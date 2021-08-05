Outset Medical Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset” or the “Company”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Recorded net revenue of $25.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 115% increase compared to $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2020

Achieved gross margin of 4.2% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to (40.6%) in the second quarter of 2020

Appointed former Amazon AWS Health AI executive Jean-Olivier Racine as Chief Technology Officer

Appointed Edwards Life Sciences Corporate VP Katie Szyman to the Board of Directors

Announced several multi-year sales agreements with innovative dialysis care providers to drive home hemodialysis adoption with Tablo

“In the first half of 2021, we delivered best-in-class revenue growth and steady gross margin improvement driven by a team that is dedicated to, and united around, transforming the dialysis experience for patients and providers,” said Leslie Trigg, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With new home console bookings up substantially in the second quarter, and both current and new customers purchasing Tablo for acute use, our integrated commercial strategy is working as expected. We remain confident in our ability to execute on each of our key strategic initiatives for 2021 and in our long-term growth prospects.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $25.2 million, representing an increase of 115% compared to $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Product revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $20.6 million, representing an increase of 113% compared to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Service and other revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.6 million, representing an increase of 124% compared to $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Total gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.0 million, compared to a gross loss of ($4.8) million for the second quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 4.2%, compared to (40.6%) in the second quarter of 2020. Product gross loss for the second quarter of 2021 was ($1.4) million, compared to ($5.6) million of product gross loss in the second quarter of 2020. Product gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was (7.0%), compared to (57.7%) in the second quarter of 2020. Service and other gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.5 million, compared to $0.8 million of service and other gross profit in the second quarter of 2020. Service and other gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 54.5%, compared to 40.6% in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $31.0 million, including research and development (R&D) expenses of $8.0 million, sales and marketing (S&M) expenses of $13.2 million, and general and administrative (G&A) expenses of $9.7 million. This compared to operating expenses of $20.1 million, including R&D expenses of $6.1 million, S&M expenses of $9.2 million, and G&A expenses of $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Excluding stock-based compensation expense, non-GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $27.1 million, including R&D expenses of $7.4 million, S&M expenses of $12.2 million, and G&A expenses of $7.5 million.

Second quarter 2021 net loss was ($30.2) million, or ($0.66) per share, compared to net loss of ($26.5) million, or ($4.58) per share, for the same period in 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was ($26.3) million, or ($0.57) per share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of ($25.8) million, or ($4.46) per share for the same period in 2020.

Total cash, including restricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, was $429.5 million as of June 30, 2021. The Company generated approximately $149.1 million in net proceeds from its April 2021 public offering.

Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance

Outset projects revenue for the full year 2021 to range from $97 million to $100 million, which represents approximately 94% to 100% growth over the Company’s fiscal year 2020 revenue. This updated guidance compares to prior 2021 revenue guidance of $92 million to $97 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Outset will host a conference call today, August 5, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. The dial-in numbers are (833) 614-1409 for domestic callers and (914) 987-7130 for international callers. The conference ID is 7927579. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may report non‐GAAP results for gross profit/loss, gross margin, operating expenses, operating margins, net income/loss, basic and diluted net income/loss per share, other income/loss, and cash flows. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s financial measures under GAAP include stock-based compensation expense, as listed in the itemized reconciliations between GAAP and non‐GAAP financial measures included in this press release. Management has excluded the effects of this non-cash expense item in non‐GAAP measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance and period-to-period comparisons. There are limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may exclude significant expenses required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company’s financial statements, and may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non‐GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non‐GAAP results are presented in the Appendix A of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations and financial position, including expectations regarding projected revenues, profitability and outlook, statements regarding the Company’s overall business strategy, plans and objectives of management, as well as the Company’s expectations regarding the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its operations as well as the impact on its customers and suppliers. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Outset’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Outset’s latest annual and quarterly reports. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset Medical, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product revenue $ 20,628 $ 9,697 $ 38,838 $ 15,623 Service and other revenue 4,588 2,045 9,294 3,309 Total revenue 25,216 11,742 48,132 18,932 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue (2) 22,077 15,291 42,654 24,853 Cost of service and other revenue 2,087 1,215 4,137 2,407 Total cost of revenue 24,164 16,506 46,791 27,260 Gross profit (1) 1,052 (4,764 ) 1,341 (8,328 ) Gross margin (1) 4.2 % (40.6 ) % 2.8 % (44.0 ) % Operating expenses: Research and development (2) 8,032 6,053 15,602 11,891 Sales and marketing (2) 13,204 9,244 26,353 16,526 General and administrative (2) 9,722 4,848 18,968 8,374 Total operating expenses 30,958 20,145 60,923 36,791 Loss from operations (29,906 ) (24,909 ) (59,582 ) (45,119 ) Other income (expense): Interest income and other income, net 164 67 276 527 Interest expense (431 ) (1,032 ) (853 ) (2,033 ) Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability — (631 ) — (530 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (30,173 ) (26,505 ) (60,159 ) (47,155 ) Provision for income taxes 35 — 74 — Net loss $ (30,208 ) $ (26,505 ) $ (60,233 ) $ (47,155 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (3) $ (30,208 ) $ (26,505 ) $ (60,233 ) $ (4,987 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (4.58 ) $ (1.36 ) $ (0.98 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 45,680 5,784 44,228 5,086

(1) Gross profit and gross margin by source consisted of the following: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit Product revenue $ (1,449 ) $ (5,594 ) $ (3,816 ) $ (9,230 ) Service and other revenue 2,501 830 5,157 902 Total gross profit $ 1,052 $ (4,764 ) $ 1,341 $ (8,328 ) Gross margin Product revenue (7.0 ) % (57.7 ) % (9.8 ) % (59.1 ) % Service and other revenue 54.5 % 40.6 % 55.5 % 27.3 % Total gross margin 4.2 % (40.6 ) % 2.8 % (44.0 ) % (2) Include stock-based compensation expenses as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 62 $ 20 $ 137 $ 39 Research and development 643 134 1,808 252 Sales and marketing 1,052 101 2,794 183 General and administrative 2,180 428 5,050 789 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 3,937 $ 683 $ 9,789 $ 1,263 (3) A reconciliation of the net loss to net loss attributable to common stockholders is as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (30,208 ) $ (26,505 ) $ (60,233 ) $ (47,155 ) Adjustment to redemption value on redeemable convertible preferred stock — — — (362 ) Deemed dividend on settlement of accrued dividend* — — — 42,530 Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (30,208 ) $ (26,505 ) $ (60,233 ) $ (4,987 ) * Deemed dividend on settlement of accrued dividend arose as a result of the terms and conditions associated with the Company's redeemable convertible preferred stock outstanding prior to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"). These terms and conditions were described in the Company's previous SEC filings, including the 424(b) prospectus filed on September 16, 2020 in connection with the IPO.

Outset Medical, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,274 $ 294,972 Short-term investments 121,934 19,898 Accounts receivable, net 16,411 6,468 Inventories 28,882 18,384 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,459 6,189 Total current assets 447,960 345,911 Restricted cash 33,311 33,311 Property and equipment, net 15,275 14,998 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,752 8,253 Other assets 515 1,356 Total assets $ 504,813 $ 403,829 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,364 $ 4,948 Accrued compensation and related benefits 15,308 16,845 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,256 7,903 Accrued warranty liability 3,073 2,913 Deferred revenue, current 4,373 3,201 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,069 882 Total current liabilities 35,443 36,692 Accrued interest, noncurrent 479 240 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 515 570 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 7,496 8,044 Term loan, noncurrent 29,718 29,674 Total liabilities 73,651 75,220 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 46,225 and 42,722 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 46 43 Additional paid-in capital 985,436 822,624 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (28 ) 1 Accumulated deficit (554,292 ) (494,059 ) Total stockholders' equity 431,162 328,609 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 504,813 $ 403,829

Outset Medical, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net cash used in operating activities $ (69,457 ) $ (44,059 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (104,267 ) 25,471 Net cash provided by financing activities 153,026 126,797 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20,698 ) 108,209 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 328,283 37,669 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period (1) $ 307,585 $ 145,878 (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the accompanying condensed balance sheets that sum to the total of the amounts shown in the accompanying condensed statements of cash flows: June 30, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,274 $ 141,871 Restricted cash 33,311 4,007 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* $ 307,585 $ 145,878 * The total cash, including restricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2021 was $429.5 million; compared to $148.4 million as of June 30, 2020.

Appendix A Outset Medical, Inc. Results of Operations – Non-GAAP (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss per share to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (4.58 ) $ (1.36 ) $ (0.98 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.09 0.12 0.22 0.25 Non-GAAP net loss per share to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (4.46 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (0.73 ) Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (30,208 ) $ (26,505 ) $ (60,233 ) $ (4,987 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,937 683 9,789 1,263 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (26,271 ) $ (25,822 ) $ (50,444 ) $ (3,724 ) Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results of operations: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 1,052 $ (4,764 ) $ 1,341 $ (8,328 ) Stock-based compensation expense 62 20 137 39 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,114 $ (4,744 ) $ 1,478 $ (8,289 ) GAAP gross margin 4.2 % (40.6 ) % 2.8 % (44.0 ) % Stock-based compensation expense 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 Non-GAAP gross margin 4.4 % (40.4 ) % 3.1 % (43.8 ) % GAAP research and development expense $ 8,032 $ 6,053 $ 15,602 $ 11,891 Stock-based compensation expense (643 ) (134 ) (1,808 ) (252 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 7,389 $ 5,919 $ 13,794 $ 11,639 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 13,204 $ 9,244 $ 26,353 $ 16,526 Stock-based compensation expense (1,052 ) (101 ) (2,794 ) (183 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 12,152 $ 9,143 $ 23,559 $ 16,343 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 9,722 $ 4,848 $ 18,968 $ 8,374 Stock-based compensation expense (2,180 ) (428 ) (5,050 ) (789 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 7,542 $ 4,420 $ 13,918 $ 7,585 GAAP total operating expense $ 30,958 $ 20,145 $ 60,923 $ 36,791 Stock-based compensation expense (3,875 ) (663 ) (9,652 ) (1,224 ) Non-GAAP total operating expense $ 27,083 $ 19,482 $ 51,271 $ 35,567

