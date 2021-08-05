Quotient Technology Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

“We delivered another quarter of strong revenues and innovation in Q2,” said Steven Boal, CEO. “Additionally, over the past quarter we reached a milestone, and can now help brands exceed the sales unit volumes and results of the Free-Standing Inserts (FSIs) on our national promotions platform. Having the scale and innovative offerings like our promotion amplification tool, we are providing our customers and retailer partners digital alternatives to offline paper solutions. We believe examples like this validate our value proposition and extend the runway of opportunity ahead of us as a market leader.”

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Quotient’s complete second quarter 2021 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s stockholder letter under Key Resources on the overview page in the Investor Relations section of Quotient’s website.

Additionally, on July 30, 2021, Quotient appointed Alison Hawkins, who has spent over twenty years in executive roles with significant leadership accomplishments in financial services, real estate and capital markets, to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee. Concurrently, Michelle McKenna stepped down from Quotient's Board of Directors. Please see Quotient’s filing on Form 8-K dated August 5, 2021 for complete details.

Outlook

In addition to the guidance, we have provided below as well as what we have shared in prior commentary, we are in the midst of contract renewals with certain retailers, which could have an impact on future results.

For the second half of 2021, we expect that all sponsored search revenue will be recognized net of third-party costs. We estimate that this accounting change will reduce revenue and cost of sales by approximately $5 million to $6 million per quarter in each Q3 2021 and Q4 2021. Based on this change, we expect the following:

For the third quarter of 2021, we expect:

Revenue: $126.0 million to $133.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $2.0 million to $12.0 million

Operating Cash Flow: $7.0 million to $12.0 million

For the full year 2021, we expect:

Revenue: $505.0 million to $522.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $50.0 million to $65.0 million

Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding: ~95.0 million

Had we not made changes to our delivery and accounting for sponsored search, our revenue guidance would have been approximately $5 million higher for the third quarter of 2021 and approximately $10 million higher for the full year. This change has not impacted the guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow or weighted average basic shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

The Company has posted a stockholder letter and an earnings presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.quotient.com/. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the highlights of the quarter and address questions today at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT.

To access the call, we encourage you to pre-register to eliminate long wait times using this link: Quotient Q2 2021 Earnings Pre Registration. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. Registration will be open through the live call. We suggest registering at least 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code. You may also access the call and register with a live operator by dialing (866) 270-1533, or outside the U.S. (412) 317-0797, at least 15 minutes prior to the 2:00 p.m. PT start time. The live webcast and all accompanying materials can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at: https://investors.quotient.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Quotient reports its financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Quotient provides investors in this press release with Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. Quotient believes that this non-GAAP measure provides investors with additional useful information used by Quotient’s management and Board of Directors for financial and operating decision making. In particular, Quotient believes that the exclusion of certain income and expense items in calculating this metric can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of its core business as well as a useful comparison to peer companies.

Quotient defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, other (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of contingent consideration, impairment of promotion service right, certain acquisition-related costs, and restructuring charges. Quotient excludes these items because it believes these items do not reflect expected future operating expenses. Additionally, certain items are inconsistent in size and frequency—making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Quotient's current or past operating performance.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of this non-GAAP financial measure. Quotient compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amount excluded from this non-GAAP financial measure and evaluating this non-GAAP financial measure together with its relevant GAAP financial measure.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or as superior to the corresponding financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because of these and other limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income (loss) and Quotient’s other GAAP financial results.

For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA” included in this press release.

A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA guidance metrics, which are non-GAAP guidance measures, to a corresponding GAAP measure is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and low visibility of certain (income) expense items that are excluded in calculating Adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting its business. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company’s ability, through its national promotions platform, to help brands exceed sales unit volumes through digital campaigns as compared to free-standing insert, or paper-delivered, campaigns; the Company’s scale and innovation capabilities, as exemplified by its promotion amplification tool, enabling the Company to provide its customers and retailer partners digital alternatives to offline paper solutions; the Company’s solutions validating and extending the runway of opportunity ahead of it as a market leader; the contract renewal process with certain retailers as potentially impacting the Company’s future results; and the future financial performance of Quotient (including the guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021). Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to generate positive cash flow and become profitable; the amount and timing of digital marketing spend by advertisers (including consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies) and shifts in advertiser spend to digital solutions; the Company's expectations regarding other growth drivers including its ability to expand its relationships with retailers and obtain and maintain retailer support for its platforms, and its ability to maintain and expand the use by consumers of digital promotions on its platforms; the Company’s ability to innovate and adapt to changing market conditions and data regulations, including the Company’s ability to adapt to changes in consumer habits and consumer data privacy concerns; the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which may continue to impact the Company's business, plans and results of operations, as well as the value of the Company's common stock; and other factors identified in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021 and May 10, 2021, respectively, and future filings and reports by the Company. Quotient disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise and does not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Quotient’s omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 238,299 $ 222,752 Accounts receivable, net 134,230 137,649 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,094 18,547 Total current assets 388,623 378,948 Property and equipment, net 19,134 17,268 Operating leases right-of-use-assets 18,247 16,222 Intangible assets, net 27,717 44,898 Goodwill 128,427 128,427 Other assets 898 1,029 Total assets $ 583,046 $ 586,792 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,295 $ 15,959 Accrued compensation and benefits 14,279 14,368 Other current liabilities 73,326 70,620 Deferred revenues 17,977 12,027 Contingent consideration related to acquisitions 21,410 8,524 Total current liabilities 139,287 121,498 Operating lease liabilities 18,510 15,956 Other non-current liabilities 725 2,358 Contingent consideration related to acquisitions — 20,930 Convertible senior notes, net 182,899 177,168 Deferred tax liabilities 1,853 1,853 Total liabilities 343,274 339,763 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 721,795 698,333 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,105 ) (1,001 ) Accumulated deficit (480,919 ) (450,304 ) Total stockholders' equity 239,772 247,029 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 583,046 $ 586,792

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 123,880 $ 83,455 $ 239,196 $ 182,242 Cost of revenues(1) 82,161 50,731 154,145 111,842 Gross Margin 41,719 32,724 85,051 70,400 Operating Expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 28,467 23,814 55,832 48,848 Research and development(1) 11,411 8,621 23,467 19,214 General and administrative(1) 15,009 12,268 27,842 27,358 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 242 3,766 527 4,226 Total operating expenses 55,129 48,469 107,668 99,646 Loss from operations (13,410 ) (15,745 ) (22,617 ) (29,246 ) Interest expense (3,767 ) (3,610 ) (7,497 ) (7,184 ) Other income (expense), net 194 187 (34 ) 767 Loss before income taxes (16,983 ) (19,168 ) (30,148 ) (35,663 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 218 (35 ) 467 195 Net loss $ (17,201 ) $ (19,133 ) $ (30,615 ) $ (35,858 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 93,645 90,112 93,038 89,875 (1) The stock-based compensation expense included above was as follows: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenues $ 401 $ 387 $ 824 $ 822 Sales and marketing 1,181 1,323 2,436 2,725 Research and development 977 839 1,949 1,720 General and administrative 3,981 4,457 7,175 9,265 Total stock-based compensation $ 6,540 $ 7,006 $ 12,384 $ 14,532

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (30,615 ) $ (35,858 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,138 17,843 Stock-based compensation 12,384 14,532 Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost 5,731 5,432 Impairment of promotion service right 2,580 — Allowance (recovery) for credit losses (13 ) 263 Deferred income taxes 467 195 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 527 4,226 Other non-cash expenses 1,906 1,442 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,431 30,730 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,467 (2,470 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (1,670 ) (7,551 ) Payments for contingent consideration and bonuses (2,901 ) (15,418 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 119 (7,478 ) Deferred revenues 5,950 2,108 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,501 7,996 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,426 ) (4,689 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,426 ) (4,689 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock under stock plans 14,794 1,762 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (4,110 ) (3,327 ) Principal payments on promissory note and finance lease obligations (167 ) (91 ) Payments for contingent consideration (6,121 ) (14,582 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,396 (16,238 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 76 39 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,547 (12,892 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 222,752 224,764 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 238,299 $ 211,872

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (17,201 ) $ (19,133 ) $ (30,615 ) $ (35,858 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 6,540 7,006 12,384 14,532 Depreciation and amortization 7,707 8,958 17,138 17,843 Acquisition related costs and other(1) 3,251 387 3,733 2,096 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 242 3,766 527 4,226 Interest expense 3,767 3,610 7,497 7,184 Other (income) expense, net (194 ) (187 ) 34 (767 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 218 (35 ) 467 195 Total adjustments $ 21,531 $ 23,505 $ 41,780 $ 45,309 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,330 $ 4,372 $ 11,165 $ 9,451 (1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, "other" includes a charge of $2.6 million related to the impairment of a promotion service right, and restructuring charges of $0.2 million, for both respective periods. The three months ended June 30, 2020, include no other costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other includes restructuring charges of $1.5 million. Acquisition related costs primarily include certain bonuses contingent upon the acquired company meeting certain financial metrics over the contingent consideration period and diligence, accounting, and legal expenses incurred related to certain acquisitions. Restructuring charges relate to severance for certain executive management changes and impacted employees.

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands) Q2 FY 20 Q3 FY 20 Q4 FY 20 Q1 FY 21 Q2 FY 21 Net loss $ (19,133 ) $ (4,218 ) $ (25,305 ) $ (13,414 ) $ (17,201 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 7,006 6,489 7,350 5,844 6,540 Depreciation and amortization 8,957 8,679 9,830 9,431 7,707 Acquistion related costs and other (1) 388 2,393 7,872 482 3,251 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,766 1,562 14,446 285 242 Interest expense 3,610 3,646 3,691 3,730 3,767 Other (income) expense, net (187 ) 59 (432 ) 228 (194 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (35 ) 66 458 249 218 Total adjustments $ 23,505 $ 22,894 $ 43,215 $ 20,249 $ 21,531 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 4,372 $ 18,676 $ 17,910 $ 6,835 $ 4,330 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) 5% 15% 13% 6% 3% (1) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and acquistion related costs and other, which includes: loss contingency of $2.0 million related to a contract dispute during Q3 FY 20; settlement of $6.8 million related to a contract dispute during Q4 FY 20, charge of $2.6 million related to the impairment of a promotion service right and restructuring charge of $0.2 million during Q2 FY21. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA and Revenues.

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands) Q2 FY 20 Q1 FY 21 Q2 FY 21 Revenues $ 83,455 $ 115,316 $ 123,880 Cost of revenues (GAAP) $ 50,731 $ 71,984 $ 82,161 (less) Stock-based compensation (387 ) (423 ) (401 ) (less) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6,278 ) (6,593 ) (5,276 ) (less) Impairment of promotion service right — — (2,580 ) Cost of revenues (Non-GAAP) $ 44,066 $ 64,968 $ 73,904 Gross margin (GAAP) $ 32,724 $ 43,332 $ 41,719 Gross margin percentage (GAAP) 39.2 % 37.6 % 33.7 % Gross margin (Non-GAAP)* $ 39,389 $ 50,348 $ 49,976 Gross margin percentage (Non-GAAP) 47.2 % 43.7 % 40.3 % * Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of a promotion service right.

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands) Q2 FY 20 Q3 FY 20 Q4 FY 20 Q1 FY 21 Q2 FY 21 Revenues $ 83,455 $ 121,116 $ 142,529 $ 115,316 $ 123,880 Sales and marketing expenses 23,814 24,555 31,124 27,365 28,467 (less) Stock-based compensation (1,323 ) (1,187 ) (1,399 ) (1,255 ) (1,181 ) (less) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (914 ) (866 ) (866 ) (866 ) (866 ) (less) Restructuring charges — — — — (217 ) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses $ 21,577 $ 22,502 $ 28,859 $ 25,244 $ 26,203 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing percentage 26 % 19 % 20 % 22 % 21 % Research and development 8,621 9,744 11,358 12,056 11,411 (less) Stock-based compensation (839 ) (1,003 ) (1,108 ) (972 ) (977 ) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses $ 7,782 $ 8,741 $ 10,250 $ 11,084 $ 10,434 Non-GAAP Research and development percentage 9 % 7 % 7 % 10 % 8 % General and administrative expenses 12,268 12,099 14,720 12,833 15,009 (less) Stock-based compensation (4,457 ) (3,857 ) (4,364 ) (3,194 ) (3,981 ) (less) Acquisiton related costs (387 ) (393 ) (1,039 ) (482 ) (453 ) Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses $ 7,424 $ 7,849 $ 9,317 $ 9,157 $ 10,575 Non-GAAP General and administrative percentage 9 % 6 % 7 % 8 % 9 % Non-GAAP Operating expenses* $ 36,783 $ 39,092 $ 48,426 $ 45,485 $ 47,212 Non-GAAP Operating expense percentage 44 % 32 % 34 % 39 % 38 % * Non-GAAP operating expenses excludes changes in fair value of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, and acquisition related costs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005600/en/