fuboTV to Participate in August 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler and CFO Simone Nardi will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences this month:

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
 Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
 Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

BMO Technology Summit
 Date: Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcasts of the presentations will also be available on the Events & Presentations section of fuboTV’s investor relations website, accessible at https://ir.fubo.tv/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive television. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 74 of the top 100 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). fuboTV intends to add interactivity to its streaming experience with the launch of predictive free-to-play gaming in the fall of 2021.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting, in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

