fuboTV to Participate in August 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO Simone Nardi will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences this month:

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

BMO Technology Summit

Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcasts of the presentations will also be available on the Events & Presentations section of fuboTV’s investor relations website, accessible at https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

