

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

760

 

 

 

3,419

 

 

 

1,814

 

 

 

6,786

 

Loss (income) from SAFE&CEC S.r.l. equity method investment

 

 

483

 

 

 

(508

)

 

 

448

 

 

 

(112

)

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivative instruments

 

 

1,022

 

 

 

462

 

 

 

(4,205

)

 

 

2,507

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

 

$

(4,471

)

 

$

1,759

 

 

$

(6,975

)

 

$

398

 

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

200,670,137

 

 

 

211,227,848

 

 

 

202,831,346

 

 

 

207,830,496

 

GAAP loss attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp. per share

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.43

)

Non-GAAP income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp. per share

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company presents as a non-GAAP measure of its performance, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy, plus (minus) income tax expense (benefit), plus interest expense, minus interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus Amazon warrant charges, plus stock-based compensation expense, plus (minus) loss (income) from the SAFE&CEC equity method investment, and plus (minus) any loss (gain) from changes in the fair value of derivative instruments. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s performance for the same reasons discussed above with respect to non-GAAP income (loss) per share. In addition, management internally uses Adjusted EBITDA to determine elements of executive and employee compensation.

The table below shows Adjusted EBITDA and also reconciles this figure to GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

(in thousands)

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

Net loss attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

 

$

(6,736

)

 

$

(79,667

)

 

$

(5,032

)

 

$

(86,836

)

Income tax expense

 

 

78

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

139

 

Interest expense

 

 

1,841

 

 

 

1,002

 

 

 

4,051

 

 

 

2,438

 

Interest income

 

 

(273

)

 

 

(240

)

 

 

(654

)

 

 

(494

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

12,050

 

 

 

11,381

 

 

 

23,974

 

 

 

23,116

 

Amazon warrant charges

 

 

-

 

 

 

78,053

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

78,053

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

760

 

 

 

3,419

 

 

 

1,814

 

 

 

6,786

 

Loss (income) from SAFE&CEC S.r.l. equity method investment

 

 

483

 

 

 

(508

)

 

 

448

 

 

 

(112

)

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivative instruments

 

 

1,022

 

 

 

462

 

 

 

(4,205

)

 

 

2,507

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,225

$

13,958

$

20,552

$

25,597

Definition of “Gallons Delivered”

The Company defines “gallons delivered” as its gallons sold as compressed natural gas (“CNG”) and liquefied natural gas (“LNG”), along with its gallons associated with providing operations and maintenance services, in each case delivered to its customers in the applicable period, plus the Company’s proportionate share of gallons delivered by joint ventures in the applicable period. RNG sold as vehicle fuel is included in the CNG or LNG amounts as applicable based on the form in which it was sold.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

Gallons of RNG delivered (in millions)

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

CNG

 

 

27.9

 

 

35.8

 

 

57.2

 

 

65.9

LNG

 

 

8.1

 

 

7.1

 

 

14.8

 

 

14.0

Total

 

 

36.0

 

 

42.9

 

 

72.0

 

 

79.9

The table below shows gallons delivered for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

Gallons Delivered (in millions)

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

CNG

 

 

73.6

 

 

88.5

 

 

157.7

 

 

167.1

LNG

 

 

15.9

 

 

12.9

 

 

31.1

 

 

26.7

Total

 

 

89.5

 

 

101.4

 

 

188.8

 

 

193.8

Sources of Revenue

The following table shows the Company's sources of revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

Revenue (in millions)

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

2021

Volume-related (1) (2)

 

$

50.2

 

$

(10.8

)

 

$

125.3

 

$

57.3

Station construction sales

 

 

5.3

 

 

6.1

 

 

 

10.8

 

 

10.6

AFTC

 

 

4.4

 

 

5.2

 

 

 

9.8

 

 

9.7

Total revenue

 

$

59.9

 

$

0.5

 

 

$

145.9

 

$

77.6

(1)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, volume-related revenue includes an unrealized gain (loss) from the change in fair value of commodity swap and customer fueling contracts of $(0.5) million and $(2.5) million, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, volume-related revenue includes an unrealized gain (loss) from the change in fair value of commodity swap and customer contracts of $(1.5) million and $4.2 million, respectively.

 

(2)

Includes $78.1 million of Amazon warrant charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

2021 Outlook Update

Considering the increase in the Amazon warrant charges as a result of the issuance of additional common shares under the Company’s at-the-market offering programs during the second quarter of 2021 and subsequent to our previous 2021 outlook update, we’re increasing our estimate of GAAP net loss for 2021 from $(76) million to approximately $(86) million, which (a) includes estimated Amazon warrant charges of $86 million in 2021 expected to result from the issuance of the Amazon Warrant to purchase up to an aggregate of 58,767,714 shares of the Company’s common stock, subject to adjustment and vesting in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Amazon Warrant, (b) assumes no unrealized gains or losses on commodity swap and customer fueling contracts and (c) contemplates a gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of 2021. Changes in diesel and natural gas market conditions resulting in unrealized gains or losses on the Company’s commodity swap contracts could significantly affect the Company’s estimated GAAP net loss for 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 is expected to range from $60 million to $62 million. These expectations also exclude the impact of any acquisitions, divestitures, new joint ventures, transactions or other extraordinary events including a deterioration in, slower or lack of any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the expectations regarding 2021 Adjusted EBITDA assumes the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure in the same manner as described above and adding back the expected $86 million of Amazon warrant charges described above and without adjustments for any other items that may arise during 2021 that management deems appropriate to exclude. These expectations are forward-looking statements and are qualified by the statement under “Safe Harbor Statement” below.

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

2021 Outlook

GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

 

$

(86,000

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

300

 

Interest expense

 

 

4,100

 

Interest income

 

 

(1,050

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

48,000

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

10,250

 

Loss (income) from SAFE&CEC S.r.l. equity method investment

 

 

400

 

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivative instruments

 

 

-

 

Amazon warrant charges

 

 

86,000

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

60,000 – 62,000

Today’s Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1.877.407.4018 from the U.S. and international callers can dial 1.201.689.8471. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Sunday, September 5, 2021, by dialing 1.844.512.2921 from the U.S., or 1.412.317.6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number 13720995. There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site at www.cleanenergyfuels.com, which will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s leading provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Through its sales of renewable natural gas (RNG), which is derived from biogenic methane produced by the breakdown of organic waste, Clean Energy enables thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas by 60% to over 400% depending on the source of the RNG, according to the California Air Resources Board. Clean Energy can deliver RNG through compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to its network of fueling stations across the U.S. Clean Energy builds CNG and LNG fueling stations for the transportation market, operates a network of approximately 570 stations across the U.S. and Canada, owns natural gas liquefaction facilities in California and Texas, and transports bulk CNG and LNG to non-transportation customers around the U.S. For more information, visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @CE_NatGas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements about, among other things, the Company’s outlook for fiscal 2021, the expected impact of the issuance of the Amazon Warrant on the Company’s financial results, and the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business.

Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and relate to future events or circumstances or the Company’s future performance, and they are based on the Company’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Company and its business. As a result, actual results, performance or achievements and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including, among others: the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to prevent its spread and the related impact on our operations, liquidity and financial condition; the willingness of fleets and other consumers to adopt natural gas as a vehicle fuel, and the rate and level of any such adoption; the Company’s ability to capture a substantial share of the market for alternative vehicle fuels and vehicle fuels generally and otherwise compete successfully in these markets; the potential adoption of government policies or programs or increased publicity or popular sentiment in favor of other vehicle fuels; the market’s perception of the benefits of RNG and conventional natural gas relative to other alternative vehicle fuels; natural gas vehicle and engine cost, fuel usage, availability, quality, safety, convenience, design, performance and residual value, as well as operator perception with respect to these factors, in general and in the Company’s key customer markets, including heavy-duty trucking; the Company’s ability to manage and grow its RNG business, including its ability to procure adequate supplies of RNG and generate revenues from sales of such RNG; the Company and its suppliers’ ability to successfully develop and operate projects and produce expected volumes of RNG; the potential commercial viability of livestock waste and dairy farm projects to produce RNG; the Company’s history of net losses and the possibility the Company incurs additional net losses in the future; the Company’s and its partners’ ability to acquire, finance, construct and develop other commercial projects; the Company’s ability to potentially modify its fueling stations to reform its RNG to fuel hydrogen and electric vehicles; the Company’s ability to realize the expected benefits from the commercial arrangement with Amazon and related transactions; future supply, demand, use and prices of crude oil, gasoline, diesel, natural gas, and other vehicle fuels, including overall levels of and volatility in these factors; changes in the competitive environment in which we operate, including potentially increasing competition in the market for vehicle fuels generally; the Company’s ability to manage and grow its business of transporting and selling CNG for non-vehicle purposes via virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects, as well as its station design and construction activities; construction, permitting and other factors that could cause delays or other problems at station construction projects; the Company’s ability to execute and realize the intended benefits of any acquisitions, divestitures, investments or other strategic relationships or transactions; future availability of and our access to additional capital, which may include debt or equity financing, in the amounts and at the times needed to fund growth in the Company’s business and the repayment of its debt obligations (whether at or before their due dates) or other expenditures, as well as the terms and other effects of any such capital raising transaction; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flows to repay its debt obligations as they come due; the availability of environmental, tax and other government regulations, programs and incentives that promote natural gas, such as AFTC, or other alternatives as a vehicle fuel, including long-standing support for gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles and growing support for electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles that could result in programs or incentives that favor these or other vehicles or vehicle fuels over natural gas; the Company’s ability to comply with various registration and regulatory requirements related to its RNG projects; the effect of, or potential for changes to greenhouse gas emissions requirements or other environmental regulations applicable to vehicles powered by gasoline, diesel, natural gas or other vehicle fuels and crude oil and natural gas fueling, drilling, production, transportation or use; the Company’s ability to manage the safety and environmental risks inherent in its operations; the Company’s compliance with all applicable government regulations; the impact of the foregoing on the trading price of the Company’s common stock; and general political, regulatory, economic and market conditions.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law. The Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 that the Company expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 5, 2021, contain additional information about these and other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data; Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

108,977

 

 

$

134,041

 

Short-term investments

 

 

29,528

 

 

 

120,208

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,335 and $1,184 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively

 

 

61,784

 

 

 

66,497

 

Other receivables

 

 

23,655

 

 

 

14,859

 

Inventory

 

 

28,100

 

 

 

27,968

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

9,404

 

 

 

19,973

 

Derivative assets, related party

 

 

1,591

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

263,039

 

 

 

383,546

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

25,967

 

 

 

34,586

 

Land, property and equipment, net

 

 

290,911

 

 

 

274,686

 

Restricted cash

 

 

11,000

 

 

 

7,004

 

Notes receivable and other long-term assets, net

 

 

27,299

 

 

 

70,214

 

Long-term portion of derivative assets, related party

 

 

4,057

 

 

 

 

Investments in other entities

 

 

27,962

 

 

 

78,007

 

Goodwill

 

 

64,328

 

 

 

64,328

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

464

 

 

 

171

 

Total assets

 

$

715,027

 

 

$

912,542

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of debt

 

$

3,592

 

 

$

8,689

 

Current portion of finance lease obligations

 

 

840

 

 

 

807

 

Current portion of operating lease obligations

 

 

2,822

 

 

 

3,154

 

Accounts payable

 

 

17,310

 

 

 

18,031

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

52,637

 

 

 

50,351

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

2,642

 

 

 

3,089

 

Derivative liabilities, related party

 

 

 

 

 

709

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

79,843

 

 

 

84,830

 

Long-term portion of debt

 

 

82,088

 

 

 

29,569

 

Long-term portion of finance lease obligations

 

 

2,552

 

 

 

2,593

 

Long-term portion of operating lease obligations

 

 

23,698

 

 

 

31,704

 

Long-term portion of derivative liabilities, related party

 

 

 

 

 

984

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

3,996

 

 

 

7,619

 

Total liabilities

 

 

192,177

 

 

 

157,299

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value. 304,000,000 and 454,000,000 shares authorized; 198,491,204 shares and 222,966,955 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively

 

 

20

 

 

 

22

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,191,791

 

 

 

1,511,742

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(678,096

)

 

 

(764,932

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(209

)

 

 

(373

)

Total Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stockholders’ equity

 

 

513,506

 

 

 

746,459

 

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

 

 

9,344

 

 

 

8,784

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

522,850

 

 

 

755,243

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

715,027

 

 

$

912,542

 

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data; Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

 

$

50,426

 

 

$

(8,965

)

 

$

126,128

 

 

$

58,727

 

Service revenue

 

 

9,448

 

 

 

9,445

 

 

 

19,752

 

 

 

18,896

 

Total revenue

 

 

59,874

 

 

 

480

 

 

 

145,880

 

 

 

77,623

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product cost of sales

 

 

33,054

 

 

 

41,294

 

 

 

79,727

 

 

 

86,102

 

Service cost of sales

 

 

5,499

 

 

 

5,617

 

 

 

11,758

 

 

 

11,210

 

Change in fair value of derivative warrants

 

 

(445

)

 

 

 

 

 

(40

)

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

16,892

 

 

 

21,606

 

 

 

35,151

 

 

 

43,047

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

12,050

 

 

 

11,381

 

 

 

23,974

 

 

 

23,116

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

67,050

 

 

 

79,898

 

 

 

150,570

 

 

 

163,475

 

Operating loss

 

 

(7,176

)

 

 

(79,418

)

 

 

(4,690

)

 

 

(85,852

)

Interest expense

 

 

(1,841

)

 

 

(1,002

)

 

 

(4,051

)

 

 

(2,438

)

Interest income

 

 

273

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

654

 

 

 

494

 

Other income, net

 

 

2,287

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

2,462

 

 

 

844

 

Income (loss) from equity method investments

 

 

(502

)

 

 

121

 

 

 

(357

)

 

 

(305

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(6,959

)

 

 

(79,893

)

 

 

(5,982

)

 

 

(87,257

)

Income tax expense

 

 

(78

)

 

 

(56

)

 

 

(156

)

 

 

(139

)

Net loss

 

 

(7,037

)

 

 

(79,949

)

 

 

(6,138

)

 

 

(87,396

)

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

301

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

1,106

 

 

 

560

 

Net loss attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

 

$

(6,736

)

 

$

(79,667

)

 

$

(5,032

)

 

$

(86,836

)

Net loss attributable to Clean Energy Fuels Corp. per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.43

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

200,670,137

 

 

 

207,047,221

 

 

 

202,831,346

 

 

 

203,043,580

 

 

