Onto Innovation Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Quarterly revenue of $193 million represents 43% year over year growth compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 14% sequential quarterly growth.

Gross margin improved both year over year and over the first quarter of 2021 to 55%.

Specialty device and advanced packaging revenue grew by 45% over the first quarter driven by: Strong demand for inspection systems which grew 24% over the first quarter, and U.S. government approval of licenses for shipment of metrology tools to specialty device customers in China resulted in $13 million of revenue in the second quarter.

Revenue from RF communications and power customers increased to over $24 million in the quarter, including the addition of four new customers.

Received orders from a new CMOS image sensor (CIS) customer in China, while a top-3 CIS customer doubled their existing installed base.

Year to date cash flow from operations totaled $76 million or 21% of revenue; cash and marketable securities increased to $410.8 million.

Onto Innovation Inc. Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended June 26, 2021, March 27, 2021, and June 27, 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) U.S. GAAP June 2021 March 2021 June 2020 Revenue $ 193,387 $ 169,279 $ 134,948 Gross profit margin 55 % 53 % 53 % Operating income $ 35,941 $ 27,485 $ 7,930 Net income $ 35,051 $ 24,113 $ 7,424 Net income per diluted share $ 0.71 $ 0.49 $ 0.15

U.S. NON-GAAP June 2021 March 2021 June 2020 Revenue $ 193,387 $ 169,279 $ 134,948 Gross profit margin 55 % 54 % 53 % Operating income $ 49,652 $ 41,874 $ 24,205 Net income $ 45,879 $ 36,339 $ 20,813 Net income per diluted share $ 0.92 $ 0.73 $ 0.42

Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer for Onto Innovation commented, “The Onto Innovation team continues to perform very well, simultaneously improving our operational efficiencies while managing strong customer demand for our solutions across the semiconductor value chain. Underscoring that point, the midpoint of third quarter guidance reflects our strengthened outlook for growth of 54% over the same period in 2020. We see revenue growth continuing into the fourth quarter and extending into the first quarter of 2022, driven by expansions and node transitions in logic and memory as well as the rapidly growing investments in packaging and RF process technology.”

“We are also pleased with the progress made to bring our new solutions into new markets further expanding our growth opportunities,” Plisinski continued. “We estimate the new customers being added for planar films, inspection of image sensors, and the increasingly critical ramp of panel level packaging adds over $350 million to our served markets as we look ahead to 2022. These market expansions are the result of our technical strength and close collaboration with our customers that ensure we deliver the solutions critical to their roadmaps.”

Second Quarter 2021 GAAP Financial Results

Second quarter revenue totaled $193.4 million, an increase of 14% compared with $169.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit margin was 55% of revenue in the second quarter, compared to 53% in the first quarter of 2021. Second quarter gross margin was positively impacted by the increase in revenue as well as product mix.

Operating expenses totaled $69.5 million, an increase of $6.5 million compared to $63.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of increases in variable compensation plan costs due to the Company’s forecast to exceed plan targets.

Operating income was $35.9 million, an increase of $8.4 million compared to $27.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income was $35.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share and above the high end of guidance, compared with $24.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the 2021 first quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Gross profit margin was 55% of revenue for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 54% for the first quarter of 2021 and 53% for the second quarter of 2020.

Operating income was $49.7 million, an increase of $7.8 million and represented 26% of revenue in the second quarter of 2021. This compares to operating income of $41.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $45.9 million, or $0.92 per diluted share compared to non-GAAP net income of $36.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP results exclude merger-related expenses, restructuring costs, litigation expenses and the amortization of intangible assets as detailed in the accompanying tables.

Balance Sheet

As of June 26, 2021, cash and marketable securities increased to $410.8 million, an increase of $17.9 million over the prior quarter.

Working capital increased $50.0 million from the 2021 first quarter and ended the quarter at $678.5 million.

Accounts receivable increased to $174.7 million in the quarter mainly due to the increase in revenue and timing of shipments in the quarter. In addition, inventory increased to $207.0 million by quarter end.

Outlook

The Company is currently anticipating revenue for the third quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $190 million to $200 million. This guidance assumes that the safety protocols in place continue to limit the impact of COVID-19 on our factories and our suppliers. Within this revenue range the Company is expecting GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the range of $0.62 to $0.76 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.99.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided in this release non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, certain acquisition-related expenses and benefits, litigation expenses and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS can also exclude certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, tax provisions/benefits related to the previous items, and significant discrete tax events. We exclude the above items because they are outside of our normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.

We utilize several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of our business, in making operating decisions, forecasting and planning for future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. We consider the use of the non-GAAP measures to be helpful in assessing the performance of the ongoing operation of our business. We believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. We also believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. More specifically, management adjusts for the excluded items for the following reasons:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets: we do not acquire businesses and assets on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to the purchased intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition or purchase. We believe that excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets allows the users of our financial statements to better review and understand the historic and current results of our operations, and also facilitates comparisons to peer companies.

Merger or acquisition related expenses and benefits: we incur expenses or benefits with respect to certain items associated with our mergers and acquisitions, such as transaction and integration costs, change in control payments, adjustments to the fair value of assets, etc. We exclude such expenses or benefits as they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of our on-going business.

Restructuring charges: we incur restructuring and impairment charges on individual or groups of employed assets, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our on-going business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financials, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods.

Significant litigation charges or benefits and legal costs: we may incur charges or benefits as well as legal costs in connection with litigation and other contingencies unrelated to our core operations. We exclude these charges or benefits, when significant, as well as legal costs associated with significant legal matters, because we do not believe they are reflective of on-going business and operating results.

Income tax expense: we estimate the tax effect of the items identified to determine a non-GAAP annual effective tax rate applied to the pretax amount in order to calculate the non-GAAP provision for income taxes. We also adjust for items for which the nature and/or tax jurisdiction requires the application of a specific tax rate or treatment.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items excluded if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP in the United States. Investors should review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

ONTO INNOVATION INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) - (Unaudited) June 26,

2021 December 26,

2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 410,839 $ 373,722 Accounts receivable, net 174,662 149,251 Inventories 206,981 191,217 Prepaid and other assets 19,147 17,471 Total current assets 811,629 731,661 Net property, plant and equipment 88,015 87,950 Intangibles, net 619,777 624,989 Other assets 27,072 23,572 Total assets $ 1,546,493 $ 1,468,172 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 87,642 $ 77,258 Other current liabilities 45,526 42,833 Total current liabilities 133,168 120,091 Other non-current liabilities 83,762 83,335 Total liabilities 216,930 203,426 Stockholders’ equity 1,329,563 1,264,746 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,546,493 $ 1,468,172

ONTO INNOVATION INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) - (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26, March 27, June 27, June 26, June 27, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 193,387 $ 169,279 $ 134,948 $ 362,666 $ 274,876 Cost of revenue 87,931 78,810 63,363 166,741 140,660 Gross profit 105,456 90,469 71,585 195,925 134,216 Operating expenses: Research and development 25,507 21,964 22,167 47,471 43,094 Sales and marketing 15,429 13,104 11,869 28,533 24,940 General and administrative 16,255 15,559 15,916 31,814 36,063 Amortization 12,324 12,357 13,703 24,681 27,435 Total operating expenses 69,515 62,984 63,655 132,499 131,532 Operating income 35,941 27,485 7,930 63,426 2,684 Interest income, net 304 361 686 665 1,896 Other expense, net (289 ) (1,244 ) (1,198 ) (1,533 ) (1,166 ) Income before income taxes 35,956 26,602 7,418 62,558 3,414 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 905 2,489 (6 ) 3,394 394 Net income $ 35,051 $ 24,113 $ 7,424 $ 59,164 $ 3,020 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.49 $ 0.15 $ 1.20 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.49 $ 0.15 $ 1.19 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 49,193 49,000 48,736 49,105 49,417 Diluted 49,701 49,572 49,014 49,645 49,782

ONTO INNOVATION INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL SUMMARY (In thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) - (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26,

2021 March 27,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Revenue $ 193,387 $ 169,279 $ 134,948 $ 362,666 $ 274,877 Gross profit $ 105,457 $ 91,029 $ 71,917 $ 196,486 $ 144,450 Gross margin as percentage of revenue 55 % 54 % 53 % 54 % 53 % Operating expenses $ 55,805 $ 49,155 $ 47,712 $ 104,960 $ 97,313 Operating income $ 49,652 $ 41,874 $ 24,205 $ 91,526 $ 47,137 Operating margin as a percentage of revenue 26 % 25 % 18 % 25 % 17 % Net income $ 45,879 $ 36,339 $ 20,813 $ 82,218 $ 40,553 Net income per diluted share $ 0.92 $ 0.73 $ 0.42 $ 1.66 $ 0.81

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING EXPENSES AND OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING EXPENSES AND OPERATING INCOME (In thousands, except percentages) - (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26,

2021 March 27,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 U.S. GAAP gross profit $ 105,456 $ 90,469 $ 71,585 $ 195,925 $ 134,216 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Merger and acquisition related expenses 1 254 332 255 10,234 Restructuring expenses — 306 — 306 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 105,457 $ 91,029 $ 71,917 $ 196,486 $ 144,450 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 55 % 53 % 53 % 54 % 49 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 55 % 54 % 53 % 54 % 53 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 69,515 $ 62,984 $ 63,656 $ 132,499 $ 131,533 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Merger and acquisition related expenses 1,386 969 1,678 2,355 3,614 Restructuring expenses — — 563 — 3,171 Litigation expenses — 503 — 503 — Amortization of intangibles 12,324 12,357 13,703 24,681 27,435 Non-GAAP operating expenses 55,805 49,155 47,712 104,960 97,313 Non-GAAP operating income $ 49,652 $ 41,874 $ 24,205 $ 91,526 $ 47,137 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue 19 % 16 % 6 % 17 % 1 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue 26 % 25 % 18 % 25 % 17 %

ONTO INNOVATION INC. RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) - (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 26,

2021 March 27,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 U.S. GAAP net income $ 35,051 $ 24,113 $ 7,424 $ 59,164 $ 3,020 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Merger and acquisition related expenses 1,387 1,223 2,010 2,610 13,848 Restructuring expenses — 306 563 306 3,171 Litigation expenses — 503 — 503 — Amortization of intangibles 12,324 12,357 13,703 24,681 27,435 Net tax provision adjustments (2,883 ) (2,163 ) (2,887 ) (5,046 ) (6,921 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 45,879 $ 36,339 $ 20,813 $ 82,218 $ 40,553 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.92 $ 0.73 $ 0.42 $ 1.66 $ 0.81

ONTO INNOVATION INC SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF THIRD QUARTER 2021 GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE Low High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.62 $ 0.76 Estimated non-GAAP items: Merger and acquisition related expenses 0.03 0.03 Amortization of intangibles 0.26 0.26 Net tax provision adjustments (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.85 $ 0.99

