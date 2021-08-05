checkAd

Groupon Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Better Than Expected; New Outlook

Autor: PLX AI
05.08.2021, 22:03   

(PLX AI) – Groupon Q2 revenue USD 266 million vs. estimate USD 243 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 41 million vs. estimate USD 18 millionFor the full year 2021, updating Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $115 million to $125 million and continue …

  • (PLX AI) – Groupon Q2 revenue USD 266 million vs. estimate USD 243 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 41 million vs. estimate USD 18 million
  • For the full year 2021, updating Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $115 million to $125 million and continue to expect to deliver $950 million to $990 million of revenue
