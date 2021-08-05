Iteris Reports Record 22% Revenue Growth Year Over Year

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2022 ended June 30, 2021. During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company completed the sale of its Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment to DTN, LLC. The results of the Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment are reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented in this release.

Record total revenue of $34.1 million, up 22% year over year

Record total ending backlog of $79.9 million, up 18% year over year

GAAP net income from continuing operations of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, a $0.2 million improvement to net income year over year

Record adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million, an 11%, or $0.3 million, improvement year over year

Fiscal Full Year 2022 Outlook

Raises the midpoint of total revenue guidance range by moving the range to $134.0 million to $142.0 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15% at the low end and 21% at the high end

Maintains adjusted EBITDA guidance range of 7% to 8% of fiscal full year 2022 revenue, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10% at the low end and 27% at the high end

Management Commentary:

“We are pleased with our strong financial results for the period ending June 30, 2021 and excited about the market’s response to our ClearMobility Platform,” said Joe Bergera, president and CEO of Iteris. “Our end market is vibrant due to the need for cities and states to modernize their aging mobility infrastructure, and for various industries to better understand the infrastructure they use. Given we enter the second quarter of fiscal 2022 with record total ending backlog and a robust product roadmap, we expect to continue to gain share in the highly fragmented smart mobility infrastructure management market.”

GAAP Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 22% to $34.1 million, compared with $28.0 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by the addition of revenues from TrafficCast, and continued strong demand for both hardware and software solutions.

Operating expenses in the first quarter increased 28% to $13.4 million, compared with $10.5 million the same quarter a year ago. The increase was a result of the TrafficCast acquisition, and continued investment in research and development, and sales and marketing.

Operating income from continuing operations in the first quarter was approximately $0.7 million, compared with an operating income of approximately $0.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. Net income from continuing operations in the first quarter was approximately $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with net income from continuing operations of approximately $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Non-GAAP Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the company has included the following non-GAAP financial measure: Adjusted income from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”). A discussion of the company’s use of this non-GAAP financial measure is set forth below in the financial statements portion of this release under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation.”

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was approximately $2.5 million, or 7.4% of total revenues, compared with approximately $2.3 million, or 8.2% of total revenues, in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings Conference Call

Iteris will conduct a conference call today to discuss its fiscal first quarter results.

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-800-367-2403

International dial-in number: +1 334-777-6978

Conference ID: 1268914

To listen to the live webcast or view the press release, please visit the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 12, 2021. To access the replay dial information, please click here.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s anticipated demand and growth opportunities, conversion of bookings to revenue, the impact and success of new solution offerings, the Company’s recent acquisition, our future performance, growth and profitability, operating results, and financial condition and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, federal, state and local government budgetary issues, spending and scheduling changes, funding constraints and delays, including in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing and amount of government funds allocated to overall transportation infrastructure projects and the transportation industry; our ability to replace large contracts once they have been completed; the effectiveness of efficiency, cost, and expense reduction efforts; our ability to achieve anticipated benefits from our sale of our Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquired assets and companies; our ability to specify, develop, complete, introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing product and service offerings; risks related to our ability to recruit and/or retain key talent; the potential unforeseen impact of product and service offerings from competitors, increased competition in certain market segments, and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims; any softness in the markets that we address; adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our vendors and our employees; and the impact of general economic and political conditions and specific conditions in the markets we address, and the possible disruption in government spending and commercial activities, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, import/export tariffs, terrorist activities or armed conflicts in the United States and internationally. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, as contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

ITERIS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) ​ June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Assets ​ ​ Current assets: ​ ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,111 $ 25,205 Restricted cash 263 263 Short-term investments — 3,100 Trade accounts receivable, net 22,826 19,020 Unbilled accounts receivable 10,390 11,541 Inventories 5,181 5,066 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,048 5,445 Total current assets 73,819 69,640 Property and equipment, net 1,751 1,923 Right-of-use assets 11,346 11,353 Intangible assets, net 14,570 14,297 Goodwill 28,340 28,340 Other assets 1,370 1,238 Assets held for sale, noncurrent portion 60 78 Total assets $ 131,256 $ 126,869 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 9,386 $ 8,935 Accrued payroll and related expenses 13,692 11,734 Accrued liabilities 4,129 4,921 Deferred revenue 7,156 7,349 Liabilities held for sale, current portion 2 94 Total current liabilities 34,365 33,033 Long-term liabilities 14,879 14,596 Liabilities held for sale, noncurrent portion 253 261 Total liabilities 49,497 47,890 Stockholders’ equity 81,759 78,979 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 131,256 $ 126,869

ITERIS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 Product revenues $ 18,026 $ 14,394 Service revenues 16,059 13,606 Total revenues 34,085 28,000 Cost of product revenues 9,557 8,081 Cost of service revenues 10,435 9,051 Cost of revenues 19,992 17,132 Gross profit 14,093 10,868 Operating expenses: General and administrative 6,390 5,368 Sales and Marketing 4,587 3,355 Research and development 1,765 914 Amortization of intangible assets 668 230 Restructuring charges — 619 Total operating expenses 13,410 10,486 Operating income 683 382 Non-operating income: Other income, net 18 16 Interest income, net 3 54 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 704 452 Provision for income taxes (75 ) (34 ) Net income from continuing operations 629 418 Loss from discontinued operations before gain on sale, net of tax (18 ) (1,358 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — 11,288 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (18 ) 9,930 Net income $ 611 $ 10,348 ​ Income per share - basic: Income per share from continuing operations $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Income per share from discontinued operations 0.00 $ 0.24 Net income per share $ 0.02 $ 0.25 ​ Income per share - diluted: Income per share from continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Income per share from discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.24 Net income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.25 ​ Shares used in basic per share calculations 41,875 40,732 Shares used in diluted per share calculations 43,380 41,507

ITERIS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, the company has included the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release: Adjusted income from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”).

When viewed with our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and accompanying reconciliations, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to clarify and enhance the understanding of the factors and trends affecting our past performance and future prospects. We define this measure, explain how it is calculated and provide reconciliations of this measure to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table below. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. This is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as measures of our liquidity. The presentation of this measure should not be interpreted to mean that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

We use the Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP operating performance measure internally as a complementary financial measure to evaluate the performance and trends of our businesses. We present Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios, as applicable, because we believe that measures such as these provide useful information with respect to our ability to meet our operating commitments.

Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:

They do not reflect our cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;

They do not reflect the impact on earnings of charges resulting from matters unrelated to our ongoing operations; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently from us, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as a measure of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. You should compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental information. See our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in this Press Release. However, in spite of the above limitations, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios are useful to an investor in evaluating our results of operations because these measures:

Are widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such terms, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

Help investors to evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating performance; and

Are used by our management team for various other purposes in presentations to our Board of Directors as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

The following financial items have been added back to or subtracted from our net income when calculating Adjusted EBITDA:

Interest expense. Iteris excludes interest expense because it does not believe this item is reflective of ongoing business and operating results. This amount may be useful to investors for determining current cash flow.

Iteris excludes interest expense because it does not believe this item is reflective of ongoing business and operating results. This amount may be useful to investors for determining current cash flow. Income tax. This amount may be useful to investors because it represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred taxes during the period, and may reduce cash flow available for use in our business.

This amount may be useful to investors because it represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred taxes during the period, and may reduce cash flow available for use in our business. Depreciation. Iteris excludes depreciation expense primarily because it is a non-cash expense. These amounts may be useful to investors because it generally represents the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations.

Iteris excludes depreciation expense primarily because it is a non-cash expense. These amounts may be useful to investors because it generally represents the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. Amortization. Iteris incurs amortization of intangible assets in connection with acquisitions. Iteris also incurs amortization related to capitalized software development costs. Iteris excludes these items because it does not believe that these expenses are reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts may be useful to investors because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of product rights.

Iteris incurs amortization of intangible assets in connection with acquisitions. Iteris also incurs amortization related to capitalized software development costs. Iteris excludes these items because it does not believe that these expenses are reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts may be useful to investors because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of product rights. Stock-based compensation. These expenses consist primarily of expenses from employee and director equity based compensation plans Iteris excludes stock-based compensation primarily because they are non-cash expenses and Iteris believes that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of stock-based compensation to its results of operations and current cash flow.

These expenses consist primarily of expenses from employee and director equity based compensation plans Iteris excludes stock-based compensation primarily because they are non-cash expenses and Iteris believes that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of stock-based compensation to its results of operations and current cash flow. Restructuring charges. These expenses consist primarily of employee separation expenses, facility termination costs, and other expenses associated with Company restructuring activities. Iteris excludes these expenses as it does not believe that these expenses are reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts may be useful to our investors in evaluating our core operating performance.

Reconciliations of net income (loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA and the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues were as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (In Thousands) Net income from continuing operations $ 629 $ 418 Income tax expense 75 34 Depreciation expense 232 185 Amortization expense 803 361 Stock-based compensation 794 664 Other adjustments: Restructuring charges — 619 Total adjustments 1,904 1,863 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,533 $ 2,281 Percentage of total revenues 7.4 % 8.2 %

