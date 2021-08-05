Virgin Galactic Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“In the second quarter, we made meaningful progress towards commencing commercial service in 2022. We successfully completed two spaceflights from New Mexico — the latest carrying a full crew of mission specialists in the cabin and garnering an extraordinary global media and consumer response. In addition, we received FAA approval to expand our existing launch license, marking the first time the FAA has licensed a Spaceline to fly customers to space,” said Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic. “Leveraging the surge in consumer interest following the Unity 22 flight, we are excited to announce the reopening of sales effective today, beginning with our Spacefarer community. As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience.”

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the "Company”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Business Highlights:

On July 11, 2021, successfully completed first fully crewed spaceflight. This spaceflight marked VSS Unity’s 22 nd flight and its fourth spaceflight. The flight fulfilled test objectives including evaluating the cabin and customer experience.

flight and its fourth spaceflight. The flight fulfilled test objectives including evaluating the cabin and customer experience. On May 22, 2021, successfully completed first spaceflight from Spaceport America, New Mexico. This spaceflight marked VSS Unity’s 21 st flight and its third spaceflight. The flight fulfilled test objectives including confirming the technical readiness of the spaceship’s upgraded flight controls and horizontal stabilizers. The flight also carried revenue-generating scientific research experiments.

flight and its third spaceflight. The flight fulfilled test objectives including confirming the technical readiness of the spaceship’s upgraded flight controls and horizontal stabilizers. The flight also carried revenue-generating scientific research experiments. In June, the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) updated the Company's existing commercial space transportation operator license to allow the spaceline to fly customers to space. The adjustment marked the first time the FAA has licensed a spaceline to fly customers.

In June, we announced a new contract for a human-tended research spaceflight. The company will fly Kellie Gerardi, a researcher for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS), on a dedicated research flight, during which Kellie will conduct experiments and test new healthcare technologies while she is in space.

Total retention of existing Future Astronaut reservations remained steady at approximately 600, as of June 30, 2021.

Announced plans to reopen sales effective today. For the private astronaut market, the Company will have three consumer offerings: i) a single seat; ii) a multi-seat couples / friends / family package; and iii) full-flight buy out. Pricing for these offers will begin at $450,000 per seat. Sales will initially open to the Company's significant list of early hand-raisers, prioritizing the Spacefarer Community, who, as promised, will be given first opportunity to reserve their place in space. A follow-on priority list will be opened to customers interested in reserving future spaceflights.

Announced that the next rocket-powered spaceflight, Unity 23, is targeted to occur in late-September from Spaceport America in New Mexico. This flight will be a revenue-generating flight with the Italian Air Force.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Cash position remains strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $552 million as of June 30, 2021.

In July, the Company completed an “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Offering”). In connection with the ATM Offering, the Company filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer and sell up to $500 million of shares of the Company’s common stock from time to time. The Company ultimately generated $500 million in gross proceeds through the sale of approximately 13.7 million shares of common stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds generated from the ATM Offering for general corporate purposes, with a priority on expansion of its spaceship fleet.

GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses of $39 million, compared to $26 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses of $26 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $21 million in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP research and development expenses of $36 million, compared to $37 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP research and development expenses of $31 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $34 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $(56) million, compared to $(54) million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss of $94 million, compared to a $72 million net loss in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash paid for capital expenditures totaled $1 million, compared to $6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

COVID-19 Impact

The Company is continuing to experience ongoing delays to its business and operations due to COVID-19. The Company continues to operate under strict protocols and follows rigorous health and safety procedures, in line with CDC, state and local guidelines, to ensure employee safety.

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), including statements regarding the Company’s spaceflight systems, markets and expected flight schedule. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in Amendment No. 2 to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.virgingalactic.com. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited and in thousands except for per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (As restated) (As restated) Revenue $ 571 $ — $ 571 $ 238 Cost of revenue 63 — 63 173 Gross profit 508 — 508 65 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 38,503 26,047 83,417 52,802 Research and development expenses 35,903 37,009 72,266 71,201 Operating loss (73,898 ) (63,056 ) (155,175 ) (123,938 ) Change in fair value of warrants (20,363 ) (9,596 ) (69,082 ) (326,492 ) Interest income, net 214 498 532 1,666 Other income, net 13 221 40 49 Loss before income taxes (94,034 ) (71,933 ) (223,685 ) (448,715 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (6 ) (40 ) (49 ) 6 Net loss (94,040 ) (71,973 ) (223,734 ) (448,709 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (19 ) — 8 (54 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (94,059 ) $ (71,973 ) $ (223,726 ) $ (448,763 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (2.17 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 240,733,497 211,784,541 238,774,515 207,097,047

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) (As restated) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 551,624 $ 665,924 Restricted cash 13,031 13,031 Inventories 29,965 30,483 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,990 18,489 Total current assets 609,610 727,927 Property, plant, and equipment, net 48,870 53,148 Other non-current assets 25,536 22,915 Total assets $ 684,016 $ 803,990 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,587 $ 5,998 Accrued expenses 24,364 22,982 Customer deposits 81,960 83,211 Other current liabilities 2,627 2,830 Total current liabilities 112,538 115,021 Non-current liabilities Warrant liability 100,347 135,440 Other long-term liabilities 25,908 26,451 Total liabilities $ 238,793 $ 276,912 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 700,000,000 shares authorized; 240,937,540 and 236,123,659 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 23 23 Additional paid-in capital 1,439,667 1,297,794 Accumulated deficit (994,478 ) (770,744 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11 5 Total stockholders' equity 445,223 527,078 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 684,016 $ 803,990

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited and in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (As restated) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (223,734 ) $ (448,709 ) Stock-based compensation 36,535 9,950 Depreciation and amortization 5,740 4,489 Change in fair value of warrant liability 69,082 326,492 Other operating activities, net (17 ) 67 Change in assets and liabilities Inventories 518 (1,987 ) Other current and non-current assets 319 3,261 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (751 ) (914 ) Customer deposits (1,252 ) (1,628 ) Other current and non-current liabilities 88 892 Net cash used in operating activities (113,472 ) (108,087 ) Cash flows from investing activity Capital expenditures (1,647 ) (9,940 ) Cash used in investing activity (1,647 ) (9,940 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments of finance lease obligations (69 ) (49 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to stock options exercised 12,965 — Transaction costs (274 ) (1,467 ) Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employees on net settled stock-based awards (11,803 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) by financing activities 819 (1,516 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (114,300 ) (119,543 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 678,955 492,721 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 564,655 $ 373,178 Cash and cash equivalents $ 551,624 $ 359,912 Restricted cash 13,031 13,266 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 564,655 $ 373,178

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This press release references certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expense and non-GAAP research and development expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. It defines non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses as selling, general, and administrative expenses other than stock-based compensation and non-capitalized transaction costs, and non-GAAP research and development expenses as research and development expenses other than stock-based compensation. None of these non-GAAP financial measures is a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 , respectively, are set forth below:

Amounts in thousands ($) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net Loss $ (94,040 ) $ (71,973 ) $ (223,734 ) $ (448,709 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 6 40 49 (6 ) Interest expense 6 8 13 17 Depreciation & amortization 2,871 2,474 5,740 4,489 Non-capitalized transaction costs* — — — 697 Stock-based compensation 14,423 5,525 36,535 9,950 Change in fair value of warrants 20,363 9,596 69,082 326,492 Adjusted EBITDA $ (56,371 ) $ (54,330 ) $ (112,315 ) $ (107,070 )

A reconciliation of selling, general, and administrative expenses to non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, are set forth below:

Amounts in thousands ($) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 38,503 $ 26,047 $ 83,417 $ 52,802 Stock-based compensation 10,426 3,546 28,465 6,417 Non-capitalized transaction costs* — — — 697 Depreciation & amortization 1,587 1,330 3,182 2,399 Non-GAAP selling, general, and administration expenses $ 26,490 $ 21,171 $ 51,770 $ 43,289

A reconciliation of research and development expenses to non-GAAP research and development expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, are set forth below:

Amounts in thousands ($) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Research and development expenses $ 35,903 $ 37,009 $ 72,266 $ 71,201 Stock-based compensation 3,997 1,978 8,070 3,533 Depreciation & amortization 1,284 1,144 2,558 2,090 Non-GAAP Research and development expenses $ 30,622 $ 33,887 $ 61,638 $ 65,578

_____________

* Non-capitalized transaction costs include non-recurring expenses related to preparation and filing of an S-1 registration statement in the first quarter of 2020.

