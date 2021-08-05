Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The conference will be held virtually. A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website through September 12, 2021.
About Acadia Pharmaceuticals
Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research we are exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia-pharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005973/en/
