Grid Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

We are very pleased to report the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history. Our revenue of $47.7 million in the second quarter 2021 was up 21.8% on a sequential basis and 113.1% on a year-over-year basis. After factoring out revenues of $9.3 million from our recent acquisitions of Daxx Web Industries B.V. (“Daxx”) and Tacit Knowledge (“Tacit’), our second quarter revenue of $38.4 million grew 17.7% on a sequential basis and was an all-time high for the company. As we enter into the second half of 2021, we continue to see strong demand and are confident of our third quarter and full year 2021 outlook as customers continue prioritizing their digital transformation initiatives by seeking our expertise around cloud transformation, data science and machine learning.

Our non-retail industry verticals represented 73.3% of revenue in the second quarter and grew 15.4% on a sequential basis and 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Totaling 33.8% of our second quarter revenue, the Technology, Media and Telecom vertical grew 11.8% on a sequential basis and 34.6% on a year-over-year basis and represented the company’s largest vertical. During the second quarter we had 212 customers, 161 coming from our acquisitions of Daxx and Tacit and the remaining of 51 from our organic business. Of these 51 customers, during the second quarter we added 5 new customers.

“Our second quarter results exceeded our expectations on multiple fronts as we witnessed healthy business momentum across all our industry verticals. In addition to reporting a record quarter on the revenue front, we were able to achieve our long-term targets on the profitability. Since going public in March 2020, we have doubled our revenue, successfully navigated the company through the pandemic, completed two strategic acquisitions, and have announced the redemption of all unexercised public warrants on August 30, 2021. I am very proud of what we accomplished and thank our entire team for their continued hard work in achieving our goals,” said Leonard Livschitz, CEO.

Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $47.7 million, an increase of 21.8% sequentially and 113.1% year-over-year.

GAAP gross profit was $19.8 million or 41.5% of revenue, compared to GAAP gross profit of $15.3 million or 39.2% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021 and to GAAP gross profit of $8.4 million or 37.5% of revenue in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $19.9 million or 41.8% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $15.4 million or 39.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021 and to Non-GAAP gross profit of $8.4 million or 37.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(1.5) million, or $(0.03) per share, based on 54.4 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to GAAP Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(2.1) million or $(0.04) per share based on 51.6 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2021 and to GAAP Net loss of $(2.2) million, or $(0.04) per share, based on 49.6 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Net income was $6.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, based on 61.0 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP Net income of $3.1 million or $0.05 per diluted share based on 60.2 million weighted-average common shares outstanding first quarter of 2021 and to Non-GAAP Net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, based on 53.1 million weighted-average common shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income, fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, and transaction and transformation-related costs), a non-GAAP metric, was $9.7 million, compared with Non-GAAP EBITDA of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and Non-GAAP EBITDA of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information” below for a discussion of our non-GAAP measures.

Cash Flow and Other Metrics

Cash provided by operating activities was $6.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to cash used in operating activities of $(0.9) million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $68.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $112.7 million as of December 31, 2020. This amount does not include $78.3 million in net proceeds received from our recent public offering, which closed on July 6, 2021.

Total headcount was 2,510 as of June 30, 2021, compared with 1,237 employees as of June 30, 2020.

Financial Outlook

The company expects revenue in the third quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $50.0 million and $51.5 million. This includes a projected contribution of $11.0 million from Daxx and Tacit.

Non-GAAP EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be between $8.3 million and $9.3 million.

For the full year of 2021, revenues are expected to be at least $189.0 million. This includes a contribution of $38.0 million from Daxx and Tacit.

For the third quarter of 2021, we expect our basic share count to be in the 63.0-65.0 million range and diluted share count to be in the 69.0-71.0 million range.

Grid Dynamics is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for net income for the third quarter of 2021 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from Non-GAAP EBITDA that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as interest, taxes, other income, fair-value adjustments, and charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, the Netherlands, Mexico, Central, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in Grid Dynamics press release in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also presents non-GAAP measures of financial performance.

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of Grid Dynamics historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Grid Dynamics provides certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to its operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity and profitability.

Grid Dynamics has included these non-GAAP financial measures because they are financial measures used by Grid Dynamics’ management to evaluate Grid Dynamics’ core operating performance and trends, to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments and are among the factors analyzed in making performance-based compensation decisions for key personnel.

Grid Dynamics believes the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Grid Dynamics believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors and other users of its financial information consistency and comparability with its past financial performance and facilitate period to period comparisons of operations. Grid Dynamics believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies. Grid Dynamics compensates for these limitations by providing investors and other users of its financial information a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the related GAAP financial measures. Grid Dynamics encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the quotations of management, the section titled “Financial Outlook,” and statements concerning Grid Dynamics’ expectations with respect to future performance, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) Grid Dynamics has a relatively short operating history and operates in a rapidly evolving industry, which makes it difficult to evaluate future prospects and may increase the risk that it will not continue to be successful and may adversely impact our stock price; (ii) Grid Dynamics may be unable to effectively manage its growth or achieve anticipated growth, which could place significant strain on Grid Dynamics’ management personnel, systems and resources; (iii) Grid Dynamics’ revenues are highly dependent on a limited number of clients and industries that are affected by seasonal trends, and any decrease in demand for outsourced services in these industries may reduce Grid Dynamics’ revenues and adversely affect Grid Dynamics’ business, financial condition and results of operations; (iv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has and may continue to materially adversely affect our stock price, business operations, and overall financial performance; (v) Grid Dynamics’ revenues are highly dependent on clients primarily located in the United States, and any economic downturn in the United States or in other parts of the world, including Europe or disruptions in the credit markets may have a material adverse effect on Grid Dynamics’ business, financial condition and results of operations; (vi) Grid Dynamics faces intense and increasing competition; (vii) Grid Dynamics’ failure to successfully attract, hire, develop, motivate and retain highly skilled personnel could materially adversely affect Grid Dynamics’ business, financial condition and results of operations; (viii) failure to adapt to rapidly changing technologies, methodologies and evolving industry standards may have a material adverse effect on Grid Dynamics’ business, financial condition and results of operations; (ix) failure to successfully deliver contracted services or causing disruptions to clients’ businesses may have a material adverse effect on Grid Dynamics’ reputation, business, financial condition and results of operations; (x) risks and costs related to acquiring and integrating other companies, including Daxx and Tacit; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties indicated in Grid Dynamics filings with the SEC.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed May 6, 2021 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

Schedule 1: GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Unaudited (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 47,676 $ 22,368 $ 86,810 $ 54,825 Cost of revenue 27,879 13,982 51,676 36,621 Gross profit 19,797 8,386 35,134 18,204 Operating expenses Engineering, research, and development 1,772 2,577 3,555 5,117 Sales and marketing 2,837 1,637 5,869 5,206 General and administrative 13,804 7,359 26,104 18,102 Total operating expenses 18,413 11,573 35,528 28,425 Income/(loss) from operations 1,384 (3,187 ) (394 ) (10,221 ) Other income/(expenses), net (79 ) 208 (1,129 ) (36 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 1,305 (2,979 ) (1,523 ) (10,257 ) Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 2,788 (813 ) 2,022 (3,495 ) Net loss $ (1,483 ) $ (2,166 ) $ (3,545 ) $ (6,762 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (35 ) — 14 — Comprehensive loss $ (1,518 ) $ (2,166 ) $ (3,531 ) $ (6,762 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 54,431 49,626 53,044 39,731 Diluted 54,431 49,626 53,044 39,731

Schedule 2: GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,974 $ 112,745 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $205 and $418 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 29,051 16,890 Unbilled receivables 3,997 1,799 Prepaid income taxes 1,050 821 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,395 2,361 Total current assets 107,467 134,616 Property and equipment, net 5,160 4,095 Intangible assets, net 20,342 8,125 Deferred tax assets 4,865 5,609 Goodwill 35,299 14,690 Total assets $ 173,133 $ 167,135 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,489 $ 757 Accrued liabilities 1,490 628 Accrued compensation and benefits 11,099 7,479 Accrued income taxes 1,830 1,248 Other current liabilities 8,251 3,206 Total current liabilities 25,159 13,318 Deferred tax liabilities 4,962 2,093 Total liabilities 30,121 15,411 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 110,000,000 shares authorized; 54,728,586 and 50,878,780 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 123,749 128,930 Retained earnings 19,248 22,793 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 10 (4 ) Total stockholders’ equity 143,012 151,724 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 173,133 $ 167,135

Schedule 3: GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (In thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (3,545 ) $ (6,762 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,100 1,234 Bad debt expense (65 ) 781 Deferred income taxes 1,115 (4,274 ) Stock based compensation 12,346 8,458 Change in fair value of warrants 839 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,779 ) (1,111 ) Unbilled receivables (371 ) 4,058 Prepaid income taxes (229 ) (611 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,666 ) (1,961 ) Accounts payable 1,393 51 Accrued liabilities 358 (519 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 1,410 (99 ) Accrued income taxes 376 (34 ) Other current liabilities 1,368 (132 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 6,650 (921 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,940 ) (1,110 ) Acquisitions of Companies, net of cash acquired (30,585 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (32,525 ) (1,110 ) Cash flows from financing activities Cash received from ChaSerg — 208,997 GDI shares redeemed for cash — (123,865 ) Equity issuance costs (465 ) (2,264 ) Payments of tax obligations resulted from net share settlement of vested stock awards (18,861 ) — Proceeds from exercises of stock options 416 59 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (18,910 ) 82,927 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 14 — Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (44,771 ) 80,896 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 112,745 42,189 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 67,974 $ 123,085 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,150 $ 1,144 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $ — $ 9,187 Conversion of warrants 918 — Fair value of contingent consideration issued for acquisition of business $ 3,400 $ —

Schedule 4: GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION Unaudited (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 47,676 $ 22,368 $ 86,810 $ 54,825 Cost of revenue 27,879 13,982 51,676 36,621 GAAP gross profit 19,797 8,386 35,134 18,204 Retention bonus expense — — — 1,072 Stock-based compensation 149 60 260 675 Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 19,946 $ 8,446 $ 35,394 $ 19,951 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (1,483 ) $ (2,166 ) $ (3,545 ) $ (6,762 ) Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortization 1,154 588 2,100 1,234 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 2,788 (813 ) 2,022 (3,495 ) Stock-based compensation 6,675 3,654 12,346 8,458 Transaction and transformation-related costs(1) 518 — 942 3,940 Restructuring costs(2) — 143 — 832 Other (income)/expenses, net(3) 79 (208 ) 1,129 36 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 9,731 $ 1,198 $ 14,994 $ 4,243

(1) Transaction and transformation-related costs include, when applicable, external deal costs, transaction-related professional fees, transaction-related retention bonuses, which are allocated proportionally across cost of revenue, engineering, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses as well as other transaction-related costs including integration expenses consisting of outside professional and consulting services. (2) We implemented a cost reduction plan during first quarter of 2020. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we incurred restructuring and severance charges of $0.1 million and $0.8 million, respectively, primarily resulting from a reduction in workforce and other charges. We did not incur any restructuring expenses during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. (3) Other expenses consist primarily of losses and gains on foreign currency transactions, fair value adjustments, and other miscellaneous non-operating expenses and other income consists primarily of interest on cash held at banks.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (1,483 ) $ (2,166 ) $ (3,545 ) $ (6,762 ) Adjusted for: Stock-based compensation 6,675 3,654 12,346 8,458 Transaction and transformation-related costs (1) 518 — 942 3,940 Restructuring costs (2) — 143 — 832 Other (income)/expenses, net (3) 79 (208 ) 1,129 36 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (4) 301 (990 ) (1,717 ) (4,526 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 6,090 $ 433 $ 9,155 $ 1,978 Number of shares used in the Non-GAAP Diluted EPS 60,996 53,082 60,799 43,888 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(5) $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.15 $ 0.05

(1) Transaction and transformation-related costs include, when applicable, external deal costs, transaction-related professional fees, transaction-related retention bonuses, which are allocated proportionally across cost of revenue, engineering, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses as well as other transaction-related costs including integration expenses consisting of outside professional and consulting services. (2) We implemented a cost reduction plan during first quarter of 2020. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we incurred restructuring and severance charges of $0.1 million and $0.8 million, respectively, primarily resulting from a reduction in workforce and other charges. We did not incur any restructuring expenses during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. (3) Other expenses consist primarily of losses and gains on foreign currency transactions, fair value adjustments, and other miscellaneous non-operating expenses and other income consists primarily of interest on cash held at banks. (4) Reflects the estimated tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments presented in the table. (5) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. From the three months ended December 31, 2020 onwards, we have chosen to calculate its Non-GAAP Diluted EPS based on the diluted share count even in net GAAP loss situation. This methodology differs from the prior approach when we applied the basic share count in situations of a net GAAP loss and a positive non-GAAP net income. Management believes that the new methodology provides better representation of the company’s financial results as it takes into account the significance of the dilutive impact from any outstanding equity instruments in a GAAP net loss/non-GAAP Net income situation.

Schedule 5: GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS, INC. REVENUE BY VERTICALS Unaudited (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 % of revenue 2020 % of revenue Technology, Media and Telecom $ 16,115 33.8 % $ 11,975 53.5 % Retail 12,729 26.7 % 4,000 17.9 % Finance 4,071 8.5 % 3,522 15.7 % CPG/Manufacturing 9,899 20.8 % 2,472 11.1 % Other 4,862 10.2 % 399 1.8 % Total $ 47,676 100.0 % $ 22,368 100.0 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 % of revenue 2020 % of revenue Technology, Media and Telecom $ 30,526 35.2 % $ 22,052 40.2 % Retail 21,579 24.9 % 20,099 36.7 % Finance 7,509 8.6 % 7,555 13.8 % CPG/Manufacturing 18,624 21.5 % 4,655 8.5 % Other 8,572 9.8 % 464 0.8 % Total $ 86,810 100.0 % $ 54,825 100.0 %

