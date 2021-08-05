checkAd

NantHealth Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our 2021 second-quarter financial results were in-line with our expectations and remained steady compared with the previous quarter,” said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer, NantHealth. "We are focused on investing in our business through the development of enhancements and additional capabilities for our product and service lines. To that end, during the second quarter we expanded Eviti Connect beyond oncology to cover a new disease state, autoimmune, and we expect to launch a tailored pilot program with a key customer during the second half of this year. We are also continuing our research and development initiatives to build out our data services and cloud capabilities to complement our existing portfolio of products.

As a result of the $137.5 million financing transaction completed in April, the Company's cash increased to $52 million at June 30, 2021 after paying off substantially all of its 2016 Notes.

Software and Services Highlights:

  • Clinical Decision Support (Eviti):
    • Continued the development of Eviti Connect for autoimmune diseases, including the creation of a completely new CMS library application, which allows multiple dosing and scheduling per treatment plan and sharing justifications across multiple regimens. This design allows for new autoimmune drug policy and modifications at scale and in near real time
    • Launched a new payer reporting application making it easier for customers to view a broad range of data analytics and reporting, enabling insights into network utilization for better informed, real-time business decisions
    • Achieved Eviti Connect milestone: 10 years of helping oncology practices and health plans prescribe and reimburse high-quality, high-value patient care:
      • Over 345,000 members have received evidence-based cancer treatment protocols that enable access to the highest standards of care available
      • 6,900+ medical practices across the U.S. have used Eviti Connect to submit treatment plans for validation
      • Significant platform investments have driven 80+ major product releases, including continual updates to the regimen library and clinical trials database
  • Payer Engagement (NaviNet and Population Health Management):
    • AllPayer, the Company's direct-to-provider solution, recorded its eighth consecutive quarter of growth and introduced enhancements to drive revenue:
      • Consolidated AllPayer pricing tiers into one simplified plan, AllPayer Advantage, giving customers an upgraded option that provides higher value, resulting in improved average revenue per customer
      • Released a new Medicare Eligibility and Benefits API, enabling providers to connect directly to Medicare, improving speed and accuracy of billing and collections
  • Network Monitoring and Management (The OpenNMS Group, Inc.):
    • Debuted an updated visual identity, including a new logo and website, to reflect the evolution of OpenNMS as a market leader in open source network monitoring and management
    • Announced a new reseller, Software Information Resource Corporation (SIRC), securing a five-year renewal from a major government agency
    • Delivered hardware appliances for secure distributed monitoring for beta testing with a Fortune 500 consumer electronics company
    • Released Meridian 2021, introducing Application Performance Monitoring (APM)/Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) functionalities to enterprise OpenNMS users
    • Released Horizon 28, which now enables users to visualize and filter traffic flows by quality of service (QoS). Users can create congestion reports and make changes as needed to ensure optimal service performance

Business and Financial Highlights

For the 2021 second quarter:

  • Total net revenue was $16.1 million compared with $17.6 million in Q2 of 2020.
  • Gross profit was $9.1 million, or 56% of total net revenue, compared with $10.3 million, or 58% of total net revenue, for the prior-year period.
  • Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased to $11.8 million from $12.0 million in the 2020 second quarter.
  • Research and development (R&D) expenses increased to $4.8 million from $4.2 million.
  • Net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth, net of tax, was $15.3 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with $48.3 million, or $0.44 per share, in the 2020 second quarter.
  • Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth was $8.8 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with $7.5 million, or $0.07 per share, for the second quarter of 2020.
  • At June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $52.0 million.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Later today, the Company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to review its results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-582-4096 from the U.S. or Canada, or 212-231-2918 from international locations. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.nanthealth.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived and accessible on the same website for at least three months.

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding topics such as the Company’s financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and other comments the Company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). The Company’s management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor’s overall understanding of the financial results for the Company’s core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company’s core business between current, past and future periods. Other companies may define these measures in different ways. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP per share numbers are calculated based on one class of common stock and do not incorporate the effects, if any, of using the two-class method.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube and subscribe to our blog.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate a complex learning system to address a wide range of healthcare issues; our ability to successfully amass the requisite data to achieve maximum network effects; appropriately allocating financial and human resources across a broad array of product and service offerings; raising additional capital as necessary to fund our operations; our ability to grow the market for our software and data solutions; successfully enhancing our software and data solutions to achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; customer concentration; competition; security breaches; bandwidth limitations; our ability to integrate The OpenNMS Group, Inc. into our operations; our use and distribution of open source software; our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, certifications and licenses; dependence upon senior management; the need to comply with and meet applicable laws and regulations; unexpected adverse events; and anticipated cost savings. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NantHealth, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

 

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

51,993

 

 

$

22,787

 

Accounts receivable, net

4,629

 

 

3,273

 

Related party receivables, net

704

 

 

1,031

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,936

 

 

3,504

 

Total current assets

61,262

 

 

30,595

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

12,648

 

 

13,102

 

Goodwill

98,333

 

 

98,333

 

Intangible assets, net

43,504

 

 

47,969

 

Related party receivable, net of current

1,144

 

 

823

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,740

 

 

7,539

 

Other assets

1,648

 

 

1,927

 

Total assets

$

225,279

 

 

$

200,288

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,323

 

 

$

5,122

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

11,983

 

 

13,975

 

Deferred revenue

1,251

 

 

1,166

 

Related party payables, net

4,550

 

 

4,238

 

Notes payable

 

 

268

 

Related party convertible note, net

4,988

 

 

9,411

 

Convertible notes, net

4,473

 

 

90,578

 

Total current liabilities

29,568

 

 

124,758

 

Deferred revenue, net of current

1,240

 

 

393

 

Related party liabilities

34,653

 

 

31,091

 

Related party promissory note

112,666

 

 

112,666

 

Related party convertible note, net

62,234

 

 

 

Convertible notes, net

74,563

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net

1,672

 

 

1,853

 

Operating lease liabilities

7,261

 

 

8,170

 

Other liabilities

37,527

 

 

32,757

 

Total liabilities

361,384

 

 

311,688

 

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' deficit

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 115,204,656 and 111,284,733 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

12

 

 

11

 

Additional paid-in capital

889,189

 

 

891,583

 

Accumulated deficit

(1,025,349)

 

 

(1,003,210)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(122)

 

 

(168)

 

Total NantHealth stockholders' deficit

(136,270)

 

 

(111,784)

 

Noncontrolling interests

165

 

 

384

 

Total stockholders' deficit

(136,105)

 

 

(111,400)

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

225,279

 

 

$

200,288

 

NantHealth, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software-as-a-service related

$

15,504

 

 

$

17,521

 

 

$

31,261

 

 

$

35,642

 

Maintenance

413

 

 

 

 

795

 

 

 

Professional services

173

 

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

Total software-related revenue

16,090

 

 

17,521

 

 

32,256

 

 

35,642

 

Other

 

 

64

 

 

3

 

 

123

 

Total net revenue

16,090

 

 

17,585

 

 

32,259

 

 

35,765

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software-as-a-service related

5,444

 

 

5,916

 

 

10,979

 

 

11,617

 

Maintenance

270

 

 

 

 

477

 

 

 

Professional services

1

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

Amortization of developed technologies

1,247

 

 

1,143

 

 

2,494

 

 

2,286

 

Total software-related cost of revenue

6,962

 

 

7,059

 

 

13,957

 

 

13,903

 

Other

47

 

 

259

 

 

93

 

 

611

 

Total cost of revenue

7,009

 

 

7,318

 

 

14,050

 

 

14,514

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

9,081

 

 

10,267

 

 

18,209

 

 

21,251

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

11,837

 

 

11,995

 

 

24,340

 

 

24,422

 

Research and development

4,849

 

 

4,215

 

 

9,862

 

 

7,765

 

Amortization of acquisition-related assets

985

 

 

866

 

 

1,971

 

 

1,733

 

Total operating expenses

17,671

 

 

17,076

 

 

36,173

 

 

33,920

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

(8,590)

 

 

(6,809)

 

 

(17,964)

 

 

(12,669)

 

Interest expense, net

(3,803)

 

 

(4,773)

 

 

(7,371)

 

 

(9,430)

 

Other expense, net

(3,051)

 

 

(6,751)

 

 

(5,621)

 

 

(3,297)

 

Loss from related party equity method investment

 

 

(29,918)

 

 

 

 

(31,702)

 

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(15,444)

 

 

(48,251)

 

 

(30,956)

 

 

(57,098)

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

6

 

 

4

 

 

(2)

 

 

97

 

Net loss from continuing operations

(15,450)

 

 

(48,255)

 

 

(30,954)

 

 

(57,195)

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax attributable to NantHealth

19

 

 

(34)

 

 

24

 

 

31,971

 

Net loss

(15,431)

 

 

(48,289)

 

 

(30,930)

 

 

(25,224)

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(128)

 

 

 

 

(219)

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to NantHealth

$

(15,303)

 

 

$

(48,289)

 

 

$

(30,711)

 

 

$

(25,224)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to NantHealth:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations - common stock

$

(0.13)

 

 

$

(0.44)

 

 

$

(0.27)

 

 

$

(0.52)

 

Discontinued operations - common stock

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.29

 

Total net loss per share - common stock

$

(0.13)

 

 

$

(0.44)

 

 

$

(0.27)

 

 

$

(0.23)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted - common stock

114,512,542

 

 

110,831,456

 

 

112,924,619

 

 

110,731,925

 

NantHealth, Inc.

Non-GAAP Net Loss from Continuing Operations Attributable to NantHealth and

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to NantHealth

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth

$

(15,322)

 

 

$

(48,255)

 

 

$

(30,735)

 

 

$

(57,195)

 

Adjustments to GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on Exchange and Prepayment of 2016 Notes

742

 

 

 

 

742

 

 

 

Loss from related party equity method investment

 

 

29,918

 

 

 

 

31,702

 

Stock-based compensation expense from continuing operations

851

 

 

396

 

 

1,734

 

 

1,128

 

Change in fair value of derivatives liability

 

 

58

 

 

(4)

 

 

63

 

Change in fair value of Bookings Commitment

2,340

 

 

6,855

 

 

4,803

 

 

3,727

 

Noncash interest expense related to convertible notes

374

 

 

1,593

 

 

697

 

 

3,135

 

Intangible amortization from continuing operations

2,212

 

 

2,009

 

 

4,425

 

 

4,019

 

Securities litigation costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

(103)

 

Tax (benefit) provision resulting from certain noncash tax items

(45)

 

 

(36)

 

 

(88)

 

 

(36)

 

Total adjustments to GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth

6,474

 

 

40,793

 

 

12,309

 

 

43,635

 

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth - Non-GAAP

$

(8,848)

 

 

$

(7,462)

 

 

$

(18,426)

 

 

$

(13,560)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average basis common shares outstanding

114,512,542

 

 

110,831,456

 

 

112,924,619

 

 

110,731,925

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth - Non-GAAP

$

(0.08)

 

 

$

(0.07)

 

 

$

(0.16)

 

 

$

(0.12)

 

Reconciliation of Net Loss per Common Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to NantHealth

to Net Loss per Common Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to NantHealth - Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth

$

(0.13)

 

 

$

(0.44)

 

 

$

(0.27)

 

 

$

(0.52)

 

Adjustments to GAAP net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on Exchange and Prepayment of 2016 Notes

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

Loss from related party equity method investment

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

 

0.29

 

Stock-based compensation expense from continuing operations

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.01

 

Change in fair value of derivatives liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of Bookings Commitment

0.01

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.03

 

Noncash interest expense related to convertible notes

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.03

 

Intangible amortization from continuing operations

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.04

 

Securities litigation costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax (benefit) provision resulting from certain noncash tax items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments to GAAP net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth

0.05

 

 

0.37

 

 

0.11

 

 

0.40

 

Net loss per common share from continuing operations attributable to NantHealth - Non-GAAP

$

(0.08)

 

 

$

(0.07)

 

 

$

(0.16)

 

 

$

(0.12)

 

 

