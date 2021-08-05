Groupon Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Better Than Expected; New Outlook Autor: PLX AI | 05.08.2021, 22:03 | 30 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 22:03 | (PLX AI) – Groupon Q2 revenue USD 266 million vs. estimate USD 243 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 41 million vs. estimate USD 18 millionFor the full year 2021, updating Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $115 million to $125 million and continue … (PLX AI) – Groupon Q2 revenue USD 266 million vs. estimate USD 243 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 41 million vs. estimate USD 18 millionFor the full year 2021, updating Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $115 million to $125 million and continue … (PLX AI) – Groupon Q2 revenue USD 266 million vs. estimate USD 243 million.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 41 million vs. estimate USD 18 million

For the full year 2021, updating Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $115 million to $125 million and continue to expect to deliver $950 million to $990 million of revenue



