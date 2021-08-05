Carlisle Companies Announces a 3% Dividend Increase, its 45th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 3% increase in the Company’s regular quarterly dividend from $0.525 to $0.54 per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2021.

Chris Koch, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce a dividend increase for the 45th consecutive year, which is a testament to Carlisle’s legacy of returning capital to, and creating value for shareholders. This legacy is made possible by the support of Carlisle’s dedicated employees, the communities in which we operate, and all of our stakeholders, even through turbulent times.”