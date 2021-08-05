Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference will be held virtually. A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website through September 12, 2021.