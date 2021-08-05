checkAd

Zynga Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today released financial results for its first quarter ending June 30, 2021 by posting management’s Q2 2021 Quarterly Earnings Letter to its Investor Relations website. Please refer to the attached Quarterly Earnings Letter or visit http://investor.zynga.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

ZYNGA ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We completed a strong first half of 2021, delivering Q2 results ahead of our guidance, including our best-ever Q2 revenue, bookings and operating cash flow. Our multi-year strategy of growing our live services, launching new games and investing in global expansion continues to position Zynga for growth,” said Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer of Zynga. “Today, we are thrilled to officially welcome the Chartboost team to Zynga, as well as announce an agreement to acquire China-based StarLark – the talented developers behind the hit mobile franchise, Golf Rival.”

Zynga management will also host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today to discuss the company’s results. Questions may be asked on the call and Zynga will respond to as many questions as possible.

The conference call can be accessed at http://investor.zynga.com – a replay of which will be available through the website after the call – or via the below conference dial-in number:

  • Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 537-0745
  • International Dial-In Number: (253) 237-1142
  • Conference ID: 5929717

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile including CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles, Hair Challenge, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, High Heels!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Queen Bee, Toon Blast, Toy Blast, Words With Friends and Zynga Poker. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

