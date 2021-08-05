 Sierra Oncology Signs Exclusive Global In-Licensing Agreement with AstraZeneca for Novel BET Inhibitor to Expand Myelofibrosis Pipeline

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer, today announced it has acquired an exclusive global license from AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NASDAQ: AZN) for AZD5153, a potent and selective BRD4 BET inhibitor with a novel bivalent binding mode. Sierra plans to initiate a Phase 2 study examining momelotinib in combination with AZD5153 in myelofibrosis patients in the first half of 2022.

“This global in-licensing deal is of two-fold importance to Sierra’s long-term strategy. First, it brings another novel compound into the Sierra development pipeline, expanding our opportunity to deliver transformative therapies for patients with rare cancers. Second, it may allow us to enhance and extend our ability to treat myelofibrosis patients, building on momelotinib’s potential as a cornerstone therapy,” said Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sierra Oncology.