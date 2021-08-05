checkAd

Carlisle Companies Announces a 3% Dividend Increase, its 45th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 3% increase in the Company’s regular quarterly dividend from $0.525 to $0.54 per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2021.

Chris Koch, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce a dividend increase for the 45th consecutive year, which is a testament to Carlisle’s legacy of returning capital to, and creating value for shareholders. This legacy is made possible by the support of Carlisle’s dedicated employees, the communities in which we operate, and all of our stakeholders, even through turbulent times.”

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its Construction Materials (CCM) business and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers across the planet through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle’s products help drive lower GHG emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building’s resiliency to the elements. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments. Carlisle is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona with more than 180 locations worldwide. Leveraging the talents of over 13,000 employees, Carlisle generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

